One week has passed since the City of Manhattan implemented paid parking in Aggieville, but not everyone has been happy about the change. An online petition, started by employees at Aggieville’s Bluestem Bistro, is calling for a return to free parking, citing specific concerns with the City of Manhattan’s charging Aggieville employees a monthly fee to park in the garage long-term. It also points to a squeeze on parking in the district caused by ongoing construction to redevelop the area.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO