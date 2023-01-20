ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon County, ID

Comments / 7

Related
Post Register

Boise Police shoot and kill wanted suspect in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: A Boise Police officer shot and killed a man wanted for felony charges around 4:30 p.m. while searching for him with Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Corrections. "This is not the result that we ever want," said Interim BPD Chief Ron...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise & Meridian Police Respond to Officer Involved Shooting

Boise, Idaho — Tonight, January 23rd, 2023, the Boise Police Department and the Meridian Police Department are responding to an officer involved shooting on Fairview and Records. Officials are advising for drivers to avoid the area. "Boise Police and Meridian Police are on scene of an officer involved shooting...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Suspect shot and killed by Boise Police Officer

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A man wanted on felony charges was shot and killed by an officer while being taken into custody after he pulled out a weapon, the Boise Police Department said. Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) joined BPD officers in searching for the...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho cop fatally shoots man while trying to arrest him

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — A Boise police officer shot and killed a man Monday while law enforcement officials were trying to take the man into custody on alleged felony charges, according to police. At about 4:30 p.m. Monday, city police officers and Idaho Department of Correction fugitive recovery agents were looking for the man in West Boise, the Boise Police Department said in a statement. Officers were trying to remove...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho

Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Woman accused of hiding death of Michael Vaughan in court

--Update-- The hearing for Sarah Wondra has been postponed until February 6th and 7th. CBS2 is working to gather more information and we will continue to update this story. A woman arrested for failing to report the death of Michael Vaughan will be in court at 9am on Monday. Sarah...
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho State Journal

Woman files tort claim against Boise over her dogs being removed from hot car, taken to humane society

What would you do if Animal Control took your dogs from a hot car to the Idaho Humane Society? For one Oregon woman, the answer was to file a tort claim. A tort claim is not the same as a lawsuit, it’s a notice someone believes a wrong has been committed and is preserving a right to sue. This claim, filed last month, was sent to the city of Boise and Ada County. ...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

One man dies, another seriously injured in two separate train collisions this past week

One man was killed and another was critically injured following two separate vehicle versus train collisions last week. The first crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the railroad crossing at the intersection of East Kuna Mora Road and South Eagle Road, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Initial information indicates the driver of the SUV was heading southbound and crossed the tracks...
ADA COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Caldwell Police: White Power Spray Painting Not A Hate Crime

Caldwell Police have issued an update on the 'white power' vandalism at Caldwell High School. The incident has gained national attention. The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) spoke about it from their headquarters in Washington DC. The crime happened Thursday morning after a turbulent few weeks in the Caldwell...
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho State Journal

One man dies, another critically injured in vehicle vs. train collisions

One man was killed and another was critically injured following two separate vehicle versus freight train collisions last week in the region. The first crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the railroad crossing at the intersection of East Kuna-Mora Road and South Eagle Road in Kuna, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Initial information indicates the driver of the SUV was heading...
KUNA, ID
KTVB

Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property

BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy