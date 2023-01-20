Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
State Your Case: Are Golden Knights or Devils built for deep playoff run?
NHL.com writers debate pros, cons of 2 surprising contenders this season. Two of the brightest surprises in the NHL this season have been the New Jersey Devils and the Vegas Golden Knights. Each team missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, but each is in a strong position to get there this season.
NHL
'SPECIAL PLAYING HERE'
Gaudreau's return the talk of the town as Flames host Blue Jackets. The ovation, to be certain, promises to be electric. But after his video plays and the niceties wear off with the locals, Johnny Gaudreau will no longer be the folk hero that was revered around these parts for nine seasons.
NHL
Breaking Down Hughes' Shot | FEATURE
Here's a close look at why Hughes has grown into an elite NHL goal scorer. Jack Hughes carried the puck down the right side. With a quick snap of his wrist and a twist of his torso, Hughes projected the puck over the glove of goaltender Tristan Jarry and into then netting.
NHL
Devils Host Pacific-Leading Golden Knights | PREVIEW
New Jersey looks to improve upon its current 6-0-1 stretch with Vegas in town. The Devils host the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights for a national showdown at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on ESPN+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game preview below...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Blackhawks
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Blackhawks this season: Jan. 24 (home), Mar. 26 (away), Apr. 6 (home). The Canucks are 86-83-22-7 all-time against Chicago, including a 53-31-15-1 record at home. Vancouver is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games against the Blackhawks (4-1-0 in their...
NHL
Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry plays out on the ice with CBJ ties
Blankenburg, Johnson relive some college memories at historic Yost Ice Arena. Yost Arena is one of the most historic arenas in college hockey. Recently, former Wolverines Nick Blankenburg and Kent Johnson had the opportunity to go back to the University of Michigan's 100-year-old venue to receive their Frozen Four and Big Ten championship rings and also watch their former teammates take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Red Wings
The San Jose Sharks head to Detroit for a Tuesday matchup, looking for their first road trip win. This will be the Sharks and Red Wings second matchup of the season. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. On Sunday in...
NHL
BriseBois gives annual mid-season media address
With the Tampa Bay Lightning just past the halfway point of the 2022-23 regular season, Bolts general manager Julien BriseBois met with members of the media on Tuesday and offered his perspective on the first half of the year, the upcoming trade deadline and more. Through 41 games this season,...
NHL
Avalanche defeat Kraken in shootout for 5th straight win
SEATTLE -- Pavel Francouz made 26 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had the only goal in the shootout for Colorado (25-17-3), which...
NHL
Valimaki signs 1-year contract with Coyotes
Defenseman could have become restricted free agent after season. Juuso Valimaki signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 24-year-old defenseman has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 43 games this season. He could have become a restricted free agent after...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Three-game homestand opens against Minnesota
The Bolts return from their west coast trip to host the Wild on Tuesday. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Wild on Tuesday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Lines...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ NSH
After playing three games in four nights, the Jets took a well-deserved day off yesterday in Nashville. Winnipeg looks to come home with an over .500 record on this season high five game road trip. They put themselves in this position thanks to their gritty victory over the Flyers on Sunday night and with a win can move back into first place in the Central, one point ahead of Dallas.
NHL
Nylander has 4 points, Maple Leafs defeat Islanders
TORONTO -- William Nylander had two goals and two assists, all in the second period, for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders at Scotiabank Arena on Monday. Nylander has nine points (four goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak after having two...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Drop Fourth Straight with 5-2 Loss to Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho hat trick sinks Isles, who fall to 0-2-2 in last four games. The New York Islanders fell short against the Metropolitan Division leading Carolina Hurricanes, losing 5-2 at UBS Arena on Saturday night. Simon Holmstrom and Brock Nelson had the Islanders in a 2-2 tie after Jordan Staal...
NHL
Bolduc Makes NHL Debut vs Maple Leafs
Samuel Bolduc was recalled by the Islanders on Monday morning. Thankfully for Samuel Bolduc, there was not a lot of traffic on I-95 on Sunday morning. The Bridgeport Islanders defenseman got a phone call from the team around 11 a.m., telling him to meet the New York Islanders for their 2 p.m. flight to Toronto. He quickly packed a bag and drove down from Connecticut, surprising Bridgeport teammates like Parker Wotherspoon, another recent recall, when he boarded the plane.
NHL
BOS@MTL: Projected lineup
MONTREAL - The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their game against the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. 32 - Rem Pitlick 14 - Nick Suzuki 17 - Josh Anderson. 68 - Mike Hoffman 77 - Kirby Dach 56 - Jesse Ylönen. 28 - Christian...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Colorado at Seattle
Tremendous goaltending makes for a tight match and forces overtime as Kraken fall in shootout. The defending Stanley Cup champions came to town to face the Kraken who were without Jaden Schwartz, Justin Schultz, and Andre Burakovsky (a late scratch). Both teams battled and it was a close checking game that saw surges in momentum followed by waves of defensive demand. Both goaltenders were outstanding in backstopping their team through chances from all areas of the ice. The game was so close it would force overtime before going to the skills competition. Ultimately, the only goal of the shootout (by Nathan MacKinnon) would clinch the win for the visitors.
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Comeback Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Jets
The Philadelphia Flyers overcame a 3-0 deficit against the Winnipeg Jets only to lose, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. In the first period, the Jets picked the Flyers' apart for three goals on their first six shots. Tallies by Axel Jonsson-Fjällby (4th goal of the season), Kyle Connor (24th) and Mark Scheifele (29th) built a 3-0 lead by the time the game was 8:31 old. A late-period goal off the rush by Ivan Provorov (3rd) on a setup by Owen Tippett narrowed the gap to 3-1 at 18:39.
NHL
Jets recover to defeat Flyers after blowing 3-goal lead
PHILADELPHIA -- Karson Kuhlman scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Winnipeg Jets, who recovered after blowing a three-goal lead to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. "We jumped out of the gates great," Kuhlman said. "A back to back, they were...
NHL
Power scores in OT, Sabres defeat Stars in 3rd straight victory
Owen Power netted his first of the year for the overtime winner, helping the Sabres pick up a 3-2 win over the Stars on the road. "Yeah, it's nice," Power said. "I mean, obviously it's been a long time coming, so it was obviously a nice feeling. Hopefully [I] can get some more."
