Covington, IN

Journal Review

Kathryn Jane Faubion

Kathryn Jane Faubion passed away peacefully Thursdya, Jan. 19, 2023, at home, surrounded by family. She was born July 31, 1956, at Crawfordsville, to Royal and Shirley (Dehne) Faubion. Kathy, known to those close to her as “Wilamina,” to her son “Mother of mine,” was a woman of substance. Strong...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Charleigh Téa Cope

Charleigh Téa Cope, a daughter, was born at 3:22 a.m. Dec. 28, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette East, to Blake and Hailey (Jones) Cope, Crawfordsville. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 20 inches in length. She was welcomed home by siblings, Treycin, Gavin, Everleigh and Sullivan Cope.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Artist-in-residence Corona to open show at Wabash College

Wabash College announced that Hoesy Corona will serve as the campus artist-in-residence for the spring semester. Corona will open an installation of his work, “All Roads Lead to Roam,” on Thursday in the Fine Arts Center. As part of the opening, Corona will host an artist’s talk at...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Kiwanis Club

Judge Daniel Petrie who presides over Montgomery County Superior Court II talked to the Crawfordsville Kiwanis membership about the new Family Recovery Court, which was launched by Petrie in the fall of 2022. The Family Recovery Court helps those parents, who have agreed to participate, to overcome issues such as...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

New restaurant and pub opens in historic Terre Haute building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More people are getting a chance to test out Terre Haute's newest pub. Monday was the grand opening of the Terminal Public House. It's located inside the historic Terminal arcade building on Wabash Avenue. Cheyne and Nikki O'Laughlin also own Charlie's Pub and Grub in...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Journal Review

Blayke Elliana Jennings

Blayke Elliana Jennings, a daughter, born Dec. 24, 2022, at St.Vincent Women’s Center, Indianapolis, to Lawrence and Paige Jennings, Crawfordsville. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19.7 inches. She was welcomed home by siblings, Laekyn, Raegan and Kyndal. Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Bobbi Joiner.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

Maverick Ray Brant

Maverick Ray Brant, a son, born Jan. 15 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Brandon and Sara (Price) Brant, Crawfordsville. At birth, he weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and was welcomed home by a brother, Bo Brant, 18 months. Maternal grandparents are Steve and Sherri Price, Crawfordsville; and Teresa Diaz,...
LEBANON, IN
Journal Review

Washer named to Benedictine honor roll

ATCHISON, Kansas — Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester. Elias Washer of Crawfordsville was recently named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester, which ended December 12, 2022. Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Gabriel Lee Bailey

Gabriel Lee Bailey, a son, born Jan. 19 at Witham Healthe Services, Lebanon, to Alyson (Trincado) Charlton and Cory Bailey, Lebanon. He was welcomed home by sisters, Melody Charlton, 4, and Aria Bailey, 2. Maternal grandparents are Karen Trincado, Plainfield, and Carlos Tincado, Lebanon. Paternal grandmothe ris Diane Pursell, Crawfordsville....
LEBANON, IN
Journal Review

Reed earns academic honors

OLNEY, Illinois — Outstanding students at Olney Central College have received academic honors for the Fall 2022 Semester. Olivia Reed of Crawfordsville was named to the President’s List. Those on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average between 3.75 and 3.89.
OLNEY, IL
Journal Review

Southmont High School

Grade 9 — David Allen, , Parker Church, Konner Conkright, Darby Cottrell, Caroline Cox, Samuel Crum, McKennah Dalton, Mackenzie Douglas, Isabella Elless, Karley Fisher, Rylee Freeland, Camden Haile, Haylee Hall, Jolie Hoenshell, Jozee Jones, Jameson Keough, Myah Knox, Mallory Liffick, John Lock, Owen McCutchan, Kaylie Moore, Kadee Plank, Madisyn Posthauer, Kendall Priebe, Luc Rabeyrin, Sophia Shannon, Ian Snook, Avery Stokes, Tyler Walls.
Journal Review

Herbert A. ‘Sonny’ Wathen

Herbert A. “Sonny” Wathen, 90, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at his home in Shannondale, Indiana. He was born Dec. 10, 1932, at Clementsville, in Casey County, Kentucky, a son of the late Linus and Annabel (Ewing) Wathen. On Sept. 4, 1959, he was married to Barbara...
THORNTOWN, IN
Journal Review

Maelyn Drew Newton

Maelyn Drew Newton, a daughter, born Jan. 18 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Isabel Viveros and Mitchell Newton, Lebanon. At birth, she weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces. She is the couple’s first child. Maternal grandmother is Stacia of Crawfordsville. Paternal grandparents are Jason and Brandi Wilson, Crawfordsville; and...
LEBANON, IN
WTHI

New business is moving into former Kmart building on US 41

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business is moving into the old Kmart building off of US 41. County commissioner Chris Switzer confirmed on Facebook that Rural King has plans to move into the empty space. The business has purchased the necessary permits to remodel the former Kmart building.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Journal Review

Fury named to University of Iowa dean’s list

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hope Fury of Crawfordsville was among the more than 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester. Fury is a fourth year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring...
IOWA CITY, IA
Journal Review

Local Record: Jan. 24, 2023

• Property damage crash at 1511 S. Washington St. — 4:55 a.m. • Theft in the 800 block of Lafayette Avenue — 11:57 a.m. • Public disturbance in the 100 block of North Washington Street — 5:09 p.m. • Warrant served in the 1200 block of West...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: THPD ID Clay City man killed in Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Clay City man is dead after police say he was shot and killed in an attempted home intrusion over the weekend. Monday, THPD identified the individual killed as Michael Bell, 30, of Clay City. Police say the person who was alleged to be with Bell during the incident […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN

