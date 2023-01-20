Read full article on original website
Related
China Disruption Hampers Swiss Watch Exports, Swatch Group Sales in 2022
COVID-19-related disruption in China may have dented sales growth at Swatch, and overall Swiss watch exports last year, but the impact will fleeting. Although Swatch Group was heavily impacted by losses in China in the fourth quarter, and its full-year sales were below analysts’ consensus estimates, it is looking forward to a record-breaking 2023, fueled by a rebound in China.
Stocks face 50% freefall in ‘meat grinder,’ investor Jeremy Grantham says
The stock market is set to go “back to the meat grinder” this year despite a recent minor rally, with the broad-based S&P 500 potentially plummeting by 50% in a worst-case scenario, famed investor Jeremy Grantham warned Tuesday. Grantham, the 84-year-old co-founder of Boston-based asset management firm GMO, told clients in a letter that the “first and easiest leg of the bursting of the bubble” in US stocks is now “complete,” with “the most extreme froth” wiped out during last year’s selloff. Under his projections, the S&P 500 would plunge by about 17% to approximately 3,200 for the full year of 2023,...
Watch live as Rocket Lab launches its first rocket from the US
Rocket Lab, the company famously known for catching but then uncatching their rocket booster with a helicopter, will launch its first rocket from U.S. soil this afternoon. The Electron booster will liftoff during a two-hour window, at which point it will carry HawkEye 360 Cluster 6 Satellites into orbit. The cluster was initially set to launch in December but will now shoot for January 24, 2023.
'Stock Prices Will Crater' if the U.S. Defaults on Debt, Economist Warns
With a debt limit fight looming in Congress, one leading expert is warning of catastrophic damage to the economy and major losses in the stock market if lawmakers are unable to avert a default. Make sure your hard-earned money is protected with a Gold IRA. Gold IRAs help you protect...
Comments / 0