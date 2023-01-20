IMCAS 2023: Galderma to Share Latest Data Demonstrating High Aesthetic Improvement and Patient Satisfaction Across Its Innovative Portfolio

Read full article on original website
Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, Medtronic and Olympus Medical Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Endoscopic Ultrasound Market By Product, By Application, By End user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) market was valued at $1,190.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2,171.18 million by 2031, registering a CAGR...
PreveCeutical - Background IP, US Patent Granted Disulfide Bond Containing Compounds
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), is pleased to announce that US patent no. 11,566,044, titled 'Disulfide bond containing compounds and uses thereof', will be granted on January 31, 2023. The patent is owned by the University of Queensland (UQ) in Australia, and UniQuest (UQ's commercialization company) has granted PreveCeutical exclusive rights to the platform technology. The US patent protects the disulfide linker platform technology, which is used in peptides forming part of PreveCeutical's BSV (blue scorpion venom) peptide program, Non-Analgesic Dynorphin (Painkiller) and D&O (Diabetes & Obesity) Gene Therapy siRNA program.
Vietnam Dental Equipment Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2022-2027 - Healthcare Investments Through Government Promises Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Vietnam Dental Equipment Market, By Type (Dental Radiology Equipment, Therapeutic Dental Equipment, General Equipment, Hygiene Maintenance Devices, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Vietnam dental equipment market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive...
Botxbyte: India’s Largest Media House – Launches to Offer Innovative Digital Marketing Solutions
Botxbyte News, a new media house founded by Jaydeep Gajera in 2021, is proud to announce its launch and offer cutting-edge digital marketing services to businesses of all sizes. The company specializes in SEO, outreach, and other digital marketing strategies to help businesses reach their target audience and grow their online presence.
Marketing expert and CEO of FT Marketing Francesca Taraddei provides simple direct response marketing solutions designed for Dubai service businesses.
Francesca Taraddei reveals proven techniques and secrets for businesses in Dubai to get real results with marketing. Marketing is at the heart of every business operation. Unfortunately, many small and medium-sized businesses do not know how to level up their marketing efforts to boost lead generation and increase their net profit. Francesca Taraddei shares her professional observation of the Dubai business scene, explaining that many businesses remain lost in crowded spaces, which is why she moved to Dubai to help businesses drive profit.
Gamma Deploys Riskonnect to Advance Strategic Decision Making with Automated Risk Management System
Riskonnect reduces manual effort while enabling better visualization, management, and reporting of risk. Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced that Gamma, a leading provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), has selected Riskonnect to automate its Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) framework. The platform will equip Gamma with complete visibility of its risk exposure, enabling the company to anticipate, manage, and report on strategic and operational risks across the business.
BNG Infotech Private Limited Offers Effective Fleet Management Software
BNG Infotech Private Limited is a top company that provides a fully-integrated Transport ERP software. The software provides checks, balances, and comparative reports for several processes like payments, trip expenses, and more. It is also fully integrated with third-party systems using API, allowing clients to use barcode-enabled features, validate GSTIN, track vehicle location while tracking docket, and more. Typically, the company has been regarded as a market leader in logistics ERP software since 2005. So far, the company has assisted more than 300 logistic companies in digitizing their business operations by making use of their transport ERP software.
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces Up to JPY 50 Million Stock Repurchase Plan by its Controlling Shareholder and CEO
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: MRM), a holistic healthcare company based in Japan (“MEDIROM” or the “Company”), today announced that COZY LLC (“COZY”), a company owned and controlled by Mr. Kouji Eguchi, the CEO and controlling shareholder of the Company, has entered into a stock repurchase plan (the “Plan”) with a U.S. investment bank, under which COZY may purchase up to JPY50 million of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one common share of the Company. On January 18, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Plan.
ColdBlock Strong Acid Digestion Method a Significant Improvement vs. Traditional Geochemical Four-Acid Digestions
ColdBlock Method a Significantly Faster Process, While Maintaining Accuracy & Precision of Final Analytical Data; Elimination of Perchloric Represents Improvement in Laboratory Workplace Health, Safety, and Environmental Impact. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - ColdBlock Technologies Inc. (ColdBlock) has announced a sample digestion method using its ColdBlock Pro...
Relay Robotics Adds Senior Product Leadership
Relay Adds Three Key Executives To Boost Software Engineering, Product Management, Industrial Design. Relay Robotics, Inc. a leading supplier of service robots to the hospitality, healthcare, and real estate industries, announced today the addition of three key executives to its Product team. Matt Townsend joins as Vice President, Software Engineering; Eric Nguyen joins as Vice President, Product Management; and Jason Hu joins as Senior Designer.
