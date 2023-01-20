Hyloris Pharmaceuticals expands its Pipeline with a Product Candidate for a Mineral Deficiency in the Blood (hypophosphatemia)

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Hyloris Announces Commercial Partnership for Maxigesic® IV in 9 European Countries
Exclusive licensing and distribution agreement signed with Salus Pharmaceuticals in Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Bosnia. First commercial launches planned later this year. Liège, Belgium – 24 January 2023 – 7AM CET – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma company committed to...
Woonsocket Call
Tandem Diabetes Care Completes Acquisition of Insulin Patch Pump Developer, AMF Medical
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM), a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of AMF Medical SA, the privately held Swiss developer of the Sigi™ Patch Pump. The Sigi Patch Pump, designed to be an ergonomic, rechargeable patch pump that reduces the burden of managing diabetes through its use of pre-filled insulin cartridges, is under development and not commercially available.
Woonsocket Call
PreveCeutical - Background IP, US Patent Granted Disulfide Bond Containing Compounds
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), is pleased to announce that US patent no. 11,566,044, titled 'Disulfide bond containing compounds and uses thereof', will be granted on January 31, 2023. The patent is owned by the University of Queensland (UQ) in Australia, and UniQuest (UQ's commercialization company) has granted PreveCeutical exclusive rights to the platform technology. The US patent protects the disulfide linker platform technology, which is used in peptides forming part of PreveCeutical's BSV (blue scorpion venom) peptide program, Non-Analgesic Dynorphin (Painkiller) and D&O (Diabetes & Obesity) Gene Therapy siRNA program.
Woonsocket Call
Evolus Receives Regulatory Approval for Nuceiva® in Australia
Australia among the largest countries in the world for aesthetic neurotoxins1. Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has provided regulatory approval for Nuceiva® (prabotulinumtoxinA)▼, a neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics. Nuceiva® was approved for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adult patients. Glabellar lines are the vertical lines between the eyebrows seen at maximum frown.
Woonsocket Call
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces Up to JPY 50 Million Stock Repurchase Plan by its Controlling Shareholder and CEO
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: MRM), a holistic healthcare company based in Japan (“MEDIROM” or the “Company”), today announced that COZY LLC (“COZY”), a company owned and controlled by Mr. Kouji Eguchi, the CEO and controlling shareholder of the Company, has entered into a stock repurchase plan (the “Plan”) with a U.S. investment bank, under which COZY may purchase up to JPY50 million of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one common share of the Company. On January 18, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Plan.
Woonsocket Call
Arroyo Invests in Integrated Shore-Side LNG Liquefaction and Bunkering Platform in the U.S.
Expands Portfolio of Transportation and Storage Infrastructure Assets. Arroyo Investors, a Houston-based, independent investment manager focused on power and energy infrastructure assets throughout the Americas, today announced it has recently closed an investment in Seaside LNG and its affiliated entities (the Company), an integrated shore-side LNG liquefaction and bunkering platform in the U.S.
Woonsocket Call
OFS Credit Company Announces Results of Stockholder Elections for the Distribution for the Fiscal Quarter Ending January 31, 2023
OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCCI) (“OFS Credit,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and debt securities, today announced the results of stockholder elections for the $0.55 per common share distribution declared by the Company’s Board of Directors on December 1, 2022. Stockholders had until January 18, 2023, to elect whether to receive the distribution in cash (up to an aggregate maximum cash amount of 20% of the total distribution), excluding any cash paid for fractional shares, or in shares of the Company’s common stock. The distribution is payable on January 31, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of December 13, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
BNG Infotech Private Limited Offers Effective Fleet Management Software
BNG Infotech Private Limited is a top company that provides a fully-integrated Transport ERP software. The software provides checks, balances, and comparative reports for several processes like payments, trip expenses, and more. It is also fully integrated with third-party systems using API, allowing clients to use barcode-enabled features, validate GSTIN, track vehicle location while tracking docket, and more. Typically, the company has been regarded as a market leader in logistics ERP software since 2005. So far, the company has assisted more than 300 logistic companies in digitizing their business operations by making use of their transport ERP software.
Woonsocket Call
Venafi Introduces TLS Protect for Kubernetes to Simplify Cloud Native Machine Identity Management
New product enables organizations to increase observability, consistency and control of machine identities across complex Kubernetes environments. Venafi®, the inventor and leading provider of machine identity management, today introduced TLS Protect for Kubernetes. As part of the Venafi Control Plane for machine identities, TLS Protect for Kubernetes enables security and platform teams to easily and securely manage cloud native machine identities, such as TLS, mTLS and SPIFFE, across all of an enterprise’s multi-cloud and multi-cluster Kubernetes environments. By delivering increased visibility, control and automation over machine identity management within more complex cloud native infrastructures, it helps enterprises improve application reliability and reduce development and operational costs.
