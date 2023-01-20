Read full article on original website
Related
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Rudy Giuliani Reveals Donald Trump Advised Him To Take Top-Secret Files Home In His New Podcast Episode
Rudy Giuliani had quite a lot to say on Sunday’s episode of the WABC77 radio show Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan, and one particular thing he said about former president Donald Trump stood out the most to us! Rudy ...
msn.com
Donald Trump Accused of 'Abuse' As He Loses Lawsuit
Slide 1 of 89: Donald Trump has been sanctioned over a lawsuit "that should never have been filed," according to a federal judge. Read on for the full shocking story, and which political enemy he was targeting. All dollar amounts in US dollars. "Brought in bad faith" Donald Trump has...
SFGate
Truck driver seeking to fly vulgar anti-Biden flag sues town
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana resort town is trying to suppress free speech with an ordinance aimed at stopping a contractor from flying flags emblazoned with vulgar insults aimed at President Joe Biden and his supporters, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday. The lawsuit against the barrier...
Wisconsin judge mulls what constitutes an address for voting
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge considered Tuesday whether to make clear that local election officials can accept absentee ballots missing parts of a witnesses address, the latest legal fight in the battleground state where Republicans oppose the acceptance of partial addresses. The case was brought by the...
Houck Attorney Joins Giordano Live During Jury Selection Recess
Dom welcomes in attorney for Mark Houck, Andrew Bath, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Thomas More Society, back onto the Dom Giordano Program to discuss the case live during a lunch break as jury selection unfolds in the courthouse.
SFGate
4 Takeaways From Senate's hearing on Ticketmaster, Taylor Swift and Competition
Live Nation came under fierce questioning from lawmakers and competitors at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday that explored whether the company’s 2010 merger with Ticketmaster, which formed a colossus without equal in the multibillion-dollar live music business, had stifled competition and hurt consumers. Here are four takeaways from...
SFGate
Russia, Estonia expel ambassadors amid 'destroyed' relations
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia and Estonia on Monday were expelling the ambassadors from each other's countries in a tit-for-tat move, saying that their diplomatic missions will be headed by charges d'affaires as relations between the countries sank to a new low over Ukraine. In a show of solidarity with...
SFGate
California Supreme Court dumps triple-slaying death sentence
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California Supreme Court on Monday overturned the murder convictions and death sentence for a man who killed three people and committed a series of other crimes in San Diego in 1985. The court ordered a new trial for Billy Ray Waldon, ruling unanimously that...
SFGate
Cops took 5 hours to warn that dance hall shooter was loose
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Lost in the aftermath of the Monterey Park, California, ballroom dance hall shooting that left 11 people dead is an alarming fact: It took five hours for authorities to alert the public that the gunman was on the loose.
Comments / 0