Alec Baldwin and weapons handler to be charged with manslaughter in deadly ‘Rust’ shooting

FRANKFORT – As of Friday, former Circuit Court Judge James (Jamie) Jameson is suspended from practicing law in Kentucky for failing to pay his Kentucky Bar Association dues. Per the notice of suspension for non-payment of dues issued by KBA President Amy D. Cubbage on Jan. 20, Jameson has until Monday, Jan. 30 to notify any clients he has involved in active litigation about the suspension and advise them to seek other counsel. He must also notify any courts where he has pending matters.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO