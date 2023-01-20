Read full article on original website
NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade
The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers
An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Firing DC Leslie Frazier is Bills’ 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss
Bills: Firing DC Leslie Frazier is 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss The Buffalo Bills came into the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites. They go out as no better than the third-best team in the AFC. That's because the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely embarrassed the Buffalo on its home field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, 27-10. With the Western New York snow falling and Damar Hamlin in attendance, the Bills could do nothing offensively or defensively. Joe Burrow and the Bengals destroyed Buffalo and are now the AFC team that is the challenger to Patrick Mahomes...
Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram
Micah Parsons responded to Deebo Samuel after the 49ers receiver threw some shade at the Dallas Cowboys linebacker following Sunday’s game. Samuel’s Niners beat Parsons’ Cowboys 19-12 in their NFC Divisional Round playoff game to advance to the NFC Championship Game. In comments leading up to the game, Parsons said that he wanted the Niners... The post Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Player Isaac Rochell’s Wife Allison Kuch Shows ‘Reality’ of Their Life on TikTok! Job, Marriage Details
NFL player Isaac Rochell may be successful on the field, but his most significant win was marrying his wife, Allison Rochell (née Kuch). The social media personality is a TikTok sensation and gained a huge following for her witty, candid videos. While promoting her partnership with Bounty ahead of the February 2023 Super Bowl, Allison exclusively tells Life &...
Pacman Jones throws shade at Bills QB Josh Allen
It’s no secret that Adam “Pacman” Jones has never had an issue speaking his mind. So when he was asked his opinion of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a recent episode of “Smash & Dash,” a podcast hosted by former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson and LenDale White, Jones had no issue going all-in on dragging Allen through the mud.
Look: Micah Parsons' Postgame Text Message Revealed
Micah Parsons was fired up following the Cowboys- blowout win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday. The Cowboys went out to Tampa Bay and jumped out to a 24-0 lead over the Buc before winning 31-14. The win got them into the NFC Divisional Round against the 49ers. After the game, Parsons ...
Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire
Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
Look: Football World Is Ripping Brian Daboll's Decision
Brian Daboll clearly had no trust in Daniel Jones and his New York Giants offense on Saturday night. Trailing the Eagles 28-7 in the fourth quarter of tonight's NFC's Divisional Round, Daboll sent out his punt team on fourth-and-six on their 42-yard line. It's an inexcusable decision, ...
Everyone Has The Same Question For John Lynch Tonight
Did John Lynch teleport onto the field on Sunday night? One moment, the San Francisco 49ers general manager was in the booth, watching the final drive of the game by the Dallas Cowboys offense. The next moment, Lynch was down celebrating on the field. "Did John Lynch parachute down to the field? ...
‘Drinking out of a fire hose’: Bills OC Ken Dorsey’s debut effort draws measured praise from GM Brandon Beane
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ken Dorsey coordinated a Bills offense that ranked second in the NFL in scoring and total yards in his first season on the job. But after managing only 10 points in Sunday’s divisional playoff loss to the Bengals, Dorsey drew fire from dissatisfied Bills fans and analysts. General manager Brandon Beane […]
Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job
Vic Fangio is generating plenty of interest for defensive coordinator positions, and we now know of another team that may try to hire the veteran coach. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported over the weekend that Fangio is “expected to receive strong consideration” for the Dolphins’ vacant defensive coordinator job. It is not yet clear... The post Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Pro Bowl Games week puts youths in spotlight in revamped Las Vegas events
The NFL's Pro Bowl will have a totally different look this year in Las Vegas, and the real winner will be the Boys & Girls Club.
NFL Considering Taking Conference Championship Games to Neutral Sites
If Kansas City and Buffalo win this weekend, the two teams will play each in Atlanta for a Super Bowl berth. And know that the NFL probably is looking at the neutral site idea for future conference championships. The league needed to have an alternate plan for its AFC championship...
12th annual NFL Honors: Date, time, location, how to watch and more
NFL Honors presented by Invisalign is a two-hour prime-time awards special that recognized the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2022 NFL season. The 12th annual NFL Honors will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET. Last year's award presentation was the first to be held on a Thursday, following a decade of celebrating the NFL's best on the night before Super Bowl Sunday.
NFL announces Super Bowl LVII officiating crew; five of eight officials have prior SB experience
With less than three weeks remaining until Super Bowl LVII, the NFL has announced the officiating crew for the season's biggest game. The following officials will oversee the final contest of the 2022 season, which will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12:. Referee: Carl...
Potential Raiders' Free Agent Targets: Kaleb McGary
Kaleb McGary could be a fit at right tackle for the Las Vegas Raiders.
