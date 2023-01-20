ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Court agrees with artist Peter Doig that ‘Pete Doige’ painting really isn’t his

By Gloria Oladipo
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QcUFa_0kL3D8li00
Artist Peter Doig won a lawsuit dating back to the 1970s regarding authorship of a painting.

The acclaimed painter Peter Doig has won a multimillion-dollar judgment against a former correctional officer who claimed he owned a bona fide Doig work – and that Doig was just lying that he never painted it.

On Wednesday Doig was awarded $2.5m by an Illinois federal court after more than a decade of litigation.

The lawsuit dates back to the 1970s, when a former correctional officer in Canada, Robert Fletcher, said he met Doig as a student at Lakehead University in Ontario.

While attending school, Fletcher worked as a correctional officer at a prison, where he bought a painting from a prisoner for $100.

Many years later, after Doig’s career had exploded – his painting White Canoe sold at auction for $11.3m in 2007, which was an auction record for a living artist in Europe at the time – Fletcher tried to sell the painting, working with Peter Bartlow, a Chicago-based art dealer.

Doig, however, said the painting wasn’t his, and in 2013 Fletcher and Bartlow sued him, accusing the artist of denying authorship because of personal animosity toward Fletcher, reported the New York Times.

Fletcher alleged that he had served as Doig’s parole officer after Doig was incarcerated for LSD possession, reported Art News, and argued that the 1976 painting had the signature “Pete Doige 76”.

Doig’s lawyers countered that he never attended Lakehead University, and was never in jail. They argued that the painting was probably the work of a different individual, Peter Doige, who was incarcerated at the same prison where Fletcher worked. That Peter Doige died in 2012.

In 2016, a court ruled in Doig’s favor, concluding that the painting was indeed Doige’s, and declaring of the claimants: “It should have been absolutely clear to them that their claims were factually meritless and stood no chance of success.”

Doig has said that any proceeds from the suit will be donated to a non-profit that allows incarcerated people to make art.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
24/7 Wall St.

35 Horrifying Images of World War II

To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
24/7 Wall St.

25 Famous People Who Drank Themselves to Death

Drinking can make the good times even better and help get through the bad times, but as anyone who has ever had a splitting hangover knows, alcohol can be extremely hard on the body. Hangovers pass, but when alcohol is consumed at excessive levels regularly it can take a serious toll. Our society’s relationship with […]
WISCONSIN STATE
The Guardian

Everyone hates Velma the lesbian detective. Is she really an insult to Scooby-Doo fans?

We live in a hyperpartisan world where nobody can agree on anything. And yet, every now and again something comes along that bridges political differences and brings people together. This latest unifier appears to be a Scooby-Doo spin-off, Velma, which is targeted at adults. Whatever their political persuasion, everyone seems to hate it. (Except, rather weirdly, the Guardian, which gave it four out of five stars.) The cartoon premiered last week to mostly abysmal reviews. Things are so dire that there are even conspiracy theories swirling that Mindy Kaling, its star and an executive producer of the show, made Velma terrible on purpose in order to make the left look bad.
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
Mozelle Martin

History: the Truth About Cleopatra

Cleopatra has been one of the most prominent and flippantly mentioned women in history, at least since I was a child. Yet, in real life, the true story of Cleopatra (69 - 30 BC) is much more mysterious than historical stories led me to believe. That’s why I decided to look into the real Cleopatra a bit more assertively. Perhaps you feel the same way.
The Guardian

German tank manufacturer’s warning puts pressure on Ukraine’s allies

Battle tanks from German industrial reserves wanted by Ukraine will not be ready to be delivered until 2024, the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has warned, increasing pressure on Nato allies to support Ukraine with armoured vehicles in active service instead, ahead of a key meeting this week. “Even if the decision...
The Guardian

The Guardian

558K+
Followers
128K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy