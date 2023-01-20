Read full article on original website
Chester County Independent
Over 300 dance at Carl Perkins Center Daddy Daughter Dance
Over 300 dads and daughters danced the night away at the Chester County Carl Perkins Center’s Fifth Annual Daddy Daughter Dance that was held at the West Chester Elementary School gym on Saturday, January 14. The continued growth of the event has caused it to be one of the center’s biggest fundraisers, Chester County Carl Perkins Center Director Kirbi Fahs said.
WBBJ
Jan Rhodes appointed director of JSCC’s Savannah-Hardin Co. Center
JACKSON, Tenn. — Following an extensive search to fill the position, a new director has been announced for Jackson State Community College’s Savannah-Hardin County Center. A news release states Jan Rhodes has been appointed to the position by Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Jennifer Lopes. The release...
WBBJ
Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week
SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
WBBJ
Body found in Henderson County on Monday
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement are investigating a body found on the side of the road. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a body that was found on the side of McCamey Mill Road in Henderson County Monday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered...
actionnews5.com
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
WBBJ
JPD investigating shooting on Idlewild Street
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Idlewild Street in east Jackson. Sunday evening, officers responded to a call of gunshots in the area. When they arrived on scene, they found an individual with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported the person to...
WBBJ
Business relocates, another to open in Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new business is coming to the Hub City, while another is relocating!. According to Buchanan Realty Group, Sassy Grace & Southern Gent has moved next door to Buff City Soap. “With the new brands coming in, we needed more room! We are so excited! The...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/20/23 – 1/23/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/20/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/23/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
Body identified as missing TN woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says a body found on January 21 has been identified as Britney Watson, 34, who has been missing since January 7. Haywood authorities said they discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of her husband, Kevin Watson, who was charged with first-degree murder. Reports say […]
Chester County Independent
Tennessee Tech announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List
Tennessee Technological University has announced students named to the Fall 2022 dean’s list. Among those students were local residents Dawson Michael Blackley, Madison C. Granger and Conner S. Rogers, all of Henderson. The dean’s list recognizes academic performers across the university’s eight academic colleges and schools. To be included...
southarkansassun.com
Infant Found Abandoned in Cold Weather in A Dumpster: Jackson Police Investigate
The Jackson Police Department is actively investigating the case of an infant found in a dumpster near Carver Street during extremely cold weather on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Emergency responders were called to the scene and attempted to save the child’s life. The infant is currently alive and receiving advanced...
WBBJ
Search for Kevin Watson ends with arrest
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says that Kevin Watson has been found. The sheriff reported on Friday that Kevin Watson had been found alive and healthy, and has been taken into custody. The sheriff reports that Watson will be charged with first-degree murder of his...
wvlt.tv
Haywood Co. man in custody for murder of missing ex-wife, body found
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Just hours after Kevin Watson was arrested for the murder of his ex-wife Britney Watson, missing out of Haywood County, a body was found, according to Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. This comes after days of extensive searches for both parties in the rural...
wvlt.tv
9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid
LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday evening, nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid at a dumpster behind the Linden Firehall. Nick Weems, the Perry County Sheriff said someone heard their faint cries and saved them from suffocating. Weems also said that a few were almost dead.
WBBJ
City officials hold conference regarding abandoned baby
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities held a news conference on Friday regarding a baby left abandoned. On Thursday morning, a newborn baby boy was found in a dumpster on Carver Avenue. A news conference was held by the Jackson Police Department to address the investigation. Police Chief Thom Corley says...
WBBJ
Woman sentenced for assault on local school bus driver
JACKSON, Tenn. — One woman is now behind bars for assault, after she attacked a Jackson-Madison County school bus driver last year. 32-year-old Tiffany Lewis appeared in court on Tuesday before Judge Don Allen. Back in Spring 2022, Lewis was accused of assaulting bus driver Helen Manuel Harrison, claiming Harrison touched her daughter’s hair.
WBBJ
Grocery store incident prompts large police presence
JACKSON, Tenn. —Incident draws police presence at local grocery store. A little before 2:30 pm we received a tip of a large police presence at a local grocery store. According to Jackson Police Department, there was a group involved in an altercation at a local business. The argument then...
Baby found in dumpster; Jackson police investigate
A newborn baby was found in a dumpster Thursday morning in Jackson, Tennessee, according to police.
desotocountynews.com
Vehicle of missing woman found in North MS with body inside
The vehicle of missing female Jolynne Redfearn, who has been missing for over a month, was located Tuesday in Tishomingo County. Prayers to this family. According to the Tishomingo County Sheriffs Department, cell records were obtained and the last known location was obtained. The vehicle was recovered from what appeared to be a crash near Highway 350 in a heavily wooded area.
