Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream
The Los Angeles Lakers have just made a major move on Monday, as they sent guard Kendrick Nunn along with three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for forward Rui Hachimura. Count Lakers guard Dennis Schroder among those left stunned by this front-office maneuver by Los Angeles. Dennis Schroder found out about the Rui Hachimura-Kendrick […] The post Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards
Just a day after Rui Hachimura made cryptic comments on a potential trade, the Washington Wizards have decided to move him already to the Los Angeles Lakers. Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on this, saying that both teams are in advanced talks on a deal. ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: The Wizards are in […] The post Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Did Lakers choose Rui Hachimura trade over Cam Reddish?
The Los Angeles Lakers made a splash on Monday ahead of the February 9th trade deadline, acquiring wing Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and draft picks. It also appears the organization chose the former Gonzaga standout over New York Knicks outcast Cam Reddish, who was also on their radar. […] The post RUMOR: Did Lakers choose Rui Hachimura trade over Cam Reddish? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA rumors: Magic’s true feelings on Mo Bamba trade
The Orlando Magic aren’t exactly a team that typically makes many moves at the NBA Trade Deadline, but they could sell one player next month as he continues to fall out of the rotation. Per Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Mo Bamba is believed to be available. “The Clippers are likely priced out of acquiring […] The post NBA rumors: Magic’s true feelings on Mo Bamba trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kwame Brown reveals why he’s better off than LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and big man Kwame Brown were both number one overall picks in the NBA Draft. However, that’s where the similarities between the two’s playing careers start and end. Brown failed to live up to the hype that comes with being a number-one pick and never averaged more than 10.9 […] The post Kwame Brown reveals why he’s better off than LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kings star Domantas Sabonis pulls off another franchise feat not matched since Oscar Robertson
Domantas Sabonis is living proof that blockbuster trades don’t always have to be heavily one-sided. The Sacramento Kings may have traded away Tyrese Haliburton, but Sabonis has been well worth the price. And the Lithuanian beast displayed his dominance once more on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. With his former teammate Steven Adams out, […] The post Kings star Domantas Sabonis pulls off another franchise feat not matched since Oscar Robertson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Nikola Jokic playing vs Pelicans?
The Denver Nuggets are scheduled to play the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night, and there are questions about the status of center Nikola Jokic heading into the matchup. The two-time NBA MVP has been nursing a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action in recent days. According to Joel Rush of Forbes, the […] The post Is Nikola Jokic playing vs Pelicans? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season
After bowing to the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Steve Kerr didn’t hold back as he gave the Golden State Warriors a rather harsh but valid assessment on their performance this 2022-23 season. The Warriors led by as much as 17 points against the Nets, but Stephen Curry and co. collapsed and allowed the […] The post Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Clippers vs. Lakers prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/24/2023
The Los Angeles Clippers (25-24) face the Los Angeles Lakers (22-25) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Lakers prediction pick, and how to watch. The Clippers have won two straight games and sit in sixth place in...
Knicks’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
With the 2023 NBA trade deadline just a few days away (February 9), the New York Knicks sit in seventh place in the East at 25-23. The team needs to make some moves and have some things break their way to put together a team that can get into the playoffs (not just the play-in) and become a contender. The Knicks’ dream trade deadline scenario involves them using the assets they don’t really want or need to make the team better without giving away any key pieces or too many draft picks in the future. Here are the Knicks trades that can make that happen.
Celtics injury report for Heat showdown is massive
The NBA-leading Boston Celtics will be relying on their depth when they head to Miami to play the Heat on Tuesday night, with multiple starters on the shelf for the contest. The Celtics confirmed on Tuesday that none of Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon, Al Horford or Marcus Smart will play on the second half of […] The post Celtics injury report for Heat showdown is massive appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Pelicans reach out to Hawks on John Collins trade, but there’s a catch
When trade winds swirl in the NBA, Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is a name that’s floated around at a frequent clip. The reasons why might vary, but it’s understood why teams would be interested in a big man with the versatility to guard multiple positions. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, there’s a […] The post RUMOR: Pelicans reach out to Hawks on John Collins trade, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is LaMelo Ball playing vs. Suns?
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball has missed two straight games with wrist and ankle soreness. The last time he played was back on January 18th against the Rockets, when he scored 13 points and dished out four assists in the 122-117 Hornets win. Without Ball, the Hornets have been competitive but have done little but tread water, as the team is 1-1 over its last two contests. So when the Hornets travel to Phoenix to play the Suns on Tuesday night, every Hornets fan will surely want to know: Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight vs. the Suns?
LeBron James scoring record odds: When will he pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?
In taking a look at the NBA record books, the scoring record, currently held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, didn’t look like one that would be passed anytime soon. Low and behold, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is knocking on the doorstep of taking the top spot. If things work...
Blazers’ trade deadline strategy amid slump should please Damian Lillard
The Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of an awful slump, but they don’t plan on throwing in the towel just yet. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report said Monday that the Blazers are still looking to improve their roster around Damian Lillard at the February 9th trade deadline. “The struggling Portland Trail Blazers are […] The post Blazers’ trade deadline strategy amid slump should please Damian Lillard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship
The NFC Championship Game is set after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. And 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had a rather interesting remark about their opponents. Shanahan spoke with the media following his team’s victory on Sunday. Reporters asked him about his opponent next Sunday, the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles. […] The post 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The eye-opening details of Knicks’ swift 180 on Immanuel Quickley trade
NBA trade season is upon us and rumors are already starting to swirl. The New York Knicks are likely to get in on the action, but the latest rumblings indicate that Immanuel Quickley’s name won’t be mentioned on the negotiating table. The latest report on Quickley’s trade status represents a complete turnaround from where things […] The post RUMOR: The eye-opening details of Knicks’ swift 180 on Immanuel Quickley trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sylvia Fowles passes double-double ‘crown’ to Angel Reese after historic night
Angel Reese’s historic season at LSU added another milestone last night after the sophomore recorded her 20th consecutive double-double in the Tigers’ 89-51 win over Alabama. After the performance, Reese received a shoutout from future WNBA hall of famer and LSU alumna Sylvia Fowles, whose record Reese passed versus the Crimson Tide.
Fred VanVleet makes eye-opening move ahead of trade deadline, free agency
The Toronto Raptors are arguably the most interesting team ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline if they decide to sell. Fred VanVleet is just one of a handful of core players who could be changing uniforms ahead of the deadline or once the offseason arrives. While it’s uncertain what happens to any of their players with Masai Ujiri calling the shots, VanVleet has made a move in preparation for the changes to come.
