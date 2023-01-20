ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KCRG.com

Big Grove Brewery starts construction in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday kicked off the beginning of a new brewery that’s coming to Cedar Rapids. Big Grove Brewery plans on officially opening its doors this fall in the west side of the downtown area - specifically the 100 block of 2nd Ave SW. In a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Veteran loses 15K after Moxie Solar closes as a former executive starts new solar company

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jeremy Zumbach, a US Veteran and dad of four kids, signed a contract with Moxie Solar worth more than $30,000 to install solar panels on his house in Marion. Records shared with our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team show he paid the company more than $15,000 to install the panels, but months later no panels were installed and Moxie Solar closed in December.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Details of contract between union workers and CNH released

IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa City Police looking to identify vandalism suspect

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in multiple reports of attempted break-ins and vandalism to vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275 or Officer Abe Schabilion at Schabilion@iowa-city.org.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa Chamber Alliance looks to address state workforce concerns

Express Pros in Cedar Rapids is an employment agency who helps businesses find quality employees. Fareway has more than 130 grocery stores across the Midwest. Working Iowa: Award-winning digital marketing agency in Cedar Rapids looking to hire. Updated: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST. Informatics in Cedar Rapids is...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Driver in custody after Cedar Falls Car Chase

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:35 p.m. Saturday night, Black Hawk County Dispatch got a report of a reckless driver at University Avenue in Cedar Falls. The reckless driver, traveling very fast, passed a Cedar Falls Police Officer in the area. The Cedar Falls Police tried to start a traffic stop, but the driver didn’t pull over. Instead, the driver continued traveling south on Highway 58 before heading east on Highway 20.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

A gray and cold start to the workweek

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It has been a gray and seasonally cold January afternoon across Eastern Iowa. Cloud cover will continue overnight with temperatures cooling into the teens. We’ll start the workweek with another cold and gray day across Eastern Iowa with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s on Monday.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Rock band sends listeners on scavenger hunt to Field of Dreams

IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police looking for a missing 83-year-old Marion man say the man was involved in a crash the day he was reported missing. In a press release, Marion police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was involved in a minor crash on Jan. 16 at about 4 p.m. in Johnson County.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Some fog possible early, mix of sun and clouds likely

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for areas of fog across eastern Iowa early this morning. While there have been a few spots reporting locally dense fog, much of this fog is light to moderate and should affect the area through mid-morning before lifting. Highs today will be a bit of a struggle, even with some clearing later this morning. Plan on highs into the upper 20s to lower 30s before the next cloud bank arrives later this afternoon. There are a number of systems worth watching this week with the first one arriving Wednesday morning. These snow showers may produce minor accumulation with a second bout of minor accumulation possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A second system is possible Friday with minor accumulation again possible. This weekend, colder air is likely along with more snow chances. Have a good week!
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

10 killed, 10 injured in California Lunar New Year mass shooting

MONTEREY PARK, CA
KCRG.com

Seasonable Start to the Week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As our latest storm moves to the east it leaves behind some light snow and cloudy skies. No changes are expected into Tuesday as seasonable highs in the upper 20s to near 30 will be found. Our next storm system develops in the Southern Plains and moves our way late Tuesday into Wednesday. At this point, it appears to bring a chance for light snow in the middle of the week. Late-week temperatures drop below normal which could be a sign of things to come for February. Have a great day!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City hosts forum to answer questions on minimizing waste

IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Watch for some early morning fog once again, snow moves in late tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another quiet day very similar to yesterday. In some areas, fog is again possible during the morning drive and like yesterday, it may be dense in spots. This fog may linger through lunchtime over our northwest zone. Plan on clouds to build up this afternoon, limiting highs once again to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Tonight into tomorrow, the first system in the hit parade moves in. This system looks to bring a trace-2″ of snowfall to the area. Look for snow showers to linger well into tomorrow night, too, probably causing some slick roads for Thursday morning as well. The next system arrives on Friday with a chance of snow in the morning. Finally, a third system arrives on Saturday. All of these systems will give accumulation potential and the weekend system will unlock some colder air as well.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Proposed bill in Iowa would make changes to SNAP benefits

IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Coralville celebrates Winterfest with a new addition

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Coralville held its annual winterfest today with a new addition. They held an eagle watch along the Iowa River with the help of the Iowa City Bird Club, Iowa Raptor Project/UI Wild, and Johnson County Conservation. There were also activities such as ice...
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Food pantry expects increased need to accompany new location

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A steady stream of people visited the Coralville Community Food Pantry Saturday as it opened its new location 804 13th Avenue. John Boller, Executive Director, said the biggest gain with the new location was the increased storage space. The old location had been a post office, and Boller said, “It’s been a really wonderful location for us, but we quickly outgrew it, the building was falling apart.”
CORALVILLE, IA

