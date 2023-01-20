Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
White scores 21, Little Rock defeats Tennessee State
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – CJ White scored 21 points and Little Rock beat Tennessee State 89-77 on Saturday. White had seven rebounds and five assists for the Trojans (6-15, 2-6 Ohio Valley Conference), who snapped a six-game skid. D.J. Smith hit 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range and scored 18 with six rebounds. Deantoni Gordon shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.
Smith scores 24 to lead Grambling State past UAPB
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) – Jourdan Smith scored 24 points and Grambling beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77-70 on Monday night. Smith also grabbed five rebounds for the Tigers (12-7, 5-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cameron Christon scored 16 points with five rebounds. Shawndarius Cowart pitched in with 15 points, five assists and five steals.
Ortiz leads North Alabama past UCA
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) – Daniel Ortiz scored 29 points to guide North Alabama to an 82-66 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday night. Ortiz shot 11 for 20 from the floor, including 7 for 14 from beyond the arc, for the Lions (11-10, 3-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jacari Lane added 15 points, six assists and five rebounds. KJ Johnson hit two 3-pointers and scored 14.
UAPB earns win against Southern
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) – Shaun Doss scored 23 points as UAPB beat Southern 62-55 on Saturday night. Doss added six rebounds and three steals for the Golden Lions (9-11, 5-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Trejon Ware scored nine points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Ismael Plet shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points.
Grayson Wilson holds pair of offers, talks visit to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Central Arkansas Christian Class of 2025 quarterback Grayson Wilson attended Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday and came away impressed. Wilson, 6-3, 185, described how the visit started and what impressed him. “Yesterday was very enjoyable,” Wilson said. “It was very fancy and I really enjoyed being...
Former Arkansas State star, NFL defensive back Tyrell Johnson new head coach at Episcopal Collegiate
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Scout.com LITTLE ROCK - Episcopal Collegiate has promoted Rison native and Arkansas State legend Tyrell Johnson to be the program’s next head football coach. After serving as an assistant in various capacities since 2016, most recently as defensive coordinator, ...
Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" Theology
Southern Christian Coalition says event featuring General Michael Flynn and Wilson County Pastor Greg Locke promotes "Christian Nationalism" A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling out a national religious tour called "ReAwaken America" as the event travels to Nashville. Speakers at the event include retired General Michael Flynn, who resigned from the Trump Administration under federal investigation, and Wilson County shock pastor Greg Locke.
I-24 reopens in Rutherford County; armed man taken into custody after apparently shooting self on interstate
I-24 has reopened following what authorities originally called an "emergency situation" Friday evening
