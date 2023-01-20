Read full article on original website
Fort Loramie engineers impressive victory over Sidney Fairlawn
Fort Loramie earned a convincing 60-10 win over Sidney Fairlawn during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Fort Loramie opened with a 20-5 advantage over Sidney Fairlawn through the first quarter.
Xenia Legacy Christian dismantles Carlisle
Xenia Legacy Christian's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 46-10 win over Carlisle on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Xenia Legacy Christian opened with a 14-3 advantage over Carlisle through the first quarter.
Springfield Greenon denies Jamestown Greeneview's challenge
Springfield Greenon trucked Jamestown Greeneview on the road to a 42-25 victory on January 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Springfield Greenon and Jamestown Greeneview faced off on February 10, 2022 at Jamestown Greeneview High School. For results, click here.
Brookville escapes close call with New Paris National Trail
Brookville weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 36-33 victory against New Paris National Trail on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, New Paris National Trail and Brookville faced off on January 24, 2022 at New Paris National Trail High School. For more, click here.
Arcanum delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Miamisburg Dayton Christian
Arcanum topped Miamisburg Dayton Christian 73-64 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. In recent action on January 13, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Yellow Springs and Arcanum took on New Bremen on January 14 at Arcanum High School. For results, click here.
Dayton Centerville rains down on Clayton Northmont
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Dayton Centerville turned out the lights on Clayton Northmont 55-15 at Clayton Northmont High on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Clayton Northmont faced off on December 11, 2021 at Dayton Centerville...
Too close for comfort: Coldwater strains past Spencerville
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Coldwater nabbed it to nudge past Spencerville 41-35 at Coldwater High on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Spencerville and Coldwater squared off with January 22, 2022 at Spencerville High School last season. For a...
No quarter given: Dayton Centerville puts down Springfield
Dayton Centerville controlled the action to earn an impressive 76-41 win against Springfield in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Springfield squared off with January 14, 2022 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Tough tussle: Upper Arlington breaks free from Marysville
Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Upper Arlington passed in a 53-51 victory at Marysville's expense on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 14, Upper Arlington faced off against Chillicothe and Marysville took on Westerville North on January 16 at...
Mason smashes through Middletown
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Mason put away Middletown 59-31 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 21. In recent action on January 16, Middletown faced off against Hamilton Ross and Mason took on Bolingbrook on January 16 at Mason High School. For results, click here.
Fort Loramie soars over Houston Hou
Fort Loramie's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 63-31 win over Houston Hou in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. Last season, Fort Loramie and Houston Hou faced off on February 4, 2022 at Houston Hou High School. For...
Bainbridge Paint Valley cancels check from South Charleston Southeastern
Bainbridge Paint Valley tipped and eventually toppled South Charleston Southeastern 53-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 17, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Chillicothe Huntington and South Charleston Southeastern took on Milford Center Fairbanks on January 11 at South Charleston Southeastern High School. For results, click here.
Delta's convoy passes North Baltimore
Delta had its hands full but finally brushed off North Baltimore 55-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. The last time Delta and North Baltimore played in a 62-51 game on January 22, 2022. For results, click here.
Kalida wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Leipsic
Kalida offered a model for success with a convincing 62-39 victory over Leipsic for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 21. The last time Kalida and Leipsic played in a 41-31 game on February 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
