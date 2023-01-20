ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Requirements change for program that helps families avoid eviction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The rental assistance program that helped thousands of families avoid eviction through the pandemic has changed its eligibility requirements. The Clark County CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAP) now requires applicants to show an eviction notice and to have experienced a rent increase in the past 12 months.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

28 catalytic converters stolen from Las Vegas RV business

Clark County leaders, Department of Family Services calls for higher pay for foster parents. Village Square movie theater in west Las Vegas set to close, reports say. Nearly 40 Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Farm Basket to open new east Las Vegas location on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers on Wednesday will debut a new location of beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket. According to developer Dapper Companies, Farm Basket will open its new locations on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The company says eatery The Great Greek will open its new location on Wednesday as well.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Lunar New Year celebrations held across Las Vegas Valley

Clark County leaders, Department of Family Services calls for higher pay for foster parents. Village Square movie theater in west Las Vegas set to close, reports say. Nearly 40 Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Thieves Swipe Massive Hot Air Balloon From Vegas Company

Police are searching for a hot air balloon that was reported stolen from a facility in Las Vegas. The question is…how do you hide something like that? The owners of Vegas Balloon Rides say it was stolen from a flatbed trailer on Monday. The hot air balloon worth $175,000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
fox10phoenix.com

2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas

Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year

Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Man shot outside gas station near Boulder Highway, Russell

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man in his 40s was killed after an altercation at a gas station Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the investigation was taking place at a gas station located in the 6400 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road. Police said a man in his 40s and a suspect got into a verbal argument outside the gas station and both were armed, with the suspect fatally shooting the victim. LVMPD then said the suspect ran from the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy