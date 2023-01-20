Prep Basketball Roundup: Nicholas County and Midland Trail fall Thursday

Lewis County 60, Nicholas County 56

Summersville – Tanner Griffith scored a game-high 22 points and Logan Boyce added 17 to lead Lewis County (9-4) past Nicholas County 60-56 Thursday night.

Ben Putnam scored 10 points for the Minutemen and Pason Kelley chipped in eight.

Bryar Bailes paced the Grizzlies with 20 points, while Ethan Collins scored 14 and Trey Stump added 12 points.

Nicholas County ( 5-5) hosts Independence Tuesday.

LC: 6 17 16 21 – 60

NC: 8 17 11 20 – 56

Lewis County

Manny Robinson 3, Logan Boyce 17, Tanner Griffith 22, Ben Putnam 10, Pason Kelley 8. Totals: 20 13-24 60.

Nicholas County

Cole Brown 7, Bryar Bailes 20, Trey Stump 12, Ethan Collins 14, Jaxson Morriston 3. Totals: 20 8-12 56.

3-pointers – 7 (Boyce, Griffith 4, Kelley 2); NC: 8 (Brown, Bailes 3, Stump 2, Collins 2).

Herbert Hoover 68, Midland Trail 57

Elkview – Herbert Hoover outscored Midland Trail 18-10 in the final quarter to pull away for a 68-57 win over the Patriots.

Eli Robertson led the Huskies with 24 points and Dane Hatfield scored 14.

Matt Light led all scorers for Trail with 27 points, while Eli Campbell added 13 and Cody Harrell scored 12.

Midland Trail (6-2) hosts Summers County Friday.

MT: 15 14 18 10 – 57

HH: 22 14 14 18 – 68

Midland Trail

Eli Campbell 13, Matt Light 27, Cody Harrell 12, Jaden Gladwell 3, T.C. Perry 2.

Herbert Hoover

Donovan Brown 4, Wesley Miller 4, Camron Buckner 2, Dane Hatfield 14, Eli Robertson 24, Sam Phillips 8.