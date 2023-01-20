LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – CJ White scored 21 points and Little Rock beat Tennessee State 89-77 on Saturday. White had seven rebounds and five assists for the Trojans (6-15, 2-6 Ohio Valley Conference), who snapped a six-game skid. D.J. Smith hit 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range and scored 18 with six rebounds. Deantoni Gordon shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO