Someone in the Treasure Valley Is Posing As A Nampa Police Sgt.
First off, let's salute our local law enforcement for putting up with our BS day in and day out. Secondly, we have to specifically shout out Nampa police for their sense of humor in a situation that I would imagine would be infuriating to an actual officer. Who is Sgt....
Post Register
Boise Police shoot and kill wanted suspect in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: A Boise Police officer shot and killed a man wanted for felony charges around 4:30 p.m. while searching for him with Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Corrections. "This is not the result that we ever want," said Interim BPD Chief Ron...
Boise & Meridian Police Respond to Officer Involved Shooting
Boise, Idaho — Tonight, January 23rd, 2023, the Boise Police Department and the Meridian Police Department are responding to an officer involved shooting on Fairview and Records. Officials are advising for drivers to avoid the area. "Boise Police and Meridian Police are on scene of an officer involved shooting...
KTVB
Suspect shot and killed by Boise Police Officer
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A man wanted on felony charges was shot and killed by an officer while being taken into custody after he pulled out a weapon, the Boise Police Department said. Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) joined BPD officers in searching for the...
Idaho cop fatally shoots man while trying to arrest him
BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — A Boise police officer shot and killed a man Monday while law enforcement officials were trying to take the man into custody on alleged felony charges, according to police. At about 4:30 p.m. Monday, city police officers and Idaho Department of Correction fugitive recovery agents were looking for the man in West Boise, the Boise Police Department said in a statement. Officers were trying to remove...
Suspicious activity reported near West Boise school early Monday
BOISE, Idaho — A report of a suspicious person near Chinden Boulevard and Park Meadow Way had Boise Police searching a neighborhood near Cecil D. Andrus Elementary School Monday morning, but the school was not put on lockdown. The Boise Police Department said officers searched the area, but did...
Nampa Police looking for suspect in vehicle, cash robbery
NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is looking for information after a man allegedly stole a warming vehicle Tuesday morning and took a deposit bag from a person inside a credit union. According to a news release, a resident on 6th Street South reported their vehicle was stolen...
Ammon Bundy pleads guilty to trespassing charge, gets unsupervised probation
Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespassing Monday rather than proceed with a trial set for this week. The trespassing charge stems from an incident when Bundy refused to leave the property of St. Luke’s Hospital in Meridian in March 2022. Ada County Magistrate Judge...
5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho
Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
PODER launches campaign supporting legislation to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans
IDAHO, USA — PODER of Idaho, an organization that empowers the Latino and immigrant community and pushes for policy changes, just launched their Manejando Sin Miedo campaign to encourage the Idaho Legislature to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans. According to a press release from PODER, the...
Police: Graffiti at Caldwell High School no longer believed to be hate crime
CALDWELL, Idaho — Police are now investigating graffiti sprayed on the outside of Caldwell High School as a gang-related act, and no longer believe the incident was "motivated by hate," according to a news release Friday night. The words "white power" were spray-painted onto the side of the building,...
Post Register
Woman accused of hiding death of Michael Vaughan in court
--Update-- The hearing for Sarah Wondra has been postponed until February 6th and 7th. CBS2 is working to gather more information and we will continue to update this story. A woman arrested for failing to report the death of Michael Vaughan will be in court at 9am on Monday. Sarah...
Woman files tort claim against Boise over her dogs being removed from hot car, taken to humane society
What would you do if Animal Control took your dogs from a hot car to the Idaho Humane Society? For one Oregon woman, the answer was to file a tort claim. A tort claim is not the same as a lawsuit, it’s a notice someone believes a wrong has been committed and is preserving a right to sue. This claim, filed last month, was sent to the city of Boise and Ada County. ...
One man dies, another seriously injured in two separate train collisions this past week
One man was killed and another was critically injured following two separate vehicle versus train collisions last week. The first crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the railroad crossing at the intersection of East Kuna Mora Road and South Eagle Road, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Initial information indicates the driver of the SUV was heading southbound and crossed the tracks...
Caldwell Police: White Power Spray Painting Not A Hate Crime
Caldwell Police have issued an update on the 'white power' vandalism at Caldwell High School. The incident has gained national attention. The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) spoke about it from their headquarters in Washington DC. The crime happened Thursday morning after a turbulent few weeks in the Caldwell...
City of Boise claims former Office of Police Accountability director's lawsuit stemmed from his own 'negligence'
BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise says the former Office of Police Accountability director's claims in his lawsuit stemmed from his "own negligence, fault, or legal responsibility." Jesus Jara was the Office of Police Accountability director before he was fired on Dec. 9 for allegedly watching police body...
One man dies, another critically injured in vehicle vs. train collisions
One man was killed and another was critically injured following two separate vehicle versus freight train collisions last week in the region. The first crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the railroad crossing at the intersection of East Kuna-Mora Road and South Eagle Road in Kuna, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Initial information indicates the driver of the SUV was heading...
Meridian Police Dept. adds 6 new school resource officers to West Ada elementary schools
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department (MPD) is providing school resource officers (SROs) to West Ada School District (WASD) elementary schools for the first time, according to Meridian Mayor Robert Simison. Mayor Simison proposed the idea in 2022 following the Uvalde, Texas shooting at Robb Elementary that killed...
KTVB
Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property
BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
See Why Nampa PD Share Frustration With Lack Of Accountability
Nampa, Idaho - The Nampa Police Department shared a community message this morning and they sound frustrated with what's happening in their community especially when it comes to gang activity. They also included several timelines of four local repeat offenders, and after looking at them I would be frustrated too!
