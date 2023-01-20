Read full article on original website
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland Trail Blazers blow 25-point halftime lead, lose 121-112 to Los Angeles Lakers: At the buzzer
On the night the Portland Trail Blazers honored the memory of legendary broadcaster Bill Schonely, the team put forth a performance that didn’t reflect his vision of “Rip City” against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Moda Center. In a back-and-fourth matchup that featured wild momentum swings...
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard remains positive, deflects questions about his patience: ‘That feels like a lack of respect’
The losing continued Sunday for the Portland Trail Blazers, who blew a 25-point halftime lead on the way to a 121-112 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers at the Moda Center. It was the Blazers’ eighth loss in the last 10 games, pushed Portland (21-25) to 13th place in the Western Conference and four games under .500 for the first time this season.
Bill Schonely remembered as ‘larger-than-life voice’ who brought intensity, excitement to Trail Blazers broadcasts
Portland Trail Blazers radio network producer Rich Patterson worked hard last summer to persuade the franchise’s legendary former broadcaster Bill Schonely to ride in the Grand Floral Parade during the Rose Festival. Schonely resisted. But Patterson ultimately won out. Patterson rode with Schonely in a convertible that led the...
Fans remember Bill Schonely, longtime Trail Blazers broadcaster: ‘Wherever you may be ... Thank you’
Portland Trail Blazers founding broadcaster Bill Schonely died early Saturday at the age of 93. From Oregon politicians to colleagues to fans of all walks of life, many took to Twitter to share their memories — and photos — of Schonely, who called Blazers games for 28 seasons, from 1970-98. He also served as a team ambassador from 2003-22.
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard reflects on relationship with Bill Schonely: ‘It’s a sad day for the city and for the organization’
Damian Lillard arrived in Portland in 2012 as a rookie with the Trail Blazers eager to get started with his new franchise. One of the first people he met connected to the Blazers was former announcer and ambassador to the franchise Bill Schonely. Always eager to get to know players,...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How much do 49ers vs Eagles NFL playoff tickets cost? Price soars for seats at NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles rolled past the Giants in the divisional round, but will now face a different type of challenge in the vaunted defense of the San Francisco 49ers when these teams meet in the 2023 NFL Championship Game. The Eagles will host the 49ers, who have won 8 in a row with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm. This 2023 NFL playoff game will kick off at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 29 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philly. Here’s how you can get tickets if you plan to attend, with more details on pricing below.
Bill Oram: Are the Oregon Ducks a real option for Bronny James? LeBron says yes
Bronny James may very well want to play basketball at Oregon next season. Except for this: Ducks coach Dana Altman has not actually offered the nation’s 33rd-ranked recruit a scholarship. Some might see that as a bit of an obstacle. Not Bronny’s dad. LeBron James said Sunday that...
Los Angeles Lakers acquire Rui Hachimura in trade with Washington Wizards
The Los Angeles Lakers acquired former lottery pick Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards on Monday in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and a package of second-round draft picks. Hachimura and the Wizards did not agree on a rookie extension before the season started, which prompted speculation that the Japanese power...
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers host the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night in a game that holds great importance for both teams. The Blazers (21-24) sit in 12th place in the Western Conference while the Lakers are in 13th. The Lakers (21-25) can move ahead of the Blazers with a victory. That would leave the Blazers in 13th place, the lowest the will have been in the standings this season.
Spokane at Portland, WHL hockey: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: Portland (30-8-2-1) takes on Spokane (9-29-1-2) in Western Hockey League action. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Portland and Spokane audio [not clear if that will be the Spokane station; might need to check...
BetMGM bonus code for 49ers-Cowboys: Get $1,000 first bet insurance on any NFL Playoff game
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the 49ers and Cowboys set to square off in the NFL playoffs, BetMGM is offering $1,050 in site cried to new users...
