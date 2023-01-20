ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard remains positive, deflects questions about his patience: ‘That feels like a lack of respect’

The losing continued Sunday for the Portland Trail Blazers, who blew a 25-point halftime lead on the way to a 121-112 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers at the Moda Center. It was the Blazers’ eighth loss in the last 10 games, pushed Portland (21-25) to 13th place in the Western Conference and four games under .500 for the first time this season.
The Oregonian

Bill Schonely remembered as ‘larger-than-life voice’ who brought intensity, excitement to Trail Blazers broadcasts

Portland Trail Blazers radio network producer Rich Patterson worked hard last summer to persuade the franchise’s legendary former broadcaster Bill Schonely to ride in the Grand Floral Parade during the Rose Festival. Schonely resisted. But Patterson ultimately won out. Patterson rode with Schonely in a convertible that led the...
The Oregonian

Fans remember Bill Schonely, longtime Trail Blazers broadcaster: ‘Wherever you may be ... Thank you’

Portland Trail Blazers founding broadcaster Bill Schonely died early Saturday at the age of 93. From Oregon politicians to colleagues to fans of all walks of life, many took to Twitter to share their memories — and photos — of Schonely, who called Blazers games for 28 seasons, from 1970-98. He also served as a team ambassador from 2003-22.
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Oregonian

How much do 49ers vs Eagles NFL playoff tickets cost? Price soars for seats at NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles rolled past the Giants in the divisional round, but will now face a different type of challenge in the vaunted defense of the San Francisco 49ers when these teams meet in the 2023 NFL Championship Game. The Eagles will host the 49ers, who have won 8 in a row with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm. This 2023 NFL playoff game will kick off at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 29 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philly. Here’s how you can get tickets if you plan to attend, with more details on pricing below.
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

The Portland Trail Blazers host the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night in a game that holds great importance for both teams. The Blazers (21-24) sit in 12th place in the Western Conference while the Lakers are in 13th. The Lakers (21-25) can move ahead of the Blazers with a victory. That would leave the Blazers in 13th place, the lowest the will have been in the standings this season.
