KUTV
Avalanche dumps snow over road in American Fork Canyon
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Bystanders stepped in to help clear the road after an avalanche slid across State Route 92 in American Fork Canyon. The avalanche happened on Monday before people got out of their cars to help dig it out. A plow truck also helped move snow before Utah Department of Transportation officials arrived.
KUTV
UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
KUTV
Second bronze statue of coffee-drinking bear stolen in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A popular bronze bear statue has been stolen for the second time in Park City. Police said the statue, made by a local artist for $8,000, is three to four feet tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. It was the second statue created for the area after the first was stolen in October of 2018; it was never recovered.
Truck towing trailer containing 7 horses slides on Mine Road
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Fire District responded to a call involving a truck that was towing a horse trailer on the evening of Friday, January 20. In […]
KUTV
Salt Lake County sees first year-over-year home price drop since 2011
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home prices in Salt Lake County fell in December compared to the year before – the first year-over-year price decline in more than a decade. According to new data from UtahRealEstate.com, released to KUTV 2News by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, the median sales price for a Salt Lake County single-family home in December 2022 was $541,900. That’s nearly six percent less than December 2021 when the median price was $575,000.
KUTV
Auto-pedestrian crash in Bountiful injures 20-year-old; man transported by ambulance
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Bountiful police on Tuesday morning confirmed a man was transported to the hospital after being involved in an auto pedestrian crash. The incident happened in the area of 500 West and 1500 South near the border of Woods Cross and Bountiful just before 7 a.m. The...
KUTV
UHP: Drivers raced, flipped one another off before rollover crash on I-15
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Two drivers sped, raced and flipped each other off before one of the vehicles rolled over in a road rage crash, officials said. They said two vehicles were involved in the incident on between 10600 South and Bangerter Highway on I-15 southbound Sunday night. Witnesses...
KUTV
Salt Lake police update community on drug trafficking investigation, warn of bath salts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police Department Chief Mike Brown joined representatives of other law enforcement agencies Tuesday morning to provide a community update on a lengthy drug trafficking investigation concerning the illicit drug bath salts that has been impacting the Salt Lake Valley and it's surrounding areas.
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
kjzz.com
Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
Sundance Film evacuated after viewers reported feeling sick
The Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center was evacuated during the Sundance Film Festival screening of "Birth/Rebirth" after some viewers reported feeling sick.
KUTV
Salt Lake City mayor looks to future of Ballpark neighborhood ahead of Bee's departure
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Time is running out for the Salt Lake Bee's time at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City. When the team moves to South Jordan in 2025, Salt Lake Mayor Erin Mendenhall said the goal is to not have the stadium space sit empty. "When...
Best Mexican food in Utah
List of Mexican restaurants in Utah that have fantastic food. Where to get Mexican food in Utah. Best Mexican food in Salt Lake City. Best Mexican food in Utah. Best tacos in Utah. Best tacos in Salt Lake City. Best burritos in Salt Lake City.
Grandfather's girlfriend takes West Jordan girl, leading to AMBER Alert
An AMBER Alert issued for a 7-year-old girl taken by her grandfather's girlfriend who did not have legal custody was canceled shortly afterwards.
DWR reminds the public to take free mandatory Antler Gathering Ethics course
UTAH — With February around the corner, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reminds those interested in gathering shed antlers between February 1 and April 15 to take the free […]
KUTV
Taylorsville police search for aggravated rape suspect, community warned to be cautious
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement continuing the search for the suspect of an aggravated rape that took place in Taylorsville earlier this month. Representatives of the Taylorsville Police Department reported that 43-year-old Christopher Browning is believed to still be in Utah after being accused of attacking a woman he was not romantically involved with and raping her at her home on January 18.
Texas man pronounced deceased at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah — On Friday, a 50-year-old Texas man died after a medical incident in the Red Pine area of Canyons Village, confirmed by Vail Resorts. Park City Mountain […]
ABC 4
Utah’s first Taco Truck is growing into a sit down restaurant
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Katy with Taste Utah got to sit down and talk about how the First Original Street taco Stand in Utah since 1998 has gone from your go-to Taco Stand, to a Taco Truck to a sit down Taco Shop – Tacos Dan Rafa!
KUTV
Man arrested after 14-year-old kidnapping victim contacts officials through SafeUT app
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man has been charged with kidnapping after police said the teenage victim used the SafeUT app to get help. Police were dispatched on Saturday to a call regarding a 14-year-old girl who they said had been abducted by an older man and was being held at an Airbnb.
KSLTV
Skimming device in Orem store for more than a month
OREM, Utah — A Utah mother of five is warning others to change their pin and food stamp card after crooks were able to replicate her card with a skimming device and spend more than $1,000 in Arizona. “Change your pin often on a food card,” said AnnaMarie Martin....
