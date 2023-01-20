(CBS DETROIT) - Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido issued an apology Friday after receiving backlash for a social media post quoting Robert E. Lee on his birthday, calling the post "inappropriate" and "insensitive."A screenshot of the Jan. 19th post showed a statue of Lee with his birth date, and a quote attributing Lee that reads: "What a cruel thing is war: to separate and destroy families and friends, and mar the purest joys and happiness God has granted us in this world; to fill our hearts with hatred instead of love for our neighbors, and to devastate the fair face...

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO