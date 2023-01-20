Read full article on original website
Mountaineers try yet again to snap Big 12 road losing streak
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It had been that fabled, unseen, unspoken-about "elephant in the room," as West Virginia assistant coach Josh Eilert put it, this Big 12 road losing streak that now has grown to a pachyderm-sized 12 games. Eilert, filling in for head coach Bob Huggins, who...
Abby Reardon's three wins earn WVU Weekly Honors; Varsity Sports roundup
After securing first place in all her events on Saturday, junior Abby Reardon of the West Virginia University women's swimming and diving team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. The Chesapeake, Virginia, native's first victory came in the 200 free finishing with a time of 1:52.14....
Ex-West Liberty University president now a school consultant
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Liberty University president whose contract was not renewed last year has been retained as a consultant, a university official said. W. Franklin Evans is now a research analyst and executive consultant at the university, Board of Governors chairman Rich Lucas told The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register.
Casting for Rustic Mechanicals play announced
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Casting for The Rustic Mechanicals' "a Play, a Pie, and a Pint" production of "The Fight for the Crown(William Shakespeare's Richard II)" has been announced. The first show in the 10th anniversary season of West Virginia's only professional Shakespeare troupe...
Philippi (West Virginia) receives $10M grant toward water reservoir construction
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Philippi has secured $10 million in grant funds towards the construction of a water reservoir to serve as a secondary water supply, according to City Manager Jeremy Drennen. The project is estimated to cost $15 million. The $10 million in grant...
New Grafton, West Virginia outreach ministry seeking community input
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The congregation at New Season Assembly of God is hoping to make a positive impact on the community, while carrying out God's will to care for one another. To do so, they will be focusing their attention on community outreach and the first...
No easy games in the Big 12, even against last-place Texas Tech
Two Big 12 men’s basketball teams desperate for a victory clash Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas (7 p.m. Eastern on ESPNU). West Virginia (11-8/1-6) has struggled since the start of conference play, but Texas Tech (10-9/0-7) has been in an even greater slump.
One shot in Morgantown, West Virginia on Monday night
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — One person was shot on Grant Avenue in Morgantown's Sunnyside neighborhood on Monday night. West Virginia University sent an alert encouraging students and staff to seek shelter and avoid Grant Avenue because there was a shooting in the 500 block.
Wasted opportunities weighing on the Mountaineers
Did we witness the figurative end of West Virginia’s men’s basketball season this past weekend?. There are at least 13 games remaining for the Mountaineers – 12 regular season contests, plus at least one in the Big 12 Championship in Kansas City – but given the demeanor and comments of WVU head coach Bob Huggins following the game, plus the feelings engendered and conclusions drawn as West Virginia wasted yet another second-half lead and imploded down the stretch against Texas, it’s hard not to feel that there’s anything other than more of the same in store.
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Tech Red Raiders
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks at West Virginia's women's basketball win over Texas Tech on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers moved into fifth place in the Big 12 with the victory.
Class action complaint filed against Clarksburg (West Virginia) Water Board over lead in pipes
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A class action complaint has been filed against the Clarksburg Water Board and related businesses and entities over lead found in the water supply. The lead plaintiffs are Water Board customers and the parents of two children who had elevated blood levels in testing...
West Virginia Wesleyan women rally, but fall short against Davis & Elkins, 67-61
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Wesleyan women's basketball team lost to Davis & Elkins on Saturday afternoon 67-61 inside the Rockefeller Center. The Senators shot 47.4% from the field in the win with the Bobcats only shooting 35.2%. Daveona Hatchell was one of three scorers to reach...
WVU women outlast Texas Tech
Behind a pair of double-doubles from senior guard Jayla Hemingway and sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, the West Virginia University women's basketball team (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) earned a 67-57 victory over Texas Tech inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday afternoon. Hemingway posted her third double-double of the...
Morgantown, West Virginia, police charge 3 with burglary
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — About 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday officers of the Morgantown Police Department responded to a burglary-in-progress call on the 700 block of Snider Street. An adult female resident reported that she was entering her apartment when three unknown males shoved her and entered her residence,...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Jayla Hemingway 1/24/23
West Virginia guard Jayla Hemingway shares the keys to her success as a rebounder against taller opponents and identifies her parents as two influential people in her development as a player.
Grafton girls fall to Preston in physical Big 10 encounter
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton's Hadley Horne scored a game-high 20 points while Kenne Keener had 13 points and 14 rebounds but it wasn't enough to beat homesteading Preston on Friday night. The Knights picked up a solid win, holding off the Bearcats, 53-44, in a...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Josh Eilert 1/24/23
West Virginia mens basketball assistant coach Josh Eilert shares his thoughts and findings on Texas Tech, and notes that sharing and moving the ball and not being selfish with it is probably the most important factor in Wednesday evening's game.
Christina Royer Casey Nelson
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Christina Royer Casey Nelson, 73, of Salem, died Saturday, Jan 21, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, following a long period of failing health. Born August 17, 1949 in Clarksburg, she was the daughter of Christof W. Royer and Virginia Summers Royer. Christina was pre-deceased by her parents, husband Robert Michael Nelson, and half-brother Robert Bailey, Jr.
Marilyn Marie (Parrill) Hess
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marilyn Marie (Parrill) Hess, 70, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV, and went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2023. Born on November 13, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Thomas M. and Georgia (Bower) Parrill.
Courthouse annex temporarily closed after intruder falls through ceiling
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Courthouse Annex was evacuated Monday after an intruder fell through the ceiling into the county administrator’s office. No one was injured. The administrator was in Charleston and the county executive secretary was in another room, when the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. The intruder was caught by Preston Sheriff’s Department officers as he tried to leave the building.
