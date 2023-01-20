Read full article on original website
Related
T-Mobile Could Owe You Money from Their $350 Million Data Breach Settlement: The Deadline to Claim is Approaching
T-Mobile settled a class action lawsuit for $350 million back in July 2022 due to a 2021 data breach that leaked important personal information. As part of the settlement, T-Mobile has agreed to pay an additional $150 million to upgrade its data protection. If you feel like you are eligible, file a claim now.
AT&T slowed data speeds for millions of customers, feds say. Refunds are still available
Here’s how to know if you qualify.
msn.com
T-Mobile Suffers Another Data Breach, Affecting 37 Million Accounts
T-Mobile has been hit by another data breach. The nation's second-largest wireless carrier on Thursday disclosed that a "bad actor" took advantage of one of its application programming interfaces to gain data on "approximately 37 million current postpaid and prepaid customer accounts." In an 8K filing with the US Securities...
Woman ordered to pay back employer for ‘time theft’ after computer software caught her slacking
Companies are increasingly using sophisticated software to monitor remote employees.
The FTC wants to ban companies from telling their employees they can't work for competitors — and says it'll help workers make $300 billion more a year
Noncompete clauses in employment contracts are one way employers can hold power over workers and keep wages low.
Did You Once Have AT&T's Unlimited Data Plan? You May Be Eligible for a Refund
If you're a former AT&T customer and once had an unlimited data plan, you might be able to get a refund. But you'll want to act before time runs out. The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday announced a new claims process to return money to thousands of former AT&T customers following a settlement with the telecommunications company. As of Friday, $52 million has been refunded.
This app helped police plan raids. Hackers just made the data public.
Controversial law enforcement apps are at the center of a new, massive data hack. Deposit PhotosThe trove reportedly includes thousands of audio recordings, photos, and reports.
Walmart's plan to build trust through its cybersecurity operations
Walmart has launched a concerted effort to share more about its extensive cybersecurity strategy as it continues to evolve from a big-box retailer to a big-tech competitor. Driving the news: The retail giant hosted its first-ever cybersecurity media day with six reporters earlier this week at its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters.
ZDNet
Are you a heavy phone hotspot user? Get this mobile hotspot router instead
No matter whether you use an Android smartphone or an iPhone, chances are that your phone has a built-in hotspot feature that allows you to share your internet connection with other devices. It's a great feature, but if this is something that you're using a lot, then what you really...
TechRadar
Dangerous new 'Hook' Android malware lets hackers remotely control your phone
Cybersecurity experts have warnedd of a new Android malware capable of taking over the target endpoint (opens in new tab) and using it to steal data, exfiltrate personally identifiable information (PII), and make financial transactions. Discovered by researchers at security firm ThreatFabric, the malware is called Hook, and can be...
FTC orders HomeAdvisor to pay $7.2M for deceiving gig workers
HomeAdvisor has been ordered to pay up to $7.2 million for using deceptive tactics to lure gig workers, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Cell Phone Plans for Older People
Getting older has its benefits, especially if you’re looking to save some money on your cell phone bill. The “big three” wireless providers—AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon—all offer discounts for older people that could save you as much as $60 per month on the price of unlimited talk, text, and data plans.
Consumer Reports.org
CR Finds Potential Consumer Risks for Users of Apple Cash, Cash App, Venmo, and Zelle
A parent in Shawnee, Kan., uses Venmo to collect money from his kids to cover part of the family’s cell phone bill. A couple in Woodinville, Wash., uses Apple Cash during the holidays to send cash gifts to their adult children. A man in Penn Hills, Penn., used Zelle to pay for a vacation rental property last summer.
T-Mobile says hacker stole data on 37 million customers
T-Mobile said a hacker stole data on about 37 million customers after first gaining access to a company system in November, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) report filed on Thursday. The phone carrier said it first identified the “bad actor” on Jan. 5 and was able to trace and stop their activity within a…
TechRadar
Security experts take down spam network hitting millions of iOS devices
Researchers have uncovered a huge network of fake apps running fake ads, mainly on iOS devices. The operation was named 'Vastflux' in reference to its use of the Video Ad Serving Template specification, as well as the fast-flux technique to change masses of IP addresses and DNS records to hide the malicious code within the fake apps.
ffnews.com
Deloitte and Marqeta Announce Alliance to Accelerate Payment Modernization
Deloitte and Marqeta, the global modern card issuing platform, today announced a strategic alliance to provide innovative payment solutions and accelerate the payment modernization efforts of banks, fintechs, and payments providers. The alliance combines the benefits of Deloitte’s payments expertise and consulting services, including digital transformation, strategy and operations, and...
Healthcare IT News
NextGen Healthcare hit by BlackCat ransomware
The group, also known as ALPHV and suspected to be a successor to BlackMatter, has demanded ransoms as high as $1.5M with affiliates keeping 80-90%, according to the Office of Information Security at U.S. Health and Human Services and the Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center. WHY IT MATTERS. The Russian...
freightwaves.com
FreightFriend and FreightWaves partner to provide data to mutual customers
FreightWaves, an industry-leading provider of data, analytics and news for the global supply chain and logistics industries, has announced that its TRAC spot rates have been integrated into FreightFriend, a truckload procurement platform. This integration is now live and available to mutual customers. “At FreightFriend, we look to provide our...
salestechstar.com
YouMail, Inc. and Fortra’s PhishLabs Sign Mutual Referral Partnership
Agreement Enhances Mutual Customers’ Detection, Intelligence, and Mitigation Capabilities Against Phishing Attacks. YouMail, Inc., today announced a partnership with Fortra’s PhishLabs. The agreement strengthens YouMail Protective Services’ defenses with curated threat intelligence, while enhancing PhishLabs’ security protections to block voice phishing (vishing) attacks. PhishLabs is a...
denver7.com
US government estimates $60 billion in unemployment fraud claims during pandemic
More than $878 billion in unemployment insurance was paid out from March 2020 through September, but of that amount, up to $60 billion involved fraudulent claims, according to the Government Accountability Office. In a GAO report released this week, the government said that $4.3 billion of expanded unemployment has been...
Comments / 1