spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports 46 more COVID-related deaths, 2,264 new cases
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported another 46 COVID-19- related deaths over a three-day period ending Monday, along with more than 2,200 new infections. The 46 new deaths — 20 reported Saturday, 16 on Sunday and 10 on Monday — lifted the county’s overall death toll to 35,147.
goldrushcam.com
Orange County, California Man Pleads Guilty to Using Stolen Identities to Apply for More Than $1 Million in COVID Jobless Benefits
January 23, 2023 - SANTA ANA, California – An Orange County man pleaded guilty today to fraudulently applying for more than $1.2 million in COVID-19 pandemic unemployment insurance. (UI) benefits – and receiving more than $400,000 of the same – by using the stolen identities of two dozen victims....
spectrumnews1.com
Sheriff seeking what drove 'mad man' to shoot up dance hall
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Investigators searching for a motive Monday in the worst mass shooting in Los Angeles County history said the gunman was previously arrested for illegally owning a firearm, had a rifle at home, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and appeared to be manufacturing gun silencers.
spectrumnews1.com
In Los Alamitos, students will need a permit to ride e-bikes to and from school
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — For the past couple of years, Los Alamitos police officer Jody Brucki has seen students on electric bicycles doing dangerous things on the road. Brucki has seen e-bike riders weaving in and out of traffic, wearing earbuds on both ears, having a passenger sitting on the handlebars, speeding, or riding on the other side of the road.
Building Design & Construction
Long Beach, Calif., office tower converted to market rate multifamily housing
A project to convert an underperforming mid-century office tower in Long Beach, Calif., created badly needed market rate housing with a significantly lowered carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse project, composed of 203,177 sf including parking, created 106 apartment units out of a Class B office building that had been vacant for about 10 years.
spectrumnews1.com
'Last dance': Those slain in California shooting remembered
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Mymy Nhan was a regular at the Star Ballroom for more than a decade, choosing the Los Angeles-area dance hall popular with older Asian Americans as the place to “start the year fresh" with Lunar New Year celebrations, her niece said Monday. What...
A Tiny Green Makeover for A Santa Ana Neighborhood in Need
Plenty of eyes have grown numb to that bland, empty lot running diagonal between Fairview Street and 10th in the Artesia Pilar neighborhood of northwest Santa Ana. And when you’ve lived around it as long as the president of the area’s neighborhood association, Ruby Woo, you start to appreciate any natural scenery you can get.
yovenice.com
Judge Hands Down Five-Year Prison Sentence to Disbarred Attorney Caught Running Fake Real Estate Investment Fund Including Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach, and Los Angeles Properties
Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
spectrumnews1.com
Cold Weather Alert issued for parts of LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in parts of SoCal over the next few days, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert Monday. The alert will be in effect overnight in the following areas, according to the Los Angeles County Department of...
Ten people killed in California dance studio
California authorities, along with the FBI, are in a SWAT standoff; related to the search for the suspected gunman who shot and killed at least 10 people and injured 10 others. The post Ten people killed in California dance studio appeared first on KYMA.
kcrw.com
Former OC Democratic power broker pleads guilty to wire fraud
This week, former Democratic Party leader and OC political power broker Melahat Rafiei agreed to plead guilty to attempted wire fraud. In 2019, she allegedly tried to help pass an Anaheim ordinance on behalf of a local cannabis retailer in exchange for a planned payment of at least $300,000. She...
morningbrew.com
10 killed in mass shooting in Monterey Park, CA
Ten people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, CA, on Saturday night. The attack occurred as thousands celebrated Lunar New Year’s Eve in this majority Asian American city just east of Los Angeles. Yesterday, police found the suspected gunman, 72-year-old...
Family suspects foul play in death of Orange County public defender who fell from Baja hotel balcony
Elliot Blair, an Orange County public defender died early on Saturday after falling from a hotel balcony near Rosarito, Baja California, a beach town about 30 miles south of the border.
KTLA.com
Monterey Park gunman was making silencers, had stockpiled ammunition, sheriff says
Sheriff: rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found inside Tran's home. The man accused of gunning down 11 people and wounding nine others in Monterey Park, California had been stockpiling ammunition and was making homemade gun silencers inside his home, authorities revealed Monday. Law enforcement officers and federal agents...
President Biden, Gov. Newsom react to mass shooting in Monterey Park
Officials from President Biden to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass are offering sympathy to victims of the Monterey Park shooting.
Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count
The homeless Point In Time count is gearing up to start next week. See the 2022 (PIT) count article for reference. The City's Point in Time Count will start at the Palm Springs Convention Center at 5:30 a.m. #PointinTimeCount Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The Homeless Count is a county-wide event requiring many volunteers to canvass The post Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count appeared first on KESQ.
dailytitan.com
Small businesses bring Disney magic to Fullerton outdoor market
This month’s ToonTown Market in Fullerton brought fairytale fashion and magical meals from over 50 Disney-inspired vendors and activities. The month’s honey-sweet theme, decided via an Instagram poll, was Winnie the Pooh. Wednesday, January 18, was National Winnie the Pooh Day. The market’s 59 vendors were not limited...
Woman dies near Garden Grove storm drain
A woman died on a storm drain at Haster Basin Park in Garden Grove, authorities said today. The Orange County Fire Authority reported at 9:47 a.m. that firefighters were called to the park at Haster Street and Lampson Avenue.
countynews.tv
Santa Ana: Fireworks Fly At Massive Lunar New Year Celebration
01.21.2023 | 11:00 PM | SANTA ANA – A Lunar New Year celebration involving a wealth of fireworks and firecrackers lasted for hours blocking traffic and causing at least one person to seek medical treatment, late Saturday night. The celebrations at the Hue Quang Buddhist Temple, located in the...
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival
On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
