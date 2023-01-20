ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alabama Now

One man dead after logging accident in Alabama

A logging accident in Alabama killed a man Wednesday when he was struck by a tree. The man was identified as Wesley Thorpe, 43, of Frankewing, Tennessee. Apparently he was working as part of a logging crew that was cutting trees in Limestone County, Alabama, off Reunion Road near the Reunion Church of Christ, The News Courier newspaper reported.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

