Utah Senate passes controversial bill banning transition healthcare for minors despite widespread opposition
SALT LAKE CITY, UT. - A bill introduced by Senator Mike Kennedy of the state of Utah that would ban transition health care for minors has been passed in the Senate. The bill, SB16, seeks to suspend medical treatments and procedures deemed medically necessary for minors who identify as transgender.
Adjustment policies can bury chronically ill patients under skyrocketing bills. Can this lawmaker change that for Utahns?
Sen. Curt Bramble’s bill would prevent insurance companies from using copay assistance adjustment policies, which don’t allow patients to apply copay assistance toward deductibles or out of pocket maximums.
KSLTV
Utah lawmakers denounce comments claiming they’re trying to ‘destroy public education’
SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple state lawmakers on Monday disavowed comments by a prominent backer of the school choice bill saying she wanted to “destroy public education” in a recording that circulated online. Allison Sorensen, the executive director of Education Opportunity 4 Every Child, a major player...
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
House Democratic leader's daughter arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer, spray-painting monument
Riley Dowell, the 23-year-old daughter of House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, was arrested for allegedly spray-painting a monument and assaulting a police officer.
Bills on transgender youth pass the Utah State Senate
The Utah State Senate gave final approval to a series of bills restricting transgender youth from getting gender affirming medical procedures
KUTV
Biden under the microscope after additional classified documents found
WASHINGTON (TND) — President Joe Biden has broken his silence on classified documents found at his home and office. Washington insider Armstrong Williams joined The National Desk’s Scott Thuman Monday morning to discuss the recent developments. Additional documents were recovered on Friday by Justice Department officials in Biden's...
ACLU: New Biden migrant ‘travel ban’ illegal
The Biden administration is shutting the door on thousands of asylum-seekers who show up at America’s doorstep after long, dangerous treks through other countries, immigration advocates say.
KUTV
Voucher lobbyist apologizes for comments about public schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A prominent lobbyist who has advocated for a school voucher program in Utah has apologized for comments she made about wanting to "destroy public education." In a statement to KUTV 2News late Monday evening, Allison Sorensen, executive director of Kaysville-based Education Opportunity for Every...
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Utah You Need to Visit (2023)
The Beehive State is famous for its unique natural landscapes; rugged stonescapes of pastel-colored rock and azure blue skies, ski resorts of pristine white that people flock to with the snow, the white-edged expanse of Great Salt Lake. The beautiful small towns in Utah are the best places to really...
americanmilitarynews.com
Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s mountains
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with Salt Lake City, Utah’s recreational trails management team had to hike up a mountainside to retrieve a mysterious antenna popping through the snow. But this antenna was not the first they’ve encountered. As many as a dozen have now been found. “These...
Democrats may have to bend on negotiations with GOP on debt ceiling
Strategists and policy experts in both parties believe Democrats will have to come to the bargaining table soon to negotiate a debt ceiling deal that would avoid an economic catastrophe. President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) are so far refusing to negotiate with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on raising the nation’s…
Bipartisan U.S. lawmakers preparing plan to avert debt-ceiling crisis
WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is preparing a plan to defuse a looming crisis over the nation's debt ceiling by changing it from a fixed dollar amount a percentage of national economic output, the group's top Republican said on Sunday.
Houck Attorney Joins Giordano Live During Jury Selection Recess
Dom welcomes in attorney for Mark Houck, Andrew Bath, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Thomas More Society, back onto the Dom Giordano Program to discuss the case live during a lunch break as jury selection unfolds in the courthouse.
Opinion: Gov. Cox’s address was most notable for what it didn’t include
Gov. Cox reiterates need for faith and prayer in government. His annual State of the State address hit many of Utah’s biggest challenges, but may be notable for what it didn’t say.
KUTV
School voucher bill giving pay raises to teachers clears Utah Senate committee
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah Senate committee has passed a bill tying teacher pay raises to a school voucher program. House Bill 215, sponsored by Rep. Candice Pierucci (R-Herriman), passed out of the Senate Education Committee Monday afternoon in a 7 to 2 vote. It now heads to the full Senate for consideration.
Legislative wrap: Where we’re at on transgender surgeries for minors, school voucher programs and a new license plate
A summary of the first week of Utah’s legislative session had bills on transgender surgeries for minors, school voucher programs and a new state license plate moving forward.
Utah loosens rules on federally-protected species of prairie dog
Utah wildlife managers are rewriting some of their rules regarding the state's federally-protected Utah prairie dog with hopes the species might be delisted under the Endangered Species Act. Found only in the southwestern corner of the state, the Utah prairie dog has been federally listed since 1973, when its numbers...
