Jan Rhodes appointed director of JSCC’s Savannah-Hardin Co. Center
JACKSON, Tenn. — Following an extensive search to fill the position, a new director has been announced for Jackson State Community College’s Savannah-Hardin County Center. A news release states Jan Rhodes has been appointed to the position by Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Jennifer Lopes. The release...
Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week
SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
Tennessee Tech announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List
Tennessee Technological University has announced students named to the Fall 2022 dean’s list. Among those students were local residents Dawson Michael Blackley, Madison C. Granger and Conner S. Rogers, all of Henderson. The dean’s list recognizes academic performers across the university’s eight academic colleges and schools. To be included...
News from Chester County Middle School
Chester County Middle School proudly announces our Teachers of the Year – Mrs. Crystal Wilson (fourth grade) and Mrs. Amy Wood (fifth grade). On Friday, Jan. 13, students enjoyed watching the very talented students from Jackson Christian perform “The Sound of Music” at Freed-Hardeman University. We would like to thank the director, Mr. Braden Miller, for the invitation.
Over 300 dance at Carl Perkins Center Daddy Daughter Dance
Over 300 dads and daughters danced the night away at the Chester County Carl Perkins Center’s Fifth Annual Daddy Daughter Dance that was held at the West Chester Elementary School gym on Saturday, January 14. The continued growth of the event has caused it to be one of the center’s biggest fundraisers, Chester County Carl Perkins Center Director Kirbi Fahs said.
Rogers earns degrees from Tennessee Tech
Tennessee Technological University has announced students earning degrees in the university’s Fall 2022 commencement ceremonies. Conner S. Rogers, of Henderson, was among those students to receive their degrees. Tennessee Tech is ranked as a “Best National University” by U.S. News & World Report. The university offers more than 200-plus...
Business relocates, another to open in Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new business is coming to the Hub City, while another is relocating!. According to Buchanan Realty Group, Sassy Grace & Southern Gent has moved next door to Buff City Soap. “With the new brands coming in, we needed more room! We are so excited! The...
It’s time for the Coyote Crackdown
Each January, the Men’s Ministry at Tennessee River Baptist Church (TRBC) in Camden hosts the Coyote Crackdown. This annual hunting adventure offers participants a chance to enjoy some great Christian fellowship while helping to keep Benton County’s coyote population at a manageable level. “We are really excited about...
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
Body found in Henderson County on Monday
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement are investigating a body found on the side of the road. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a body that was found on the side of McCamey Mill Road in Henderson County Monday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered...
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
Body identified as missing TN woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says a body found on January 21 has been identified as Britney Watson, 34, who has been missing since January 7. Haywood authorities said they discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of her husband, Kevin Watson, who was charged with first-degree murder. Reports say […]
JPD investigating shooting on Idlewild Street
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Idlewild Street in east Jackson. Sunday evening, officers responded to a call of gunshots in the area. When they arrived on scene, they found an individual with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported the person to...
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/20/23 – 1/23/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/20/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/23/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid
LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday evening, nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid at a dumpster behind the Linden Firehall. Nick Weems, the Perry County Sheriff said someone heard their faint cries and saved them from suffocating. Weems also said that a few were almost dead.
Woman sentenced for assault on local school bus driver
JACKSON, Tenn. — One woman is now behind bars for assault, after she attacked a Jackson-Madison County school bus driver last year. 32-year-old Tiffany Lewis appeared in court on Tuesday before Judge Don Allen. Back in Spring 2022, Lewis was accused of assaulting bus driver Helen Manuel Harrison, claiming Harrison touched her daughter’s hair.
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in Tennessee
A manhunt is underway in Tennessee. Britney Watson, a missing mother of two from Tennessee, and Kevin Watson, her ex husband, and a person of interest in her abduction who may be suicidal, are being sought by investigators.
RHONDA DUTTON Obituary – July 3, 1963 – Jan. 10, 2023
Rhonda Ann Isaacson Dutton, 59, of Beech Bluff passed away Jan. 10, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue. The family will receive friends at Crook Avenue from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday. She was born July...
Grocery store incident prompts large police presence
JACKSON, Tenn. —Incident draws police presence at local grocery store. A little before 2:30 pm we received a tip of a large police presence at a local grocery store. According to Jackson Police Department, there was a group involved in an altercation at a local business. The argument then...
Infant Found Abandoned in Cold Weather in A Dumpster: Jackson Police Investigate
The Jackson Police Department is actively investigating the case of an infant found in a dumpster near Carver Street during extremely cold weather on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Emergency responders were called to the scene and attempted to save the child’s life. The infant is currently alive and receiving advanced...
