Tennessee State

Chester County Independent

Big transparency move: Citizens get new public dashboard for House bills

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, announced a new public dashboard for House bills today, giving citizens the same electronic access to bills, proposed amendments and red-lined versions of legislation that lawmakers have during the session. The new dashboard is a continuation of Sexton’s efforts to provide better and more timely...
