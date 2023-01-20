Read full article on original website
Pottawatomie, Wabaunsee counties review updated cost estimates for Belvue Bridge rehab
Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties met briefly Monday to discuss impending improvements to the Belvue Bridge. Earlier this month, the two counties learned that $6.4 million in federal money had been secured by Sen. Jerry Moran to go toward bridge rehabilitation, one of several Congressionally directed spending requests in Kansas. Updated cost estimates were presented Monday on both options the counties are considering.
New Community Health Educator hired to share opioid prevention education
Riley County recently hired a new community health educator tasked with sharing opioid prevention education in the tri-county region. Riley County Health Officer Julie Gibbs spoke about her new hire, Asia Sampson, during her Thursday update to the Board of County Commissioners. “She started on November 19th and has done...
K-State celebrates Dr. King’s Day of Service
K-State students are very involved with the community, and the Hope Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center in Manhattan had some special guests Saturday. Program Coordinator and Barn Manager Tre Holmes talks about the students. He said Saturday was about honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s. Day of Service but noted that...
Online petition seeking return to free parking for Aggieville employees
One week has passed since the City of Manhattan implemented paid parking in Aggieville, but not everyone has been happy about the change. An online petition, started by employees at Aggieville’s Bluestem Bistro, is calling for a return to free parking, citing specific concerns with the City of Manhattan’s charging Aggieville employees a monthly fee to park in the garage long-term. It also points to a squeeze on parking in the district caused by ongoing construction to redevelop the area.
RCPD investigating robbery of Manhattan Dairy Queen
Riley County Police are investigating a reported robbery that occurred Friday night at Dairy Queen, at 1015 North 3rd Street. According to RCPD Public Information Officer Aaron Wintermote, an armed individual robbed the restaurant around 10:15 p.m. Friday taking all the money from the registers, which totaled just under $600. That individual then fled the area. Police have yet to arrest a suspect in that case.
Manhattan man sentenced to more than 23 years for attempted second-degree murder
A Manhattan man convicted on a charge of attempted second-degree murder will spend more than 23 years behind bars. Mark Anthony Koch, 54, was sentenced Friday to 284 months in prison for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, burglary and theft. The charges stemmed from an October...
