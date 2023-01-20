Read full article on original website
Saif Ali Khan, Sachin Tendulkar mocked after Shubman Gill’s 4th ODI century
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and legendary Sachin Tendulkar faced social media mockery after young India batter Shubman Gill hit his 4th ODI hundred against New Zealand on Tuesday. The trolling of Saif Ali Khan and Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter was about their respective daughters’ alleged relationship with the India opener. Interestingly, Shubman Gill has […] The post Saif Ali Khan, Sachin Tendulkar mocked after Shubman Gill’s 4th ODI century appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rohit Sharma ends century drought against NZ, sparks meme fest
Rohit Sharma triggered a meme fest on Twitter after the India skipper ended his 1101-day century drought in ODIs against New Zealand on Tuesday. Confidence Level of Rohit Sharma 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tptbcdT7O4 — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) January 24, 2023 Rohit Sharma today! 🥵🚬#BCCI pic.twitter.com/lnYPaJjEFF — 🥁. (@Khemisasin_) January 24, 2023 After 1100 days @imro45's hundred 😭🛐 […] The post Rohit Sharma ends century drought against NZ, sparks meme fest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Netizens go wild as Rohit Sharma equals Ricky Ponting’s huge ODI feat
Netizens praised Rohit Sharma after the India captain equaled Australian legend Ricky Ponting’s record of 30 ODI hundreds in the third and final ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma’s 101-run innings off 85 deliveries was his first international hundred across formats after 509 days and...
Stats - Rohit equals Ponting, Gill equals Babar
The best stats from India's 385 for 9 against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday
Cricket-Arthur set to return as Pakistan coach, says PCB chief
LAHORE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Mickey Arthur is set to return as Pakistan head coach, the chairman of the country's cricket board Najam Sethi said on Monday. Former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has decided against extending his coaching contracts with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), according to media reports, and Sethi is keen to bring back Arthur.
Seven IPL team owners among 17 entities to bid for women's IPL teams
The auction will take place in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, and the winners will be determined through a closed-bids process
BBC
Pakistan v England: Demerit point for Rawalpindi pitch rescinded
The demerit point given to the Rawalpindi pitch used in England's thrilling first-Test win over Pakistan in December has been rescinded. The flat nature of the surface resulted in the International Cricket Council (ICC) rating it as "below average". The Pakistan Cricket Board was successful in an appeal, partly because...
