Chester County, TN

Chester County Independent

Over 300 dance at Carl Perkins Center Daddy Daughter Dance

Over 300 dads and daughters danced the night away at the Chester County Carl Perkins Center’s Fifth Annual Daddy Daughter Dance that was held at the West Chester Elementary School gym on Saturday, January 14. The continued growth of the event has caused it to be one of the center’s biggest fundraisers, Chester County Carl Perkins Center Director Kirbi Fahs said.
WBBJ

Jan Rhodes appointed director of JSCC’s Savannah-Hardin Co. Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — Following an extensive search to fill the position, a new director has been announced for Jackson State Community College’s Savannah-Hardin County Center. A news release states Jan Rhodes has been appointed to the position by Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Jennifer Lopes. The release...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week

SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
SELMER, TN
WBBJ

Body found in Henderson County on Monday

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement are investigating a body found on the side of the road. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a body that was found on the side of McCamey Mill Road in Henderson County Monday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

JPD investigating shooting on Idlewild Street

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Idlewild Street in east Jackson. Sunday evening, officers responded to a call of gunshots in the area. When they arrived on scene, they found an individual with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported the person to...
WBBJ

Business relocates, another to open in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new business is coming to the Hub City, while another is relocating!. According to Buchanan Realty Group, Sassy Grace & Southern Gent has moved next door to Buff City Soap. “With the new brands coming in, we needed more room! We are so excited! The...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WREG

Body identified as missing TN woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says a body found on January 21 has been identified as Britney Watson, 34, who has been missing since January 7. Haywood authorities said they discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of her husband, Kevin Watson, who was charged with first-degree murder. Reports say […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Tennessee Tech announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List

Tennessee Technological University has announced students named to the Fall 2022 dean’s list. Among those students were local residents Dawson Michael Blackley, Madison C. Granger and Conner S. Rogers, all of Henderson. The dean’s list recognizes academic performers across the university’s eight academic colleges and schools. To be included...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Search for Kevin Watson ends with arrest

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says that Kevin Watson has been found. The sheriff reported on Friday that Kevin Watson had been found alive and healthy, and has been taken into custody. The sheriff reports that Watson will be charged with first-degree murder of his...
wvlt.tv

9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid

LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday evening, nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid at a dumpster behind the Linden Firehall. Nick Weems, the Perry County Sheriff said someone heard their faint cries and saved them from suffocating. Weems also said that a few were almost dead.
LINDEN, TN
WBBJ

City officials hold conference regarding abandoned baby

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities held a news conference on Friday regarding a baby left abandoned. On Thursday morning, a newborn baby boy was found in a dumpster on Carver Avenue. A news conference was held by the Jackson Police Department to address the investigation. Police Chief Thom Corley says...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Woman sentenced for assault on local school bus driver

JACKSON, Tenn. — One woman is now behind bars for assault, after she attacked a Jackson-Madison County school bus driver last year. 32-year-old Tiffany Lewis appeared in court on Tuesday before Judge Don Allen. Back in Spring 2022, Lewis was accused of assaulting bus driver Helen Manuel Harrison, claiming Harrison touched her daughter’s hair.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Grocery store incident prompts large police presence

JACKSON, Tenn. —Incident draws police presence at local grocery store. A little before 2:30 pm we received a tip of a large police presence at a local grocery store. According to Jackson Police Department, there was a group involved in an altercation at a local business. The argument then...
JACKSON, TN
desotocountynews.com

Vehicle of missing woman found in North MS with body inside

The vehicle of missing female Jolynne Redfearn, who has been missing for over a month, was located Tuesday in Tishomingo County. Prayers to this family. According to the Tishomingo County Sheriffs Department, cell records were obtained and the last known location was obtained. The vehicle was recovered from what appeared to be a crash near Highway 350 in a heavily wooded area.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MS

