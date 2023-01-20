Read full article on original website
Robert Jones
Robert Jones, 79, of Safford, AZ, passed away on January 18, 2023. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones. Robert is survived by: his beautiful wife, Lynne Jones; children, Jennifer & David Cluff, Jared & JoElayne Jones, Jonathan & Launa Jones, Jana Jones and Jordan & Allie Jones; also by 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
William Allen Baird
William Allen Baird, of Safford, quietly entered into rest Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at his residence with his loving wife, Connie, at his side. He was 79. Bill was born September 7, 1943, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was proud to be a U.S. Marine for 6 years, and also served in Vietnam. Bill enjoyed walking 5 miles a day and he also hiked the Bright Angel Trail in the Grand Canyon, twice. Bill’s passion was also to feed birds, twice a day, in his yard. He built his own home and installed a fence around it himself. Bill was a welder with Phelps Dodge until his retirement.
Josephine Etter Lee Eddy
Josephine Etter Lee Eddy, a current resident of Safford and formerly of Animas, New Mexico, went to be with the Lord Friday morning, January 20, 2023, at her residence, with her family gathered round about her. Jo was 93. Jo was born August 20, 1929, in Henrietta, Oklahoma. When she...
Lions rededicate themselves to service at Melvin Jones Memorial
FORT THOMAS — Lions from the U.S. and Mexico converged on Fort Thomas on Saturday for a rededication to service. “That simple touch to the community, or that special project statewide (or) internationally, is touching thousands, millions of lives,” said Sheila Palazzolo, president of the Melvin Jones International Memorial board.
Community Pride Days coming in February
The City of Safford is teaming up with Graham County, the Town of Thatcher and the Town of Pima for Community Pride Days! On February 23, 24, and 25, 2023 residents will be permitted one free load of residential trash to the Safford Landfill. The landfill is from 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM. Identification is required to verify residence.
Special needs woman missing in the Gila Valley
SAFFORD — Graham County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Liberty Salazar, 21, is described as a special needs woman with disabilities, and was last seen Monday. She was wearing black, pointy-toed cowboy boots; a Puma hoodie; a plaid shirt; blue jeans; and a pink wrist watch.
Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy
While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
Metrocenter Mall redevelopment to begin immediately
It was announced Monday, that the acquisition of the Metrocenter Mall will include the Dillard's Building and U-Haul Building (formerly Macy's building that has now closed).
Safford employees show support for local United Way
SAFFORD — During Monday’s City Council meeting, City of Safford employees presented the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties with $8,910.08. “These funds were raised through employee payroll dedications, the Spring Golf Tournament and the Oktoberfest event,” said Matthew Hoshal, assistant to the City Manager and member of the City of Safford United Way Committee.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service.
Arrest made after 9 injured in multivehicle wreck in West Valley
PHOENIX – A 19-year-old driver was arrested after nine people were injured in a multivehicle wreck in the West Valley over the weekend, authorities said. Jose Sanchez was booked into jail on five counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of endangerment, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
'He was very kind-hearted, very funny': Woman searches for answers after brother killed outside Mesa Goodwill
MESA, Ariz. — Investigators are seeking information on the death of a man who was found in the parking lot of a Goodwill store in Mesa. Johnathan Gliege, 32, was discovered not breathing Tuesday night at about 7 p.m. near Gilbert Road and University Drive. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.
Teen suspect in deadly Scottsdale shooting arrested in Pinal County
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An hours-long manhunt for the suspect responsible for killing an 18-year-old man in Scottsdale has come to an end - in Pinal County. Just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 21, officers responded to reports of a shooting in a residential area near Scottsdale and McDowell roads and found Terrivonni Santana Williams severely injured.
Teen arrested for shooting that left 18-year-old dead in Scottsdale
Arizona Asian community reacts to shooting during California Lunar New Year festival. The Asian community in the Valley reacts to a mass shooting during a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, California. First Alert called for Tuesday, today is mostly sunny but chilly in the valley. Updated: 20 hours...
One Killed In I-17 Rollover Crash | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-20-2023 | 3:00 AM LOCATION: I-17 Northbound at Grant Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: DPS troopers and Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle rollover with one person pinned under a vehicle around 3:00 AM. Upon arrival troopers located a white sedan on its roof with one occupant partially ejected. Fire crews arrived on scene and began working to extricated the partially ejected occupant. The individual was pulled from the car and pronounced deceased on scene. I-17 northbound is closed for investigation from Buckeye to Van Buren. The closure is expected to last several hours. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
BLM seeking seasonal wildland firefighters
SAFFORD — The Bureau of Land Management Gila District is currently recruiting applicants for seasonal call-when-needed wildland firefighters for the 2023 fire season. Wildland firefighters provide a valuable service, protecting communities and public lands. To serve on a wildland fire crew, persons must be at least 18 years of...
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus more
Mesa, Arizona's Police Department is offering monetary incentives to join their ranks to fill their current vacancies. This is a noteworthy move as it speaks volumes about how police departments are becoming more creative in their recruitment strategies.
Police swarm Chandler neighborhood after reported shooting
PHOENIX — Chandler police asked people to stay inside for several hours after a reported shooting Friday morning, authorities said. ABC15 reported that a person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting that occurred around 9:30 a.m. in a residential area near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Just...
Old Stockman’s Bank tabbed for new museum home
SAFFORD — There was exciting news at the annual symposium for the Graham County Historical Society last Saturday. “We’ve been working with (Graham) County, who owns the old Stockman’s Bank building at 7th Avenue and Main Street (in Safford), and that is going to be the location of our museum,” said Deanna Moeller, secretary of the Historical Society.
