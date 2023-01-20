Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Dog Trapped Under Rock Pile at San Francisco's Ocean Beach Rescued
A San Francisco Animal Care and Control officer managed to rescue a puppy who was found trapped under a large pile of rocks at Ocean Beach in San Francisco. The dog, a 1-year-old springer spaniel named Gwen, was pulled out of the rock pile by Officer Carlos Ortega and later reunited with her family. She was "scared and cold, but otherwise OK," San Francisco Animal Care and Control said on social media last Thursday.
NBC Bay Area
Transportation Secretary Discusses $400M for Golden Gate Bridge Retrofit
U.S. Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg on Monday joined San Francisco city officials to discuss funding to repair and retrofit the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. Buttigieg was joined by a who’s who of city leaders to celebrate $400 million in funding for the project, which officially was announced earlier this month by the U.S. Federal Highway Administration.
