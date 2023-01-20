ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Pointe, MI

thesalinepost.com

1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor

New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganradio.org

Stateside: Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

To start the week, we are joined by the Detroit News’ Kara Berg to discuss Red Flag laws for guns and their effectiveness. Then, we had Zoe Clark stop in to talk about this week's State of the State address, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's first one in-person. After, we hear...
DETROIT, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts

Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Macomb County Prosecutor Lucido speaks out after Robert E. Lee post

(CBS DETROIT) - Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido issued an apology Friday after receiving backlash for a social media post quoting Robert E. Lee on his birthday, calling the post "inappropriate" and "insensitive."A screenshot of the Jan. 19th post showed a statue of Lee with his birth date, and a quote attributing Lee that reads: "What a cruel thing is war: to separate and destroy families and friends, and mar the purest joys and happiness God has granted us in this world; to fill our hearts with hatred instead of love for our neighbors, and to devastate the fair face...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Oxford High School shooter’s parents fight manslaughter charges in appeals court

Writings in Ethan Crumbley’s journal capture why prosecutors feel his parents should be held criminally liable for the deaths of four Oxford High School students. “I have zero help for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the (expletive) school,” Ethan Crumbley allegedly wrote in a journal later seized by police following a 7-minute shooting rampage that left four classmates dead on Nov. 30, 2021.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Stop Gun Violence: Whitmer Says More Will be Done to Curb Gun Violence

Black Bottom Gun Club – NAAG Detroit Chapter promotes gun safety through meetings, trainings and more. Last summer, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Directive to reduce crime and gun violence. During a swearing-in ceremony for her second term as governor earlier this month, Whitmer began by speaking to statewide elected officials and leaders about her resolution to continue efforts to reduce gun violence among other key changes in the Mitten State.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kristen Walters

Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week

A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
LAKE ORION, MI

