Murray Ledger & Times
Prohm: ‘We need to play well on the road’
MURRAY — Murray State probably claimed its biggest men’s basketball win so far in its debut season in Missouri Conference play Saturday when it beat an Indiana State team that has led the league much of the season. The 82-73 win at the CFSB Center gave the Racers...
Murray Ledger & Times
SIU makes all the big plays to down Racer women
MURRAY — Entering Friday night’s important Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball matchup with host Murray State, Southern Illinois had not been doing two things particularly well. The Salukis were not hitting 3-pointers at a very high clip. They also were not strong at the foul line.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women never get out of starting gate against Mo State
MURRAY — Sometimes, slow starts do not have a big impact on a basketball game. Sunday was not one of those occasions for Murray State in a key Missouri Valley Conference women’s contest with visiting Missouri State. The fact is the host Racers never got out of the starting gate.
Murray Ledger & Times
Big score leads to 2nd place at Withrow for Racer riflers
MURRAY — The seventh-ranked Murray State rifle team shot a season-high aggregate of 4721 to finish second at the 2023 Withrow Invitational presented by Lapua Saturday at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray, Kentucky. Kentucky claimed the Withrow crown for the fifth-consecutive time, edging the Racers by just...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men show toughness late in win over Indiana State
MURRAY — Only the strong survive in the men’s basketball crucible known as the Missouri Valley Conference and Murray State demonstrated some serious strength at a good time on Saturday. Facing an Indiana State that has had the lead in The Valley standings much of this season, the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray State track athletes renew personal, program marks
NASHVILLE — Murray State track and field renew personal and program records on split the weekend with a group traveling to Bellarmine while the pentathletes visiting Vanderbilt, Friday. Jenna Pauly’s pentathlon performance highlighted the weekend. She marked a personal best total of 3,760 points, jumping her up to second...
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway wrestling welcomes 9 teams to Invite
MURRAY — The action was non-stop Saturday inside Jeffrey Gymnasium on the Calloway County High School campus. However, this had nothing to do with a ball bouncing. There was no sound of a round, orange-colored ball hitting the floor or the distinctive sound of a basketball going through the net. Those are the sounds for which “The Jeff” is most known.
Murray Ledger & Times
Mayfield avenges All ‘A’ defeat to Lady Tigers
MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tigers fell to the Lady Cardinals on Monday night, 39-18, in a rematch of the semifinal round of the Kentucky All ‘A’ Region 1 Tournament about two weeks ago. Making Monday’s win extra sweet for the Lady Cardinals (12-6) was that...
Murray Ledger & Times
Lady Tigers game time with Mayfield tonight has changed
MURRAY — Tonight's girls basketball game between Mayfield and Murray High will still be played, but is is now being played a little earlier. That tipoff time has been changed from the original time of 7:30 to 6 tonight at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. The format, however, will remain the same. Only a varsity game will be played; there is no junior varsity game.
Murray Ledger & Times
Dazzling defensive second quarter leads Tigers to rout of CFS
MURRAY —Friday night wasn’t as much of an offensive showcase as the last time Murray High and Christian Fellowship met at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court, but the hometown Tigers managed to beat the CFS by a larger margin this time, 77-34, thanks to a blistering second quarter performance.
Murray Ledger & Times
Edmiston appointed to MSU Board of Regents
MURRAY – Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Brandon Edmiston of Murray as the newest member of the Murray State University Board of Regents.
Murray Ledger & Times
Kentucky COVID-19 numbers in decline with latest report
MURRAY – Murray's Purpose Church distributed more than 300 pairs of shoes to students at East Calloway Elementary School Monday, kicking off a new program the church's leaders hope to one day expand to every child in the county.
whopam.com
Snow expected north and west, rain in Western Kentucky Tuesday night and Wednesday
While portions of Missouri, Indiana and Illinois are bracing for a possible snowstorm Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, it’s appearing like it’ll be mostly cold rain in Western Kentucky. National Weather Service in Paducah Meteorologist Sean Poulos says temperatures in Western Kentucky are expected to remain just above...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 24, 2023
Kelsie Reed Hooks, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. Born September 23, 1934, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, he was the son of Stanton Reeves and Melissia “Lissie” Hudson Hooks. He worked at Murray Tappan and retired from Murray...
whopam.com
Five Christian Co. residents chosen to serve in Leadership West Kentucky
The inaugural class of Leadership West Kentucky, a new regional leadership development program sponsored by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance was recently launched with 30 participants from throughout west Kentucky, including five from Christian County. According to a news release, those five are Martha Argotte, Ruth Lynch, Josh Ryan,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky
KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints business owner to Murray State Board of Regents
wpsdlocal6.com
Old Farley Elementary becoming community center
PADUCAH — The old Farley Elementary School that closed its doors in 2015 is becoming a community center for the surrounding community, including Southside Paducah. James Scott, a former Farley Elementary student, bought the 50,000-square-foot building and 12-acre lot at 1 p.m. Friday. Talking with Local 6 on Monday, Scott said he's excited for what's to come.
WKRN
Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory
Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. Couple falls victim to...
Murray Ledger & Times
Project Sole delivers hundreds of shoes to East students
MURRAY – Murray’s Purpose Church distributed more than 300 pairs of shoes to students at East Calloway Elementary School Monday, kicking off a new program the church’s leaders hope to one day expand to every child in the county. Dustin McClain, lead pastor at Purpose Church, and...
