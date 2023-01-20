ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KUTV

Avalanche dumps snow over road in American Fork Canyon

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Bystanders stepped in to help clear the road after an avalanche slid across State Route 92 in American Fork Canyon. The avalanche happened on Monday before people got out of their cars to help dig it out. A plow truck also helped move snow before Utah Department of Transportation officials arrived.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
KUTV

UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Second bronze statue of coffee-drinking bear stolen in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A popular bronze bear statue has been stolen for the second time in Park City. Police said the statue, made by a local artist for $8,000, is three to four feet tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. It was the second statue created for the area after the first was stolen in October of 2018; it was never recovered.
PARK CITY, UT
KUTV

Salt Lake County sees first year-over-year home price drop since 2011

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home prices in Salt Lake County fell in December compared to the year before – the first year-over-year price decline in more than a decade. According to new data from UtahRealEstate.com, released to KUTV 2News by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, the median sales price for a Salt Lake County single-family home in December 2022 was $541,900. That’s nearly six percent less than December 2021 when the median price was $575,000.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
PROVO, UT
Deseret News

Best Mexican food in Utah

List of Mexican restaurants in Utah that have fantastic food. Where to get Mexican food in Utah. Best Mexican food in Salt Lake City. Best Mexican food in Utah. Best tacos in Utah. Best tacos in Salt Lake City. Best burritos in Salt Lake City.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Taylorsville police search for aggravated rape suspect, community warned to be cautious

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement continuing the search for the suspect of an aggravated rape that took place in Taylorsville earlier this month. Representatives of the Taylorsville Police Department reported that 43-year-old Christopher Browning is believed to still be in Utah after being accused of attacking a woman he was not romantically involved with and raping her at her home on January 18.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Skimming device in Orem store for more than a month

OREM, Utah — A Utah mother of five is warning others to change their pin and food stamp card after crooks were able to replicate her card with a skimming device and spend more than $1,000 in Arizona. “Change your pin often on a food card,” said AnnaMarie Martin....
OREM, UT

