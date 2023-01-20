Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Prohm: ‘We need to play well on the road’
MURRAY — Murray State probably claimed its biggest men’s basketball win so far in its debut season in Missouri Conference play Saturday when it beat an Indiana State team that has led the league much of the season. The 82-73 win at the CFSB Center gave the Racers...
Murray State baseball officially sets ‘23 slate, includes 31 home dates
MURRAY — Murray State baseball announced its 2023 schedule on Monday morning including 31 home games at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray, Kentucky. “We are very excited about this year’s schedule.” Head Baseball Coach Dan Skirka said, “To be able to keep some past rivalries going while also joining a challenging and exciting new conference in the MVC is something we are looking forward to.”
Racer women never get out of starting gate against Mo State
MURRAY — Sometimes, slow starts do not have a big impact on a basketball game. Sunday was not one of those occasions for Murray State in a key Missouri Valley Conference women’s contest with visiting Missouri State. The fact is the host Racers never got out of the starting gate.
Big score leads to 2nd place at Withrow for Racer riflers
MURRAY — The seventh-ranked Murray State rifle team shot a season-high aggregate of 4721 to finish second at the 2023 Withrow Invitational presented by Lapua Saturday at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray, Kentucky. Kentucky claimed the Withrow crown for the fifth-consecutive time, edging the Racers by just...
Murray State track athletes renew personal, program marks
NASHVILLE — Murray State track and field renew personal and program records on split the weekend with a group traveling to Bellarmine while the pentathletes visiting Vanderbilt, Friday. Jenna Pauly’s pentathlon performance highlighted the weekend. She marked a personal best total of 3,760 points, jumping her up to second...
Lady Tigers game time with Mayfield tonight has changed
MURRAY — Tonight's girls basketball game between Mayfield and Murray High will still be played, but is is now being played a little earlier. That tipoff time has been changed from the original time of 7:30 to 6 tonight at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. The format, however, will remain the same. Only a varsity game will be played; there is no junior varsity game.
Mayfield avenges All ‘A’ defeat to Lady Tigers
MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tigers fell to the Lady Cardinals on Monday night, 39-18, in a rematch of the semifinal round of the Kentucky All ‘A’ Region 1 Tournament about two weeks ago. Making Monday’s win extra sweet for the Lady Cardinals (12-6) was that...
Marshall edges Lady Lakers late at The Jeff
MURRAY — Head Coach David Brown’s Calloway County girls’ basketball team entertained Marshall County Friday in a 4th District matchup in front of a raucous Jeffrey Gymnasium crowd and gave the fans their money’s worth. Sayler Lowe’s 23 points and a gritty Calloway defensive effort were...
Calloway wrestling welcomes 9 teams to Invite
MURRAY — The action was non-stop Saturday inside Jeffrey Gymnasium on the Calloway County High School campus. However, this had nothing to do with a ball bouncing. There was no sound of a round, orange-colored ball hitting the floor or the distinctive sound of a basketball going through the net. Those are the sounds for which “The Jeff” is most known.
Kentucky COVID-19 numbers in decline with latest report
MURRAY – Murray’s Purpose Church distributed more than 300 pairs of shoes to students at East Calloway Elementary School Monday, kicking off a new program the church’s leaders hope to one day expand to every child in the county.
Edmiston appointed to MSU Board of Regents
MURRAY – Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Brandon Edmiston of Murray as the newest member of the Murray State University Board of Regents.
Obituaries Jan. 24, 2023
Kelsie Reed Hooks, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. Born September 23, 1934, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, he was the son of Stanton Reeves and Melissia “Lissie” Hudson Hooks. He worked at Murray Tappan and retired from Murray...
Murray man charged for meth, suspended license
MURRAY – A Murray man was charged last week with possessing methamphetamine, operating a vehicle on a suspended license and several other offenses after a traffic stop by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, Deputy Nicholas Hopkins observed a vehicle on Wednesday, Jan. 18, traveling north...
Project Sole delivers hundreds of shoes to East students
MURRAY – Murray’s Purpose Church distributed more than 300 pairs of shoes to students at East Calloway Elementary School Monday, kicking off a new program the church’s leaders hope to one day expand to every child in the county. Dustin McClain, lead pastor at Purpose Church, and...
New Concord man faces drug, weapon charges
NEW CONCORD – A New Concord was charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and several drug offenses after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant. According to CCSO, a search warrant was executed Friday at a residence in New Concord based on an...
