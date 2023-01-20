FAXON – To fill a service gap in the northeastern part of the county, Calloway County Fire-Rescue is in the process of building its 13th station. CCFR Chief Tommy Morgan said the station, which is around the 5000 block of Faxon Road about two miles east of KY 1346/Liberty Road, will be called the Center Ridge station and will be equipped with a pumper truck, tanker truck, brush truck and a boat. Currently, the steel frame has been erected, and Morgan said that when the station is completed and staffed, its location should greatly improve the Insurance Rating Office (ISO) fire rating for homes in that area near Kentucky Lake. ISO fire ratings are assigned on a scale from 1 to 10, and higher ratings typically mean higher homeowners insurance premiums.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO