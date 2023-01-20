A San Francisco Animal Care and Control officer managed to rescue a puppy who was found trapped under a large pile of rocks at Ocean Beach in San Francisco. The dog, a 1-year-old springer spaniel named Gwen, was pulled out of the rock pile by Officer Carlos Ortega and later reunited with her family. She was "scared and cold, but otherwise OK," San Francisco Animal Care and Control said on social media last Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO