FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
Yonkers Woman Struck & Pinned By CarBridget MulroyYonkers, NY
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
ctexaminer.com
Westbrook Approves Marijuana Retailer on the Boston Post Road
WESTBROOK – A marijuana retail store gained approval to open on the Boston Post Road from the town’s Zoning Commission on Monday night. The Westbrook Zoning Commission voted 4-1 to allow BUDR to open the 1,500 square foot marijuana retailer at 755 Boston Post Road, a former package store near West Beach that also houses a laundromat with second-floor apartments.
$690K For A New 2‑Family?
The only contractor to respond to a city bid to build a new two-family house in the Hill won the contract at a price of $690,000 — or roughly $246 per square foot — raising questions about just how much it costs to construct small-scale residential developments in New Haven in 2023.
Word On The Street: New Loos Arrive
Four deliveries down. Eight to go. That was the score at 9:45 a.m. Monday when Matt Smith began another week transporting Lowe’s refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers, washing machines, and toilets to customers around town. Smith and his colleague Ty Leclair (aka “the beast”) began their day at the chain’s Milford...
darientimes.com
West Haven neighbors offer reward for nabbing illegal dumpers
WEST HAVEN — Bob Fecto had been sure he saw something glistening in the marshy area near the Sandy Point Bird Sanctuary near where he lives with his spouse, David Killeen. When they went to investigate, what they found was not a precious pearl, but rather a double bureau with a mirror discarded in the marsh.
Throwback Diner In New Milford Closes Suddenly: Report
DinerLuxe, a well-known eatery in Litchfield County, shuttered its doors earlier this month with little warning to the community or its staff, i95rock.com reported. The restaurant, which hailed itself as "An American Classic," opened in 2014 in New Milford at 108 Danbury Road as a throwback to the 1950s diner. Owners posted no notice about the closure on any of their social media sites, and most residents heard about the closure through a Facebook post, the outlet reported.
Zoning In: When Affordable Housing Came to Brookfield
In 2015, a large 72-unit development of one- and two-bedroom apartments classified as affordable housing opened in Brookfield, Connecticut. Brookfield is a well-off town that is part of Connecticut’s largely affluent Fairfield County and has become the focal point of Connecticut’s continuing discussion on local zoning regulations and affordable housing. The development, dubbed The Residences […] The post Zoning In: When Affordable Housing Came to Brookfield appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
wiltonbulletin.com
OSHA investigates partial collapse at Wilton house that injured two construction workers
WILTON — Federal labor officials continue to investigate a partial house collapse that injured two people Friday. The first floor of a house under construction in the 100 block of Cannon Road collapsed about 8:30 a.m., Wilton police said Monday. Wilton Fire Rescue, along with Westport Fire Rescue, removed an injured construction worker who was taken to Norwalk Hospital, Police Lt. Gregg Phillipson said. The man’s condition wasn’t clear Monday.
Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
Rilling raises ‘gratifying’ dollar total toward reelection bid
NORWALK, Conn. — In just 54 days before the end of the year, Friends of Rilling raised $48,000 for a potential reelection bid by Norwalk’s Democratic incumbent mayor. If Harry Rilling runs for reelection this year, it would be for a sixth consecutive two-year term after having first taken office in 2013.
Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
Petition Circulates for Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to Break Away from the Rest of CT
It's my Change.org petition. Yes, another one. The idea is pretty simple, I want Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to secede from the rest of CT. Here are the reasons I posted in my Change.Org petition:. The rest of Connecticut disrespects and/or ignores Fairfield and Litchfield Counties, we have a completely...
ctexaminer.com
90 Percent Success Fuels Renewal of Efforts to ID Motor Vehicle Cheats in Stamford
J.R. McMullen was among the members of the Stamford Board of Representatives who worried in 2019 that a contract before them would unleash Big Brother. Then-Mayor David Martin wanted to hire a Shelton company, Municipal Tax Services, to drive around the city at night photographing license plates in a search for the suspected thousands of motorists who don’t pay Stamford taxes on their vehicles.
darientimes.com
Darien health inspectors find broken equipment, bad sanitation in restaurants but most problems fixed quick
DARIEN — Darien health inspectors discovered broken refrigerators, failure to wash hands and unclean cooking conditions in local restaurants in the last quarter of the year. Three local restaurants and the Darien Depot failed health inspections during September through December. Under state guidelines, a fail means a restaurant received less than 80 points out of 100 or has a four-point violation, reserved for offenses that could cause harm to customers or staff and that requires immediate correction.
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull officials move to quell mall incidents after multiple fights, arrests
TRUMBULL — Town officials are working with police and mall representatives to address the recent incidents of criminal activity at the Trumbull Mall. Police have been called to the mall numerous times over the past few weeks for reports of youth fights and, in an incident last week, concerns over a person carrying a hatchet.
hamlethub.com
Longtime City of Danbury Employee Retires, Mayor and City Honor and Celebrate Andi Grey!
Today, Mayor Dean Esposito and the City of Danbury honored and celebrated Andi Grey as she retires from a long career at the City of Danbury!. Andi Grey started her tenure with the City of Danbury on July 5, 1994. She has spent her entire career working in the Finance Department, starting as a payroll clerk and working all the way up to her current position as Payroll Supervisor, and throughout her nearly thirty-year career with the City of Danbury, Andi has routinely gone above and beyond the call of duty. She is an invaluable asset to the Finance Department, and has given countless hours to the City. She will be missed greatly.
One Connecticut city may see red light cameras to control speeding, erratic drivers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury wants to be the first city in Connecticut to test red light cameras, with New Haven and Hartford right behind them. It has to be approved by lawmakers first. A Waterbury lawmaker has already submitted a bill asking permission for the Brass City to test red light cameras on their […]
trumbulltimes.com
New Canaan home that belonged to Hemingway's editor listed for $3.4M
NEW CANAAN — F. Scott Fitzgerald and Ernest Hemingway are well known for their classics, "The Great Gatsby" and "The Old Man and the Sea." Something not as well known is that they shared an editor, Maxwell Perkins, who once owned 63 Park St. in New Canaan. Perkins was...
therealdeal.com
Chick-fil-A hatches first Westchester location
Chick-fil-A’s quest for chicken sandwich dominance has reached Yonkers, where the fast food chain is set to open its first Westchester County location. The city’s planning board approved the eatery’s proposal for 2205 Central Park Avenue last week, the Daily Voice reported. Situated at the intersection of Route 100 and 10 Roxbury Drive, the restaurant is expected to include both a drive-thru and outdoor seating.
New Britain Herald
New apartment complex - Prohibition - almost ready for occupancy in downtown New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Dan Czyzewski, owner of 222 on Main, has been diligently working on his latest project at 67-69 Arch Street, which is now ready for occupancy. “This is a historic mixed-use project by Exclusive Development,” Czyzewski said. “It has been named and will now be known as Prohibition.”
Police: One killed in Watertown crash on Route 8
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was killed in a crash on Route 8 in Watertown on Monday, according to state police. Authorities said a Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on Route 8 just before the Exit 38 on-ramp in Watertown. The Jeep Wrangler then traveled off the right side of the roadway and crashed […]
