MDxHealth Provides Updated and Supplemental Financial Information Related to Acquisition of GPS Test

Serta Simmons Bedding Takes Decisive Actions to Strengthen Financial Position and Drive Long-Term Growth
Commences Voluntary Pre-Arranged Chapter 11 Proceedings to Deleverage Balance Sheet. Service to Retail Customers and Sleepers Continuing as Usual and Will Be Unaffected by Chapter 11 Proceedings. Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (“SSB” or the “company”), one of the leading global sleep companies, today announced that the company is taking steps...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE)
The Class: Robbins LLP informs shareholders that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) common stock between April 2, 2020 and January 5, 2023, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Fate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops programmed cellular immunotherapies to treat cancer and immune disorders.
RingCentral Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 after market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.
Tandem Diabetes Care Completes Acquisition of Insulin Patch Pump Developer, AMF Medical
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM), a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of AMF Medical SA, the privately held Swiss developer of the Sigi™ Patch Pump. The Sigi Patch Pump, designed to be an ergonomic, rechargeable patch pump that reduces the burden of managing diabetes through its use of pre-filled insulin cartridges, is under development and not commercially available.
FATE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Fate Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (“Fate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FATE) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Fate securities between April 2, 2020 and January 5, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 22, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BNG Infotech Private Limited Offers Effective Fleet Management Software
BNG Infotech Private Limited is a top company that provides a fully-integrated Transport ERP software. The software provides checks, balances, and comparative reports for several processes like payments, trip expenses, and more. It is also fully integrated with third-party systems using API, allowing clients to use barcode-enabled features, validate GSTIN, track vehicle location while tracking docket, and more. Typically, the company has been regarded as a market leader in logistics ERP software since 2005. So far, the company has assisted more than 300 logistic companies in digitizing their business operations by making use of their transport ERP software.
Evolus Receives Regulatory Approval for Nuceiva® in Australia
Australia among the largest countries in the world for aesthetic neurotoxins1. Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has provided regulatory approval for Nuceiva® (prabotulinumtoxinA)▼, a neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics. Nuceiva® was approved for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adult patients. Glabellar lines are the vertical lines between the eyebrows seen at maximum frown.
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces Up to JPY 50 Million Stock Repurchase Plan by its Controlling Shareholder and CEO
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: MRM), a holistic healthcare company based in Japan (“MEDIROM” or the “Company”), today announced that COZY LLC (“COZY”), a company owned and controlled by Mr. Kouji Eguchi, the CEO and controlling shareholder of the Company, has entered into a stock repurchase plan (the “Plan”) with a U.S. investment bank, under which COZY may purchase up to JPY50 million of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one common share of the Company. On January 18, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Plan.
Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, Medtronic and Olympus Medical Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Endoscopic Ultrasound Market By Product, By Application, By End user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) market was valued at $1,190.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2,171.18 million by 2031, registering a CAGR...
Arroyo Invests in Integrated Shore-Side LNG Liquefaction and Bunkering Platform in the U.S.
Expands Portfolio of Transportation and Storage Infrastructure Assets. Arroyo Investors, a Houston-based, independent investment manager focused on power and energy infrastructure assets throughout the Americas, today announced it has recently closed an investment in Seaside LNG and its affiliated entities (the Company), an integrated shore-side LNG liquefaction and bunkering platform in the U.S.
GOLDMAN SACHS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on Behalf of Goldman Sachs Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (“Goldman Sachs” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GS) on behalf of Goldman Sachs stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Goldman Sachs has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
Gamma Deploys Riskonnect to Advance Strategic Decision Making with Automated Risk Management System
Riskonnect reduces manual effort while enabling better visualization, management, and reporting of risk. Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced that Gamma, a leading provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), has selected Riskonnect to automate its Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) framework. The platform will equip Gamma with complete visibility of its risk exposure, enabling the company to anticipate, manage, and report on strategic and operational risks across the business.
PreveCeutical - Background IP, US Patent Granted Disulfide Bond Containing Compounds
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), is pleased to announce that US patent no. 11,566,044, titled 'Disulfide bond containing compounds and uses thereof', will be granted on January 31, 2023. The patent is owned by the University of Queensland (UQ) in Australia, and UniQuest (UQ's commercialization company) has granted PreveCeutical exclusive rights to the platform technology. The US patent protects the disulfide linker platform technology, which is used in peptides forming part of PreveCeutical's BSV (blue scorpion venom) peptide program, Non-Analgesic Dynorphin (Painkiller) and D&O (Diabetes & Obesity) Gene Therapy siRNA program.
Marketing expert and CEO of FT Marketing Francesca Taraddei provides simple direct response marketing solutions designed for Dubai service businesses.
Francesca Taraddei reveals proven techniques and secrets for businesses in Dubai to get real results with marketing. Marketing is at the heart of every business operation. Unfortunately, many small and medium-sized businesses do not know how to level up their marketing efforts to boost lead generation and increase their net profit. Francesca Taraddei shares her professional observation of the Dubai business scene, explaining that many businesses remain lost in crowded spaces, which is why she moved to Dubai to help businesses drive profit.
Vietnam Dental Equipment Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2022-2027 - Healthcare Investments Through Government Promises Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Vietnam Dental Equipment Market, By Type (Dental Radiology Equipment, Therapeutic Dental Equipment, General Equipment, Hygiene Maintenance Devices, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Vietnam dental equipment market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive...
Martin Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) announced it has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.005 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The distribution is payable on February 14, 2023 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2023. The ex-dividend date for the cash distribution is February 6, 2023.
New Ireland Becomes Newest FINEOS Client
FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL) and New Ireland Assurance Company plc today announced they have signed an agreement to provide the FINEOS Platform as a claims solution for group and individual income protection, life and critical illness (CI). This investment comes as New Ireland looks to leverage new technologies to provide a...
LPTX Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Merger of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) and Flame Biosciences, Inc. is fair to Leap shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Leap will issue approximately 19,794,373 shares of its common stock and approximately 136,833 shares of a newly designated Series X non-voting convertible preferred stock to Flame stockholders.
Cybersecurity Market - Global Forecast to 2027: Opportunities Emerging in Increasing Use of AI, ML, And Blockchain Technologies for Cyber Defense - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cybersecurity Market by Type, Solution - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cybersecurity market is projected to reach $300 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The growth of this market is attributed to the...
Tidepool Announces Appointment of John Lister as New Chief Operating Officer
Organizational growth expert joins diabetes technology leader to advance go-to-market success. Tidepool, a recognized innovator in the diabetes space driving interoperability for all diabetes software and devices, announced that John Lister, has been appointed to the Tidepool team as Chief Operating Officer. As Tidepool's new COO, John will lead and scale business operations and go-to-market teams, positioning the organization for success utilizing their nimble software-first approach within the medical device industry.
