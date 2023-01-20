Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
AYA NEO AIR Plus: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Ryzen 7 6800U models announced but Intel Pentium Gold 8505 edition canned for upcoming gaming handheld series
AYA NEO has shed more light on the AIR Plus, a cheaper gaming handheld series compared to the NEXT II or the SLIDE. To recap, AYA NEO showcased the AIR Plus in June 2022 with the Intel Pentium Gold 8505, Intel Core i3-1215U and an unnamed AMD Mendocino APU. Originally, the company had planned to ship Intel versions of the AIR Plus on December 28, with AMD Mendocino versions due two months later.
dailyhodl.com
Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift
A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
An Xbox game currently shows a price of CAN$2,500 ($2,000). Presumably, it is an error, but we can't say for sure.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
game-news24.com
Tecno Spark Go 2023, Power and Sleek Smartphone presented with this great technology
The novelty is priced less than six rubles and comes with 3/332, 3/64 and 4/6 GB of memory. Last December, Tecno introduced the world’s first camera phone with a retractable lens Tecno Phantom X2 Pro yesterday showed the idea of an innovative foldable smartphone PHANTOM V and now it’s time for a very simple, but very attractive in price and appearance model the updated ultra-budget Tecno Spark Go 2023.
zycrypto.com
New Shibarium Update Ignites Super Bullish Expectations For ‘$0.001 SHIB Price’ Among The Community
The Shiba Inu community has been buzzing with excitement at the news of Shibarium’s launch. And now, a new update on the layer-2 network has just dropped, convincing investors that SHIB’s price is about to explode to $0.001. On Sunday, Jan 15 the team behind Shibarium published a...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
ZDNet
How to convert your home's old TV cable into powerful Ethernet lines
If you're not already familiar with it, coaxial cable (seen above) is that round, usually white, sorta stiff cable that once carried all forms of pay TV services, including cable and satellite-based subscriptions. The cabling was run throughout just about every home that ever had a pay TV or internet connection for several decades.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung announces new features for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 models
Samsung has announced another round of updates for recent Galaxy Watch series smartwatches that will bring new smart home controls through the SmartThings app. Available to the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 series, the updates will allow people to control and monitor connected devices like cameras, doorbells, lights and thermostats without needing to consult them directly or look at a paired smartphone. The upcoming functionality will also work when away from home, much like the Google Home ecosystem.
MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 M2 Pro and M2 Max benchmarks — here's how fast it is
The new MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro is super fast, but the M2 Max takes graphics performance to the next level.
ASRock heard you like AMD X670 mobos, so it turned a B650 into an X670 with an add-in card
Characteristically quirky from ASRock, but you wouldn't, really.
notebookcheck.net
Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked
Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
Ars Technica
M2 Pro Mac mini review: Apple’s Goldilocks desktop for semi-professionals
Apple's Mac Studio was its most interesting desktop in years. It lacks the internal expandability of the Mac Pro, but the raw performance and power efficiency of the M1 Max and M1 Ultra plus a great port selection make it a viable option for plenty of people who would have bought a fully loaded 27-inch iMac or a low-to-mid-end Mac Pro in the Intel era.
petapixel.com
Canon’s New Divided Sensor Can Shoot HDR Photos in Single Exposures
Canon has developed a new sensor that takes a novel approach to high dynamic range (HDR) capture. Rather than taking multiple exposures and blending them into one image, the sensor is divided into sections that each capture its own exposure in a single image. The new Type-1 (still referred to...
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition tipped to debut with series-first display feature
Redmi has already introduced the Note 12 Pro Speed Edition; now, the Xiaomi subsidiary is rumored to follow it up with a Turbo variant. This alleged upcoming addition to the mid-range smartphone line-up is already thought to come with specific advantages the vanilla 12, an upgrade to MIUI 14 out of the box and a chance to debut the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC included.
Digital Trends
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti is destroying AMD, even though it shouldn’t
Despite the fact that the RTX 4070 Ti has been reviewed poorly, Nvidia’s latest GPU seems to be doing well in terms of sales numbers — at least as far as the European market is concerned. According to newly published sales figures, Nvidia managed to sell a huge...
Leaked photos show how the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will look like in stores
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We’re less than two weeks away from Samsung’s Unpacked event, marking the arrivals of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. In line with previous Samsung smartphone releases, there are barely any secrets left about the new flagships in terms of their hardware at this point, while leaks have also given us an excellent idea about the cases/covers that may be sold alongside the Galaxy S23 trio. We’re now being treated to yet another leak pertaining to Samsung’s upcoming high-end phones, this time from Nicaragua, where a retailer has supposedly received inventory of the Galaxy S23 Ultra well ahead of the device’s official unveiling.
notebookcheck.net
New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera samples show off impressive nightography and improved zoom performance
Following the hands-on leaks of the Galaxy S23 Ultra yesterday, camera samples from the February 1-bound flagship have now also leaked, showcasing the phone's apparently improved low-light and zoom camera performance. Android Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Working For Notebookcheck. Are you a techie who knows how to translate?...
Most MSI motherboards will allow any code to run in a bizarrely insecure Secure Boot mode
But the feature still works if you set the BIOS correctly.
