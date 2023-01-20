Read full article on original website
Hear how Cambly found profits after failing to raise a Series A on TechCrunch Live
TCL’s mission is still to help founders build better venture-backed businesses. But going into 2023, there’s new urgency behind this mission. TechCrunch Live started in the heady days of 2021, and now in early 2023, the startup world is experiencing new challenges. It’s harder to fundraise, sales cycles are much longer, and investors (and their LPs) have different expectations.
Microsoft invests billions more dollars in OpenAI, extends partnership
The optics aren’t the best for Microsoft, which just last week announced plans to lay off 10,000 employees as a part of broader cost-cutting measures. But they’d been telegraphed by the company earlier this month — in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that Microsoft planned to make OpenAI’s foundational systems available as commercials platforms so that any entity in any industry can build on them.
Plant-based seafood startup the ISH Company rides new funding wave toward pipeline commercialization
Instead of caving in to those urges, David went looking for a plant-based company to invest in. Not finding exactly what he wanted, he founded the ISH Company around a central pillar of sustainability and health. ISH stands for Innovative, Sustainable and Healthy. ISH started with plant-based seafood because two-thirds...
Crypto recruiters see opportunity to snatch up talent amid Big Tech layoffs
Recruiters and talent heads alike shared their thoughts with TechCrunch on what this means and how talent should navigate the current hiring environment. “Hiring in a bear market is unique in that those who seek to join the space during downturns are more likely to be passionate about, understand and believe in the industry long term,” Zack Skelly, head of talent at crypto-focused investment firm Dragonfly, said to TechCrunch. “They’re in it for the right reasons versus simply needing to find another job or hoping to financially take advantage of a hype cycle.”
Can Korean digital storytelling platforms captivate North American and European audiences?
Serialized digital comics, also known as webtoons in South Korea, are optimized for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets or websites, which read top to bottom. Digital comics gained broad popularity throughout South Korea and Japan in the early 2000s and caught on in the U.S. in the 2010s. In 2014, Amazon acquired Comixology, the largest marketplace for digital comics in the U.S., and last year, the largest bookseller in the world incorporated the Comixology app into Kindle, allowing digital comics to be read on their smartphone or Kindle.
TechCrunch Live is back with top founders and investors, and you get to ask the questions each week
Of course, TechCrunch Live is free to attend. This weekly event/episode records live each Wednesday at 12:00/3:00 PST/EST. Register on Hopin to ask questions and network with guests and other attendees. The event also streams to Facebook Live and YouTube and will also be on Twitter Spaces. TCL’s mission is...
McKinsey, eyeing the MLOps space, buys Tel Aviv–based Iguazio
The consulting giant reportedly paid around $50 million for Iguazio, a Tel Aviv–based company offering an MLOps platform for large-scale businesses — “MLOps” refers to a set of tools to deploy and maintain machine learning models in production. In a press release, McKinsey says it plans to use the startup’s tech and team of 70 data scientists to bolster its QuantumBlack platform, McKinsey’s data analytics–focused group, with “industry-specific” AI solutions.
Six ex-OneWeb engineers raise $2.5M for Quindar to revolutionize satellite mission management
Quindar’s six cofounders met while working at British satcom company OneWeb, where they helped develop its satellite operations platform. There, they saw what Quindar CEO Nate Hamet referred to as “red flags”: large amounts of human capital devoted to mission management, along with engineers doing make-buy trades on products that were onerous to integrate and scale.
Accenture Invests in Cosmo Tech, Expanding Clients’ Access to Digital Twin Simulation Technology
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment in Cosmo Tech, a global provider of digital twin simulation and optimization technology. The agreement, through Accenture Ventures, took place during the first phase of the company´s Series C fundraising. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005205/en/ Accenture has made a strategic investment in Cosmo Tech, a global provider of digital twin simulation and optimization technology. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Alexa Fund’s Paul Bernard talks OpenAI, what’s catching his eye and remaining relevant as Amazon restructures
One thing that looks like it’s here to stay, though, is the Alexa Fund, the company’s venture fund founded back in 2015 and used to back companies in spaces that are strategically interesting to Amazon itself. Initially covering products and services leveraging its namesake, the interactive voice platform...
