Fox5 KVVU
1,500 more parking spots coming to Las Vegas airport after ‘unprecedented’ demand
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than 1,500 new parking spots are coming to Harry Reid International Airport’s Terminal 1 after officials described recent holiday demand as “unprecedented.”. The new parking spots will replace current employee lots and will be a quick walk into Terminal 1. More than...
Fox5 KVVU
Caesars Entertainment says 2nd rescue dog graduates ‘gun dog training’ in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Caesars Entertainment on Thursday will hold an event for a rescue dog that is graduating from the company’s “gun dog training program.”. According to a news release, the dog, named Turbo, was rescued by Caesars Entertainment from the Animal Foundation in Las Vegas.
‘You fall in love,’ Clark County asks for more foster parents to help relieve system
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of children are in the foster care system in Clark County, and the need for foster parents is never-ending. The county has put out several pleas for people to register to foster. A child has no control over their home life, so when they are taken away, one of the […]
Fox5 KVVU
Requirements change for program that helps families avoid eviction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The rental assistance program that helped thousands of families avoid eviction through the pandemic has changed its eligibility requirements. The Clark County CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAP) now requires applicants to show an eviction notice and to have experienced a rent increase in the past 12 months.
Fox5 KVVU
28 catalytic converters stolen from Las Vegas RV business
Clark County leaders, Department of Family Services calls for higher pay for foster parents. Village Square movie theater in west Las Vegas set to close, reports say. Nearly 40 Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year.
Man killed by driverless car after it rolls down driveway dragging him with it in west Las Vegas valley
A 77-year-old man was killed by his own vehicle after it rolled down a driveway dragging him with it, police said.
KTNV
Collision leaves two drivers with 'minor injuries' in northwest Las Vegas valley, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a collision at Craig Road and Thom Boulevard on Saturday afternoon. Police tell KTNV that two subjects have been transported with minor injuries. This story is developing, check back later for updates.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police share video of suspicious person in Summerlin backyard
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is showing a scary video on social media. The footage shared on Twitter shows a man wearing a mask sneaking into a local backyard when a sensor light scares him off. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Flags to...
Fox5 KVVU
Farm Basket to open new east Las Vegas location on Wednesday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers on Wednesday will debut a new location of beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket. According to developer Dapper Companies, Farm Basket will open its new locations on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The company says eatery The Great Greek will open its new location on Wednesday as well.
Fox5 KVVU
Lunar New Year celebrations held across Las Vegas Valley
8newsnow.com
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at northeast Las Vegas valley apartment complex
One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to police. 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at northeast Las …. One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in...
Las Vegas-area evictions to increase as rental-assistance program ends
The standard online application for the CARES Housing Assistance Program, also known as CHAP, is scheduled to shut down Sunday night.
iheart.com
Thieves Swipe Massive Hot Air Balloon From Vegas Company
Police are searching for a hot air balloon that was reported stolen from a facility in Las Vegas. The question is…how do you hide something like that? The owners of Vegas Balloon Rides say it was stolen from a flatbed trailer on Monday. The hot air balloon worth $175,000...
Shooting at southeast Las Vegas valley gas station leaves 1 dead, no arrest made
Metro police are investigating a shooting at a southeast Las Vegas valley gas station that left one man dead.
Man found dead in vehicle with gunshot wound in central Las Vegas valley
A man was found dead in a vehicle with a gunshot wound in the central Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say woman suspected of DUI after hitting pedestrian in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman was arrested Saturday for suspected DUI after she struck a pedestrian in the northeast valley, police said. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of S. Nellis and S. Charleston boulevards at about 5:53 p.m. Saturday for a reported critical injury crash involving an automobile versus a pedestrian.
fox10phoenix.com
2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas
Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
KTNV
LVMPD: 77-year-old dies in crash involving 'driverless vehicle' near Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a 77-year-old man was dragged by a vehicle after he left the driver's seat. On Sunday afternoon, police said a vehicle was parked in a driveway in front of 2052 Quarry Ridge Street. This is near the intersection of Hualapai Way and Sahara Avenue.
2news.com
Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year
Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Man shot outside gas station near Boulder Highway, Russell
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man in his 40s was killed after an altercation at a gas station Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the investigation was taking place at a gas station located in the 6400 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road. Police said a man in his 40s and a suspect got into a verbal argument outside the gas station and both were armed, with the suspect fatally shooting the victim. LVMPD then said the suspect ran from the scene.
