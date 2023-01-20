Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Kiwanis Club
Judge Daniel Petrie who presides over Montgomery County Superior Court II talked to the Crawfordsville Kiwanis membership about the new Family Recovery Court, which was launched by Petrie in the fall of 2022. The Family Recovery Court helps those parents, who have agreed to participate, to overcome issues such as...
Journal Review
Fury named to University of Iowa dean’s list
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hope Fury of Crawfordsville was among the more than 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester. Fury is a fourth year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring...
Journal Review
Herbert A. ‘Sonny’ Wathen
Herbert A. “Sonny” Wathen, 90, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at his home in Shannondale, Indiana. He was born Dec. 10, 1932, at Clementsville, in Casey County, Kentucky, a son of the late Linus and Annabel (Ewing) Wathen. On Sept. 4, 1959, he was married to Barbara...
Journal Review
Rita A. Covault
Rita A. Covault, 62, of Kingman passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Carle Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at Sanders Funeral Care in Kingman. Share memories and condolences online at www.SandersFuneralCare.com.
Journal Review
Individual income tax filing opens today
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue will start accepting filings for the 2023 individual income tax season today in concert with the Internal Revenue Service. Customers will have until April 18 to file both their state and federal 2022 tax returns and pay any taxes owed. While Indiana...
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 24, 2023
• Property damage crash at 1511 S. Washington St. — 4:55 a.m. • Theft in the 800 block of Lafayette Avenue — 11:57 a.m. • Public disturbance in the 100 block of North Washington Street — 5:09 p.m. • Warrant served in the 1200 block of West...
Journal Review
Maverick Ray Brant
Maverick Ray Brant, a son, born Jan. 15 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Brandon and Sara (Price) Brant, Crawfordsville. At birth, he weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and was welcomed home by a brother, Bo Brant, 18 months. Maternal grandparents are Steve and Sherri Price, Crawfordsville; and Teresa Diaz,...
Journal Review
Maelyn Drew Newton
Maelyn Drew Newton, a daughter, born Jan. 18 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Isabel Viveros and Mitchell Newton, Lebanon. At birth, she weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces. She is the couple’s first child. Maternal grandmother is Stacia of Crawfordsville. Paternal grandparents are Jason and Brandi Wilson, Crawfordsville; and...
Journal Review
Blayke Elliana Jennings
Blayke Elliana Jennings, a daughter, born Dec. 24, 2022, at St.Vincent Women’s Center, Indianapolis, to Lawrence and Paige Jennings, Crawfordsville. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19.7 inches. She was welcomed home by siblings, Laekyn, Raegan and Kyndal. Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Bobbi Joiner.
Journal Review
Gabriel Lee Bailey
Gabriel Lee Bailey, a son, born Jan. 19 at Witham Healthe Services, Lebanon, to Alyson (Trincado) Charlton and Cory Bailey, Lebanon. He was welcomed home by sisters, Melody Charlton, 4, and Aria Bailey, 2. Maternal grandparents are Karen Trincado, Plainfield, and Carlos Tincado, Lebanon. Paternal grandmothe ris Diane Pursell, Crawfordsville....
Journal Review
Charleigh Téa Cope
Charleigh Téa Cope, a daughter, was born at 3:22 a.m. Dec. 28, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette East, to Blake and Hailey (Jones) Cope, Crawfordsville. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 20 inches in length. She was welcomed home by siblings, Treycin, Gavin, Everleigh and Sullivan Cope.
Journal Review
Southmont High School
Grade 9 — David Allen, , Parker Church, Konner Conkright, Darby Cottrell, Caroline Cox, Samuel Crum, McKennah Dalton, Mackenzie Douglas, Isabella Elless, Karley Fisher, Rylee Freeland, Camden Haile, Haylee Hall, Jolie Hoenshell, Jozee Jones, Jameson Keough, Myah Knox, Mallory Liffick, John Lock, Owen McCutchan, Kaylie Moore, Kadee Plank, Madisyn Posthauer, Kendall Priebe, Luc Rabeyrin, Sophia Shannon, Ian Snook, Avery Stokes, Tyler Walls.
Journal Review
Kathryn Jane Faubion
Kathryn Jane Faubion passed away peacefully Thursdya, Jan. 19, 2023, at home, surrounded by family. She was born July 31, 1956, at Crawfordsville, to Royal and Shirley (Dehne) Faubion. Kathy, known to those close to her as “Wilamina,” to her son “Mother of mine,” was a woman of substance. Strong...
Journal Review
INDOT preparing for winter storm
The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for a winter storm expected to impact the state starting overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for all of Indiana. NWS is calling for rain transitioning to snow south of I-70, with higher snow totals along and north of I-70. Snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour are possible at times.
Journal Review
Athenians get redemption over Mounties, claim county title
CHS 7 4 14 22 — 47 Southmont (10-4, 2-2 SAC) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Carson Chadd 1-5 4-7 6, Vince Reimondo 2-5 0-0 5, Trip Ward 2-6 0-0 6, Kyler McCandless 0-0 0-0 0, Lucas Oppy 1-1 0-0 2, Hayden Hess 3-9 0-0 6, EJ Brewer 4-8 3-7 11, Carter Hubble 1-2 1-2 3; Totals 14-35 8-16 37.
Journal Review
Mustangs pull away from Gophers for win No. 11
FC 14 20 12 10 - 56 Clinton Prairie (6-7): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Jonas Knipp 0-0 0-0 0 Jake McGraw 7-20 3-6 18 Ty Kirkpatrick 0-1 0-1 0 Jackson Kerfoot 0-3 0-0 0 Ryan Harshbarger 0-2 0-0 0 Alex Dean 0-0 0-0 0 Derek McDonald 0-2 0-0 0 Jaycob Wilson 3-6 0-0 6 Cayden Davis 1-4 2-4 4 Seth Whitlock 0-0 0-0 0 Layne Horlacher 1-3 0-0 2 Levi Ostler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-41 5-11 30.
