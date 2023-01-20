ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Jeffries says agreement reached with House Republicans on committee ratios

House Democratic leadership has reached an agreement with Republican counterparts on the remaining committee ratios for this term, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) announced Sunday. Jeffries made the announcement in a letter to colleagues reviewed by the Washington Examiner. Republicans control the House 222-212, which is identical to the...
Washington Examiner

Voters: Go ahead, shut down the government

Most voters believe that uncontrolled federal spending is the reason Washington has burst through the debt ceiling again, and they’re OK with shutting the government down until Democrats and Republicans come up with the needed cuts to bring down the debt. According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, voters...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

House Republicans delay action on immigration bill as cracks form in GOP

House Republicans will delay action on a border security bill after some centrist members of the party voiced concerns about the scope of the legislation. Republicans initially sought to bring H.R. 29 to the floor for a vote sometime this week, following through with a pledge from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to usher in tougher immigration policies quickly. However, the legislation was met with some backlash from centrist lawmakers who argued the bill’s language would threaten the United States’s practice of providing asylum.
Washington Examiner

MTG and Boebert have been 'spoken' to by Oversight chairman on seriousness of committee

EXCLUSIVE — The House Oversight Committee chairman leading investigations into President Joe Biden said his panel being stacked with "MAGA" firebrands will not undercut the seriousness of the committee's work. Rep. James Comer (R-KY) brushed off reports that the White House was celebrating the appointment of Reps. Marjorie Taylor...
Washington Examiner

Mirror, mirror: White House flings Republican attacks back at GOP

The White House has been lashing out at Republicans lately on issues such as immigration, crime, transportation, and the economy — the very issues on which the Biden administration has been attacked itself. As President Joe Biden's team prepares for a debt ceiling fight in the weeks ahead, press...
Washington Examiner

The White House is spreading abortion misinformation ... again

The Biden administration is continuing its coordinated effort to terrify women into supporting abortion access anywhere, anytime, for any reason. While Vice President Kamala Harris’s word salad of a speech on what would have been Roe vs. Wade’s 50th anniversary erased the word “life” from the Declaration of Independence, the White House social media team called on Congress “to protect reproductive freedom for the people of America” by spreading the falsehood that “in states where abortion is restricted, doctors live in fear of being thrown in jail for simply doing their job.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Washington Examiner

New York voters overwhelmingly want George Santos to resign: Poll

A majority of New York voters want their newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to resign from office, according to a recent poll. About 59% of voters in the state say Santos should step down from office, with that opinion shared by a large number of both Republicans and Democrats, according to a new survey by the Siena College Research Institute. Only 17% said Santos should finish out his two-year term, with another 23% who said they had no opinion.
NEW YORK STATE
Washington Examiner

Yuma official says town is on brink of collapse due to Biden administration immigration policies

A Yuma official warned that the city is on the brink of collapse due to the Biden administration's immigration policies. Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines warned that the massive influx of immigrants had overloaded the city's system and that things would only get worse if the United States's immigration policy wasn't altered, he told Fox News. He also requested that President Joe Biden visit the city himself to see the dire situation they were in.
YUMA, AZ
Washington Examiner

Freshman lawmakers to skip White House reception over 'arbitrary pandemic protocols'

Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) said he won't attend a reception for freshmen lawmakers at the White House because of the "arbitrary and unscientific" COVID-19 prevention policies, including mandatory testing and masking for unvaccinated guests. Several other freshmen said they won't attend the Tuesday reception for various reasons. The new Republican...
Washington Examiner

Minting the coin is no less absurd than the rest of Biden’s policies

This weekend, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dismissed suggestions that she could fund the federal government by minting a $1 trillion platinum coin, calling the idea “a gimmick.”. And she has a point. WHAT IF TRUMP GAVE A BIG POLITICAL SPEECH AND NO ONE CARED?. When Congress passed a 750-page...

Comments / 0

Community Policy