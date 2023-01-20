ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

How the recently shuttered third-party apps contributed to Twitter’s development

The social media company hadn’t been transparent about its decisions to shun third-party clients, only saying it was enforcing “long-standing” rules (which it then had to rush to document), making developers distrust the platform even more. While Twitter has had a rocky relationship with app developers for years, third-party clients have contributed to many critical features that are core to Twitter’s experience today.
TechCrunch

Tapbots launches a new Mastodon client, Ivory, after Twitter kills its Tweetbot app

The “Early Access” label is a subtitle that Tapbots put on its release to indicate there will still be features missing as it debuts, the company told us. However, by launching publically on the App Store, Tapbots is able to put Ivory into more people’s hands after filling up the limited number of TestFlight slots it had for its test version.
TechCrunch

Instagram’s new dynamic profile photo flips between your picture and avatar

“Now you can add your avatar to the other side of your pic — and people who visit your profile can flip between the two,” the Meta-owned company said in a tweet. To add an avatar to the other side of your profile picture, you need to navigate to the “Edit Profile” button. After adding the avatar, your profile picture will automatically flip over to your avatar when people visit your profile.
TechCrunch

Twitter is now accepting Community Notes contributions from four more countries

Community Notes aims to allow users to add more context to tweets through links and reports. The program has been widely used to debunk or correct claims made in popular tweets. Twitter introduced the social fact-checking program last year in the U.S. under “Birdwatch”. In September, Twitter started adding more...
TechCrunch

Netflix teams up with Bumble so users can bond over popular TV shows

According to a recent Bumble survey, 78% of users think it’s easier to talk to matches when they have similar TV and movie tastes. Seventy-two percent of the survey respondents said they’ve talked about TV shows and movies on a date. “Netflix Nights In” will start next Monday,...
TechCrunch

Roblox taps former Google Play VP for creator role

The company announced Tuesday that it has hired former Google Play VP Tian Lim to lead the product team for its creator group, the internal division of the company focused on user-crafted games and experiences. Lim will focus on building out the company’s beginner-friendly ecosystem for creators, which includes many...

