Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
How the recently shuttered third-party apps contributed to Twitter’s development
The social media company hadn’t been transparent about its decisions to shun third-party clients, only saying it was enforcing “long-standing” rules (which it then had to rush to document), making developers distrust the platform even more. While Twitter has had a rocky relationship with app developers for years, third-party clients have contributed to many critical features that are core to Twitter’s experience today.
TechCrunch
Tapbots launches a new Mastodon client, Ivory, after Twitter kills its Tweetbot app
The “Early Access” label is a subtitle that Tapbots put on its release to indicate there will still be features missing as it debuts, the company told us. However, by launching publically on the App Store, Tapbots is able to put Ivory into more people’s hands after filling up the limited number of TestFlight slots it had for its test version.
TechCrunch
Instagram’s new dynamic profile photo flips between your picture and avatar
“Now you can add your avatar to the other side of your pic — and people who visit your profile can flip between the two,” the Meta-owned company said in a tweet. To add an avatar to the other side of your profile picture, you need to navigate to the “Edit Profile” button. After adding the avatar, your profile picture will automatically flip over to your avatar when people visit your profile.
TechCrunch
Twitter is now accepting Community Notes contributions from four more countries
Community Notes aims to allow users to add more context to tweets through links and reports. The program has been widely used to debunk or correct claims made in popular tweets. Twitter introduced the social fact-checking program last year in the U.S. under “Birdwatch”. In September, Twitter started adding more...
Elon Musk defiantly defends himself in Tesla tweet trial
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Elon Musk returned to federal court to defend himself against a class-action lawsuit that alleges he misled Tesla shareholders with a tweet about an aborted buyout that the billionaire defiantly insisted Tuesday he could have pulled off, had he wanted. Musk spent roughly...
TechCrunch
Netflix teams up with Bumble so users can bond over popular TV shows
According to a recent Bumble survey, 78% of users think it’s easier to talk to matches when they have similar TV and movie tastes. Seventy-two percent of the survey respondents said they’ve talked about TV shows and movies on a date. “Netflix Nights In” will start next Monday,...
TechCrunch
Roblox taps former Google Play VP for creator role
The company announced Tuesday that it has hired former Google Play VP Tian Lim to lead the product team for its creator group, the internal division of the company focused on user-crafted games and experiences. Lim will focus on building out the company’s beginner-friendly ecosystem for creators, which includes many...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch Live is back with top founders and investors, and you get to ask the questions each week
Of course, TechCrunch Live is free to attend. This weekly event/episode records live each Wednesday at 12:00/3:00 PST/EST. Register on Hopin to ask questions and network with guests and other attendees. The event also streams to Facebook Live and YouTube and will also be on Twitter Spaces. TCL’s mission is...
TechCrunch
US sues Google over “anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful” ad tech monopoly
This action, clearly contemplated for some years, is distinct from a 2020 antitrust suit over Google’s dominance in the online search market, another brought by Epic, and of course its various woes in the European Union. The lawsuit, filed today in Virginia’s Eastern District federal court, describes a pattern...
Comments / 0