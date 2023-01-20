Read full article on original website
‘Segregate customer assets,’ New York financial regulator warns
The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has warned exchanges operating in the state against commingling customer assets with their own funds and may be subject to ad-hoc site visitation to confirm their compliance. The warning comes in the form of new guidance issued by the NYDFS. The...
Binance’s wings clipped by Signature Bank, insider trading
The Binance exchange has had its financial wings clipped by its U.S. banking partner, while rival exchanges wonder whether Binance cares about insider trading. Over the weekend, Binance issued an email to customers explaining that “the banking partner that services your account has advised that they are no longer able to process SWIFT fiat (USD) transactions for individuals of less than 100,000 USD as of February 1st, 2023.” The email claims that Binance is “actively seeking a new SWIFT (USD) partner to avoid any interruption of service.”
US regulators could have prevented FTX contagion, CFTC’s Caroline Pham says
U.S. regulators could have uncovered some of the interconnectedness and ensuing fraud that led to last year’s FTX collapse and industry contagion, Caroline Pham has said. The Commodity Futures and Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner called on regulators to do more to regulate the industry. Following the mid-year collapse sparked...
Philippines eyeing wave of Swiss investments in 2023 to boost digital economy
The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) is bracing itself for an increase in Swiss firms doing business in the country, with the country looking to market itself at the World Economic Forum in Davos. A report from the Manilla Bulletin revealed that at the moment, 28 Swiss firms are operating...
New Hampshire releases blockchain report, calls for robust regulations
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has made public the report from a commission he formed in 2022 to explore the pros and cons of virtual currency. The report was the culmination of the year-long study undertaken by the Governor’s Commission on “Cryptocurrencies and Digital Assets,” offering interesting insights. In the executive summary, the commission submitted that virtual currencies were uncertain and posed significant risks for investors in the industry.
China Disruption Hampers Swiss Watch Exports, Swatch Group Sales in 2022
COVID-19-related disruption in China may have dented sales growth at Swatch, and overall Swiss watch exports last year, but the impact will fleeting. Although Swatch Group was heavily impacted by losses in China in the fourth quarter, and its full-year sales were below analysts’ consensus estimates, it is looking forward to a record-breaking 2023, fueled by a rebound in China.
Proposed Brazil-Argentina common currency is met with doubts
Market analysts are reacting with deep skepticism to a proposal floated by the leaders of Brazil and Argentina to launch a common currency.
India virtual currency industry calls for tax relief ahead of 2023 Union Budget
Key stakeholders in India’s digital currency industry are a reduction of the draconian regulatory policies against the sector. The interested parties hope the changes will be introduced during the presentation of the Union Budget for 2023 on February 1. In last year’s budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced...
Digital currency firm Amber reduces employee count in Hong Kong: report
Singapore-based Amber Group is the latest virtual currency firm to succumb to the bear market as it announced a reduction of its staff strength in Hong Kong several months after considering going public. A report from South China Morning Post (SCMP) noted that Amber terminated the employment of 40 individuals...
Bank of Spain greenlights euro-linked token pilot to explore future of payments: report
The Bank of Spain has authorized fintech firm Monei to issue EURM tokens linked to the euro as part of its financial sandbox, reports Cinco Dias. Monei’s pilot is scheduled to run anywhere between six to 12 months, according to the news outlet. It forms part of an experimental sandbox designed to test new financial products. Monei’s pilot will be open to a limited number of participants in Spain, aiming to become the “embryo of the digital euro” designed by the European Central Bank (ECB).
India should introduce ‘more principle-based’ legal framework for digital currency, IT minister says
India’s Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has suggested a new regime of virtual currency rules for the ecosystem, the Economic Times reports. “The Government is working on a comprehensive legal framework that will include legislations like the proposed Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, the National Data Governance Framework, the amended IT rules etc and the upcoming Digital India Act,” Chandrasekhar said.
Factbox-The sun never sets on Google's antitrust woes
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google (GOOGL.O), whose clout in search, the Android smartphone operating system and online advertising upended those markets, faces antitrust fights in the United States, Europe and India.
2023: The year of AI
2023 kicks off with the promise of artificial intelligence (AI) bolstered by the successes of ChatGPT for generating human-like conversations, generating art and music, and even writing working code for developers. For the first time, developers are doubting whether or not their jobs may be eventually replaced by AI. While this is not something that this author is worried about, the scope of what is possible with AI has grown by leaps and bounds in the last year, and for the first time, many questions about the economic feasibility of AI are being contemplated.
SmartLedger paving the way as we enter a new year for BSV Blockchain
Things are heating up in the world of BSV blockchain, with the collapse of the “crypto house of cards” well underway and a renewed level of excitement hitting the ecosystem as we enter a new year. Today we’re going to look at the buzz surrounding SmartLedger, especially regarding their proof of concept (POC) development news and expansion into the booming Middle East market.
Sam Bankman-Fried loses fight over FTX lawyers, dodges home invasion
Attorneys representing the failed FTX exchange can continue handling its bankruptcy proceedings, despite highly charged claims regarding the law firm’s tactics. Last Friday, January 20, a U.S. bankruptcy court in Delaware held a hearing into the bankruptcy of FTX, FTX’s affiliated market-maker Alameda Research and the countless other appendages of the once mighty crypto empire of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).
Volatility will continue to hammer markets in 2023 and people are fretting over retirement savings. Here are 3 big takeaways from Allianz's latest markets survey.
Only 19% of respondents to an Allianz Life survey said they're ready to invest now and are comfortable with current market conditions.
SEC charges Mango Markets manipulator Avraham Eisenberg with stealing $116M of digital assets
Avraham Eisenberg has been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with manipulating Mango Markets’ governance token, MNGO, to effectively steal $116 million in digital assets from the exchange. The SEC’s complaint, filed in the federal district court in Manhattan, charges Eisenberg with violating anti-fraud and market...
China: Upgraded digital yuan now with smart contract function
China’s digital yuan has seen an increase in the number of use cases over the last few weeks as the central bank races for a full-scale launch. The latest development is the deployment of smart contract functionality to the central bank digital currency (CBDC). The smart contract functionality was...
'Stock Prices Will Crater' if the U.S. Defaults on Debt, Economist Warns
With a debt limit fight looming in Congress, one leading expert is warning of catastrophic damage to the economy and major losses in the stock market if lawmakers are unable to avert a default. Make sure your hard-earned money is protected with a Gold IRA. Gold IRAs help you protect...
Craig Wright: The security model of Bitcoin isn’t the consensus method
The new iteration of the internet is here, and leaders of the said innovative tech are busy teaching what it can do—among them is Satoshi Nakamoto himself, aka Dr. Craig Wright. Dr. Wright shared with CoinGeek Backstage on the sidelines of the IEEE in Exeter Blockchain Event how he’s...
