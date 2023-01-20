Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Vienna Mathews ekes out victory against Southington Chalker
Vienna Mathews edged Southington Chalker 40-35 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 23. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Andover Pymatuning Valley wallops Fairport Harbor Fairport
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Andover Pymatuning Valley did exactly that with a 62-34 win against Fairport Harbor Fairport in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 12, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Southington Chalker and Fairport Harbor Fairport took on Vienna...
richlandsource.com
Storm warning: Kinsman Badger unleashes full fury on Cortland Maplewood
Kinsman Badger controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-28 win against Cortland Maplewood on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Cortland Maplewood and Kinsman Badger faced off on December 16, 2021 at Cortland Maplewood High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbiana defeats Wellsville in lopsided affair
Columbiana showed no mercy to Wellsville, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 46-21 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Columbiana and Wellsville played in a 36-23 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Malvern engulfs Cadiz Harrison Central in point barrage
Malvern's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Cadiz Harrison Central 55-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Malvern a 17-10 lead over Cadiz Harrison Central.
richlandsource.com
Malvern takes down Cadiz Harrison Central
Cadiz Harrison Central got no credit and no consideration from Malvern, which slammed the door 55-35 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Malvern and Cadiz Harrison Central faced off on December 22, 2021 at Malvern High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
East Liverpool Beaver Local thwarts Wellsville's quest
East Liverpool Beaver Local knocked off Wellsville 71-56 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, East Liverpool Beaver Local and Wellsville faced off on January 22, 2022 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canfield won't be denied in OT victory over Poland Seminary
A few extra minutes on the clock is exactly what Canfield needed to top Poland Seminary in a 54-47 on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Canfield and Poland Seminary faced off on February 18, 2022 at Poland Seminary High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Lake handles stress test to best Massillon Jackson
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Uniontown Lake had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Massillon Jackson 40-31 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 21. The last time Massillon Jackson and Uniontown Lake played in a 56-40 game on January 19, 2022....
richlandsource.com
Cleveland Heights defeats Maple Heights in lopsided affair
Cleveland Heights unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Maple Heights 53-9 Saturday for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 21. In recent action on January 11, Cleveland Heights faced off against Shaker Heights and Maple Heights took on Warren G. Harding on January 9 at Warren G. Harding High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Zoom: Minerva leaves Lisbon in its wake
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Minerva broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 56-22 explosion on Lisbon in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 21. In recent action on January 16, Lisbon faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Minerva took...
richlandsource.com
Hannibal River's convoy passes Steubenville
Hannibal River grabbed a 51-34 victory at the expense of Steubenville for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 21. In recent action on January 13, Hannibal River faced off against New Martinsville Magnolia and Steubenville took on East Liverpool on January 13 at East Liverpool High School. Click here for a recap.
Comments / 0