Bling Capital-backed Coverdash unveils its embedded, digital insurance for small businesses
The round was led by Bling Capital, with participation from investors, including AXIS Digital Ventures, Tokio Marine Future Fund (in affiliation with World Innovation Lab), Expansion VC and Cameron Ventures. A group of strategic angel investors also participated, including Greg Hendrick, CEO of Vantage Risk; Garrett Koehn, president of CRC Insurance; and Steve Shenfeld, president of MidOcean Partners.
Daily Crunch: Days after announcing plans to cut 10K jobs, Microsoft invests billions more in OpenAI
Happy new week! Did you know that TechCrunch has a bunch of amazing newsletters that aren’t this one? If you’re into transportation, don’t miss Kirsten’s The Station. Greg writes our weekly Week in Review (with Kyle currently filling in while Greg is on paternity leave); Sarah does the This Week in Apps newsletter; Mary Ann writes The Interchange, which is our fintech newsletter; and Darrell does the TechCrunch Podcast, which is kind of like a weekly newsletter, but for the holes on the side of your head, rather than the front ones. And there are even more than that, so go get ’em! — Christine and Haje.
Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky begins new ‘journey’ with Camino Partners
Lubetzky, founder and chairman of Camino Partners, built Kind up from just $5 million in initial investment and told TechCrunch he wants to help other companies do the same thing. He intends to deploy $350 million — funds he already has — into the next generation of transformative companies over the next five years, initially beginning with consumer brands.
All Raise CEO steps down again
Her resignation is effective starting February 1st, 2023. She will remain an advisor to the Bay Area-based nonprofit. This is the second chief executive to leave All Raise since it was first founded in 2017. In 2021, Pam Kostka resigned as the helm of the nonprofit to rejoin the startup world as well; Kostka is now an operator in residence and limited partner at Operator Collective, according to her LinkedIn. With Dixon gone, Paige Hendrix Buckner, who joined the outfit as chief of staff nine months ago, will step in as interim CEO. In the same blog post, Buckner wrote that “Mandela leaves All Raise in a strong position, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue the hard work of diversifying the VC backed ecosystem.”
Volatility will continue to hammer markets in 2023 and people are fretting over retirement savings. Here are 3 big takeaways from Allianz's latest markets survey.
Only 19% of respondents to an Allianz Life survey said they're ready to invest now and are comfortable with current market conditions.
Babylist makes an even bigger bet on baby products with Expectful acquisition
The overlap, however, is in more than the mission. Both of the company’s CEOs invested in each other’s last venture capital round; Babylist’s CEO and founder Natalie Gordon wrote a check into Expectful’s $3 million seed round back in 2021; and Expectful CEO Nathalie Walton invested in Babylist’s last round, a $40 million Series C closed in the same year.
SoundHound, the voice AI company, raises $25M after laying off 40% of staff earlier this month
SoundHound did not say who is behind the funding except to note that it is coming from “a diverse set of financial and strategic investors, both from the current shareholder base and new capital providers.”. SoundHound notes that it’s coming in the form of preferred equity and convertible into...
Stocks face 50% freefall in ‘meat grinder,’ investor Jeremy Grantham says
The stock market is set to go “back to the meat grinder” this year despite a recent minor rally, with the broad-based S&P 500 potentially plummeting by 50% in a worst-case scenario, famed investor Jeremy Grantham warned Tuesday. Grantham, the 84-year-old co-founder of Boston-based asset management firm GMO, told clients in a letter that the “first and easiest leg of the bursting of the bubble” in US stocks is now “complete,” with “the most extreme froth” wiped out during last year’s selloff. Under his projections, the S&P 500 would plunge by about 17% to approximately 3,200 for the full year of 2023,...
China Disruption Hampers Swiss Watch Exports, Swatch Group Sales in 2022
COVID-19-related disruption in China may have dented sales growth at Swatch, and overall Swiss watch exports last year, but the impact will fleeting. Although Swatch Group was heavily impacted by losses in China in the fourth quarter, and its full-year sales were below analysts’ consensus estimates, it is looking forward to a record-breaking 2023, fueled by a rebound in China.
Construction robotics firm Kewazo raises $10 million
We encountered Kewazo several years back when the Munich-based startup participated in a TC Sessions: Robotics pitch-off. Sometimes startups take a lot of explaining off the bat. This isn’t one. At the center of the offering is the firm’s first product, Liftbot. The system is effectively an automated hoist system that ascends and descends scaffolding systems.