Venafi Introduces TLS Protect for Kubernetes to Simplify Cloud Native Machine Identity Management
New product enables organizations to increase observability, consistency and control of machine identities across complex Kubernetes environments. Venafi®, the inventor and leading provider of machine identity management, today introduced TLS Protect for Kubernetes. As part of the Venafi Control Plane for machine identities, TLS Protect for Kubernetes enables security and platform teams to easily and securely manage cloud native machine identities, such as TLS, mTLS and SPIFFE, across all of an enterprise’s multi-cloud and multi-cluster Kubernetes environments. By delivering increased visibility, control and automation over machine identity management within more complex cloud native infrastructures, it helps enterprises improve application reliability and reduce development and operational costs.
China Disruption Hampers Swiss Watch Exports, Swatch Group Sales in 2022
COVID-19-related disruption in China may have dented sales growth at Swatch, and overall Swiss watch exports last year, but the impact will fleeting. Although Swatch Group was heavily impacted by losses in China in the fourth quarter, and its full-year sales were below analysts’ consensus estimates, it is looking forward to a record-breaking 2023, fueled by a rebound in China.
Factbox-The sun never sets on Google's antitrust woes
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google (GOOGL.O), whose clout in search, the Android smartphone operating system and online advertising upended those markets, faces antitrust fights in the United States, Europe and India.
Arroyo Invests in Integrated Shore-Side LNG Liquefaction and Bunkering Platform in the U.S.
Expands Portfolio of Transportation and Storage Infrastructure Assets. Arroyo Investors, a Houston-based, independent investment manager focused on power and energy infrastructure assets throughout the Americas, today announced it has recently closed an investment in Seaside LNG and its affiliated entities (the Company), an integrated shore-side LNG liquefaction and bunkering platform in the U.S.
European Real Estate Investors Directory 2022: List of the 1,200 Companies - Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, Project Developers, Real Estate Companies, REITs and Pension Funds - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "List of the 1,200 Largest Real Estate Investors in Europe" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Includes institutional investors, investment managers, project developers, real estate companies, REITs and pension funds that actively acquire real estate in Europe. Excellent depth of detail: purchase profile (asset classes and regional focus),...
Section Introduces Persistent Volume Storage Support for Distributed Multi-Cloud Kubernetes Workloads
Developers can now quickly deploy complex application environments globally while improving performance, reliability and cost over typical cloud environments. Section, the leading cloud-native hosting platform, today announced support for Persistent Volume storage across its distributed, multi-cloud platform, allowing developers to quickly deploy even the most complex Kubernetes workloads globally. Section enables organizations to easily optimize and scale service to local demand while steering traffic to the most appropriate endpoints for performance and availability across cloud providers worldwide. With the new release of Persistent Volumes, Kubernetes users can ensure stateful data storage independent of pods and containers to support Databases such as PostgreSQL and MySQL, shared caches, document or object stores and more. Section handles day-to-day server operations, as its clusterless platform automates orchestration across a secure and reliable global infrastructure network.
Global Glass Bottled Drinking Water Market Report 2022: Size, Shares, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2017-2022 & 2022-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Glass Bottled Drinking Water Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type (Spring, Mineral, Sparkling, Others), By Packaging Size (Below 500 ml, 500ml-1L, above 1L), Distribution Channel, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global glass bottled drinking water...
Tidepool Announces Appointment of John Lister as New Chief Operating Officer
Organizational growth expert joins diabetes technology leader to advance go-to-market success. Tidepool, a recognized innovator in the diabetes space driving interoperability for all diabetes software and devices, announced that John Lister, has been appointed to the Tidepool team as Chief Operating Officer. As Tidepool's new COO, John will lead and scale business operations and go-to-market teams, positioning the organization for success utilizing their nimble software-first approach within the medical device industry.
Carbonclick will help organizations actualize the COP27 Agreement of parties.
The Un COP meetings have been mentioned as a toothless dog from what appears to be much talk with little achievement of the objective of climate change. However, introducing the loss and damage fund for vulnerable communities in adverse climate change-stricken regions has rekindled the parties' commitment to the Agreement.
Proposed Brazil-Argentina common currency is met with doubts
Market analysts are reacting with deep skepticism to a proposal floated by the leaders of Brazil and Argentina to launch a common currency.
