Florida State

Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
msn.com

Donald Trump Accused of 'Abuse' As He Loses Lawsuit

Slide 1 of 89: Donald Trump has been sanctioned over a lawsuit "that should never have been filed," according to a federal judge. Read on for the full shocking story, and which political enemy he was targeting. All dollar amounts in US dollars. "Brought in bad faith" Donald Trump has...
SFGate

Truck driver seeking to fly vulgar anti-Biden flag sues town

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana resort town is trying to suppress free speech with an ordinance aimed at stopping a contractor from flying flags emblazoned with vulgar insults aimed at President Joe Biden and his supporters, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday. The lawsuit against the barrier...
GRAND ISLE, LA
SFGate

4 Takeaways From Senate's hearing on Ticketmaster, Taylor Swift and Competition

Live Nation came under fierce questioning from lawmakers and competitors at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday that explored whether the company’s 2010 merger with Ticketmaster, which formed a colossus without equal in the multibillion-dollar live music business, had stifled competition and hurt consumers. Here are four takeaways from...
SFGate

Russia, Estonia expel ambassadors amid 'destroyed' relations

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia and Estonia on Monday were expelling the ambassadors from each other's countries in a tit-for-tat move, saying that their diplomatic missions will be headed by charges d'affaires as relations between the countries sank to a new low over Ukraine. In a show of solidarity with...
SFGate

California Supreme Court dumps triple-slaying death sentence

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California Supreme Court on Monday overturned the murder convictions and death sentence for a man who killed three people and committed a series of other crimes in San Diego in 1985. The court ordered a new trial for Billy Ray Waldon, ruling unanimously that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

Cops took 5 hours to warn that dance hall shooter was loose

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Lost in the aftermath of the Monterey Park, California, ballroom dance hall shooting that left 11 people dead is an alarming fact: It took five hours for authorities to alert the public that the gunman was on the loose.
MONTEREY PARK, CA