Woonsocket Call
Botxbyte: India’s Largest Media House – Launches to Offer Innovative Digital Marketing Solutions
Botxbyte News, a new media house founded by Jaydeep Gajera in 2021, is proud to announce its launch and offer cutting-edge digital marketing services to businesses of all sizes. The company specializes in SEO, outreach, and other digital marketing strategies to help businesses reach their target audience and grow their online presence.
Woonsocket Call
New Ireland Becomes Newest FINEOS Client
FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL) and New Ireland Assurance Company plc today announced they have signed an agreement to provide the FINEOS Platform as a claims solution for group and individual income protection, life and critical illness (CI). This investment comes as New Ireland looks to leverage new technologies to provide a...
Woonsocket Call
Marketing expert and CEO of FT Marketing Francesca Taraddei provides simple direct response marketing solutions designed for Dubai service businesses.
Francesca Taraddei reveals proven techniques and secrets for businesses in Dubai to get real results with marketing. Marketing is at the heart of every business operation. Unfortunately, many small and medium-sized businesses do not know how to level up their marketing efforts to boost lead generation and increase their net profit. Francesca Taraddei shares her professional observation of the Dubai business scene, explaining that many businesses remain lost in crowded spaces, which is why she moved to Dubai to help businesses drive profit.
China Disruption Hampers Swiss Watch Exports, Swatch Group Sales in 2022
COVID-19-related disruption in China may have dented sales growth at Swatch, and overall Swiss watch exports last year, but the impact will fleeting. Although Swatch Group was heavily impacted by losses in China in the fourth quarter, and its full-year sales were below analysts’ consensus estimates, it is looking forward to a record-breaking 2023, fueled by a rebound in China.
Woonsocket Call
Technip Energies Awarded Contract to Upgrade Aramco’s Sulfur Recovery Facilities at Riyadh Refinery
Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) – as part of its long-term agreement with Aramco – has been awarded a contract to upgrade sulfur recovery facilities at Aramco’s Riyadh Refinery. This contract covers the implementation of three new tail gas treatment (TGT) units, improving the performance of the existing...
Woonsocket Call
ColdBlock Strong Acid Digestion Method a Significant Improvement vs. Traditional Geochemical Four-Acid Digestions
ColdBlock Method a Significantly Faster Process, While Maintaining Accuracy & Precision of Final Analytical Data; Elimination of Perchloric Represents Improvement in Laboratory Workplace Health, Safety, and Environmental Impact. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - ColdBlock Technologies Inc. (ColdBlock) has announced a sample digestion method using its ColdBlock Pro...
Woonsocket Call
Newell Brands Announces Restructuring Program
Project Phoenix Expected to Drive Further Simplification and Efficiencies. Targeting Annualized Pre-Tax Savings of $220 to $250 Million. Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) today announced a restructuring and savings initiative, Project Phoenix, that aims to strengthen the company by leveraging its scale to further reduce complexity, streamlining its operating model and driving operational efficiencies.
Woonsocket Call
Canada Visa Online Announces Streamlined Visa Application Process
Canada visa online is excited to announce a new, streamlined visa application process. This new process makes it easier for applicants to obtain the right type of Canada Visa for their needs. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience, and this new process will help us do just that.Thank you for your continued support.
Woonsocket Call
Serta Simmons Bedding Takes Decisive Actions to Strengthen Financial Position and Drive Long-Term Growth
Commences Voluntary Pre-Arranged Chapter 11 Proceedings to Deleverage Balance Sheet. Service to Retail Customers and Sleepers Continuing as Usual and Will Be Unaffected by Chapter 11 Proceedings. Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (“SSB” or the “company”), one of the leading global sleep companies, today announced that the company is taking steps...
Woonsocket Call
Martin Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) announced it has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.005 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The distribution is payable on February 14, 2023 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2023. The ex-dividend date for the cash distribution is February 6, 2023.
Woonsocket Call
GVTC Excites Subscribers With Arlo Secure Connected Cameras for Calix Revenue EDGE, Exceeding Signup Goals by 200 Percent
GVTC is creating exceptional subscriber experiences by launching the Arlo Secure Revenue EDGE managed service in a matter of weeks with the help of the Calix Customer Success Services team, exceeding their signup goals by 200 percent in the first week, with new subscribers signing on every week since launch.
