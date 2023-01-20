Read full article on original website
Autopsy reveals W.Va. House of Delegates employee's death homicide
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A death of an employee of the West Virginia House of Delegates initially thought to be of natural causes was ruled a homicide following an autopsy. Kanawha County deputies are not releasing the cause of death or details of the investigation, but they said...
Gov. Justice plans income tax plan town halls in Parkersburg, Beckley area and Wheeling
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to cut the personal income tax passing the House of Delegates and sitting in the Senate, where it faces a chillier reception, the governor is taking his show on the road to promote the measure’s merits.
Deputies seeking public's help after military grave sites vandalized in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help after they said more than a dozen military grave sites were vandalized in Fayette County. At least 13 bronze military grave site markers were removed and stolen from a cemetery in Page, West Virginia, earlier this month, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Some city council members react to Charleston Department Store being turned into housing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Side of Charleston will look different this summer. After 100 years of serving the community, the Charleston Department Store is closing. Opening in its place: apartments. Some Charleston City Council members do not think it is a good idea, including the council member...
1 taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the community of Edgewood. Metro 911 officials say the call came in just after 8 p.m. They say the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Kanawha […]
Fire burns down abandoned structure in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department says there was a vacant structure fire in the Institute, West Virginia, area on Sunday morning. The fire started after 8 a.m. on Kellerman Lane, according to dispatchers. Tyler Mountain VFD says there were no injuries. The home was a total loss, according to Tyler […]
A concealed carry gun law for W.Va. college campuses advances in legislature
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A bill that would allow for the concealed carry of guns on college campuses in West Virginia has cleared another hurdle. The full West Virginia Senate moved the legislation to its third and final reading Tuesday, with no debate or discussion. The legislation appears to...
Second copper theft destroys lighting at Kanawha County baseball field
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A second copper theft has been reported at a Kanawha County baseball field, destroying another Mountaineer Little League lighting system. Outdoor lights and breaker boxes at Ruthlawn Field in Charleston were stripped of copper, according to a Facebook post from Mountaineer Little League. The theft...
Officials: Man accused in Huntington double murder pleads not guilty
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man charged in a double murder investigation in Huntington pleaded not guilty Tuesday, according to the Cabell County Clerk’s Office. Marcellas Mitchell is charged with two counts of murder after two people – Andrea Burnette and Terence Holmes – were found with gunshot wounds to the head in Burnette’s home in May 2021.
Police release name of woman found dead in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Police Department has released the name of a woman found dead inside her apartment on Sunday night. Patricia Preston, 55, was discovered by a family member inside the apartment along the 500 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington police chief Karl Colder said in a news release.
Deputies: Kanawha man accused of attempting to break into vehicle taken into custody
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was taken into custody early Monday morning after Kanawha County deputies said he was attempting to break into a vehicle. Travis S. Farley, 31, of Dupont City, is charged with one count of breaking and entering to a motor vehicle and one count of destruction of property, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
W.Va. National Guard members make history as unit's first all-female crew to take flight
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A group of women in West Virginia made history Friday as they took to the sky from McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston. The five women, members of the West Virginia National Guard, became the 130th Airlift Wing’s first all-female aircrew to take flight, according to a news release.
City of Huntington launches street banner program celebrating Black History Month
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Huntington is celebrating Black History Month with a downtown street banner program honoring more than 100 people with ties to the city. The banners will honor 150 Black individuals who have made “significant contributions on a city, state or national level,” a...
Records: Man accused of assaulting EMS workers, jumping from ambulance in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who was being transported to the hospital in Nicholas County is accused of assaulting EMS workers and jumping out of the back of an ambulance, court records said. Mavin Timothy Campbell, 48, is accused of kicking and attempting to bite three EMS...
Wood County woman accused of throwing remote at wife charged with domestic battery
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies in Wood County said a woman was arrested after being accused of throwing a remote control at her wife during an argument. Serena Paige Berden, 29, has been charged with domestic battery, according to a Facebook post from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
Kanawha deputies seeking public's help in homicide investigation after man found dead
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after they said a man was found dead last week in Malden. Edward Belcher II, 63, of Malden was found dead about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, in a home along Distribution Drive, Kanawha County Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said during a news conference Monday.
Name released of woman found dead after West Virginia apartment fire
The call about the house fire came in just after 8 p.m. Sunday night.
Deputies: Woman wounded by brother in Kanawha shooting that's believed to be accidental
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 12:45 p.m., 1/23/23. Deputies said a woman was accidentally shot by her adult brother Saturday night in Kanawha County. The 21-year-old woman was struck in the upper thigh after a gun being mishandled by her 22-year-old brother discharged a single round, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Charleston apartment building fire ruled accidental; city making plans to raze structure
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:56 p.m. 1/24/23. Charleston firefighters said the cause of a fire at an apartment building Tuesday morning has been ruled accidental. Lt. Justin Alford with the Charleston Fire Department said firefighters believe the fire in the 200 block of Britton Street was started by a smoldering cigarette.
One person injured in shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured in a shooting. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies said a female was injured. The shooting was reported in the 700 block of High Street just after 10:30 p.m., according to Kanawha County dispatchers. This is a developing story. Keep checking...
