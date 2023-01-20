Read full article on original website
Related
One man dead after logging accident in Alabama
A logging accident in Alabama killed a man Wednesday when he was struck by a tree. The man was identified as Wesley Thorpe, 43, of Frankewing, Tennessee. Apparently he was working as part of a logging crew that was cutting trees in Limestone County, Alabama, off Reunion Road near the Reunion Church of Christ, The News Courier newspaper reported.
Burned body found inside burned truck on remote Alabama dirt road, deputies say
Officials are investigating a burned body found inside a burned pickup truck in a remote portion of southwest Alabama. WKRG-TV reports the body was found Jan. 5 on a dirt road near Lower Peach Tree, in Wilcox County. Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith said his agency is assisting with the...
Body of Man Missing for a Month Found in Crashed Car Under Bridge: Police
Kenneth Brian Colbert, 47, had been reported missing by family members on December 10.
Man gets 15 years in robbery of Mississippi firearms store, damage to bank ATM
A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in stealing more than 20 weapons from a Mississippi gun store and causing more than $20,000 in damages to an ATM at a rural Mississippi bank. Lederrius Brown, 27, pleaded guilty to the robbery and attempted bank larceny.
Comments / 0