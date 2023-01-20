Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Kathryn Jane Faubion
Kathryn Jane Faubion passed away peacefully Thursdya, Jan. 19, 2023, at home, surrounded by family. She was born July 31, 1956, at Crawfordsville, to Royal and Shirley (Dehne) Faubion. Kathy, known to those close to her as “Wilamina,” to her son “Mother of mine,” was a woman of substance. Strong...
Journal Review
Charleigh Téa Cope
Charleigh Téa Cope, a daughter, was born at 3:22 a.m. Dec. 28, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette East, to Blake and Hailey (Jones) Cope, Crawfordsville. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 20 inches in length. She was welcomed home by siblings, Treycin, Gavin, Everleigh and Sullivan Cope.
Journal Review
Artist-in-residence Corona to open show at Wabash College
Wabash College announced that Hoesy Corona will serve as the campus artist-in-residence for the spring semester. Corona will open an installation of his work, “All Roads Lead to Roam,” on Thursday in the Fine Arts Center. As part of the opening, Corona will host an artist’s talk at...
Journal Review
Kiwanis Club
Judge Daniel Petrie who presides over Montgomery County Superior Court II talked to the Crawfordsville Kiwanis membership about the new Family Recovery Court, which was launched by Petrie in the fall of 2022. The Family Recovery Court helps those parents, who have agreed to participate, to overcome issues such as...
WTHI
New restaurant and pub opens in historic Terre Haute building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More people are getting a chance to test out Terre Haute's newest pub. Monday was the grand opening of the Terminal Public House. It's located inside the historic Terminal arcade building on Wabash Avenue. Cheyne and Nikki O'Laughlin also own Charlie's Pub and Grub in...
Journal Review
Blayke Elliana Jennings
Blayke Elliana Jennings, a daughter, born Dec. 24, 2022, at St.Vincent Women’s Center, Indianapolis, to Lawrence and Paige Jennings, Crawfordsville. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19.7 inches. She was welcomed home by siblings, Laekyn, Raegan and Kyndal. Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Bobbi Joiner.
Journal Review
Maverick Ray Brant
Maverick Ray Brant, a son, born Jan. 15 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Brandon and Sara (Price) Brant, Crawfordsville. At birth, he weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and was welcomed home by a brother, Bo Brant, 18 months. Maternal grandparents are Steve and Sherri Price, Crawfordsville; and Teresa Diaz,...
Journal Review
Washer named to Benedictine honor roll
ATCHISON, Kansas — Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester. Elias Washer of Crawfordsville was recently named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester, which ended December 12, 2022. Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and...
Journal Review
Gabriel Lee Bailey
Gabriel Lee Bailey, a son, born Jan. 19 at Witham Healthe Services, Lebanon, to Alyson (Trincado) Charlton and Cory Bailey, Lebanon. He was welcomed home by sisters, Melody Charlton, 4, and Aria Bailey, 2. Maternal grandparents are Karen Trincado, Plainfield, and Carlos Tincado, Lebanon. Paternal grandmothe ris Diane Pursell, Crawfordsville....
Journal Review
Reed earns academic honors
OLNEY, Illinois — Outstanding students at Olney Central College have received academic honors for the Fall 2022 Semester. Olivia Reed of Crawfordsville was named to the President’s List. Those on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average between 3.75 and 3.89.
Journal Review
Southmont High School
Grade 9 — David Allen, , Parker Church, Konner Conkright, Darby Cottrell, Caroline Cox, Samuel Crum, McKennah Dalton, Mackenzie Douglas, Isabella Elless, Karley Fisher, Rylee Freeland, Camden Haile, Haylee Hall, Jolie Hoenshell, Jozee Jones, Jameson Keough, Myah Knox, Mallory Liffick, John Lock, Owen McCutchan, Kaylie Moore, Kadee Plank, Madisyn Posthauer, Kendall Priebe, Luc Rabeyrin, Sophia Shannon, Ian Snook, Avery Stokes, Tyler Walls.
Journal Review
Herbert A. ‘Sonny’ Wathen
Herbert A. “Sonny” Wathen, 90, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at his home in Shannondale, Indiana. He was born Dec. 10, 1932, at Clementsville, in Casey County, Kentucky, a son of the late Linus and Annabel (Ewing) Wathen. On Sept. 4, 1959, he was married to Barbara...
Journal Review
Maelyn Drew Newton
Maelyn Drew Newton, a daughter, born Jan. 18 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Isabel Viveros and Mitchell Newton, Lebanon. At birth, she weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces. She is the couple’s first child. Maternal grandmother is Stacia of Crawfordsville. Paternal grandparents are Jason and Brandi Wilson, Crawfordsville; and...
WTHI
New business is moving into former Kmart building on US 41
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business is moving into the old Kmart building off of US 41. County commissioner Chris Switzer confirmed on Facebook that Rural King has plans to move into the empty space. The business has purchased the necessary permits to remodel the former Kmart building.
Journal Review
Fury named to University of Iowa dean’s list
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hope Fury of Crawfordsville was among the more than 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester. Fury is a fourth year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring...
WTHI
Local school no longer doing E-learning days, changing to flex days for more in-person instruction
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the possibility of snow around the corner comes the possibility for schools to have snow days. Now, the state of Indiana limits schools to three E-learning days. Officials at Southwest Parke Schools say fewer E-learning days help kids learn better. They aren't doing any...
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 24, 2023
• Property damage crash at 1511 S. Washington St. — 4:55 a.m. • Theft in the 800 block of Lafayette Avenue — 11:57 a.m. • Public disturbance in the 100 block of North Washington Street — 5:09 p.m. • Warrant served in the 1200 block of West...
WTHI
"They can be proud of something they've done...'" New Senate bill could mandate cursive handwriting in schools' curriculum
ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new Senate bill looks to make cursive handwriting a curriculum requirement for all Indiana schools. But, some Wabash Valley schools are one step ahead. At Rosedale Elementary, students in Lisa Kneeland's classroom are still being taught the art of cursive handwriting. Kneeland said she has been...
Update: THPD ID Clay City man killed in Terre Haute shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Clay City man is dead after police say he was shot and killed in an attempted home intrusion over the weekend. Monday, THPD identified the individual killed as Michael Bell, 30, of Clay City. Police say the person who was alleged to be with Bell during the incident […]
