spectrumnews1.com

Sheriff seeking what drove 'mad man' to shoot up dance hall

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Investigators searching for a motive Monday in the worst mass shooting in Los Angeles County history said the gunman was previously arrested for illegally owning a firearm, had a rifle at home, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and appeared to be manufacturing gun silencers.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

In Los Alamitos, students will need a permit to ride e-bikes to and from school

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — For the past couple of years, Los Alamitos police officer Jody Brucki has seen students on electric bicycles doing dangerous things on the road. Brucki has seen e-bike riders weaving in and out of traffic, wearing earbuds on both ears, having a passenger sitting on the handlebars, speeding, or riding on the other side of the road.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Building Design & Construction

Long Beach, Calif., office tower converted to market rate multifamily housing

A project to convert an underperforming mid-century office tower in Long Beach, Calif., created badly needed market rate housing with a significantly lowered carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse project, composed of 203,177 sf including parking, created 106 apartment units out of a Class B office building that had been vacant for about 10 years.
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

'Last dance': Those slain in California shooting remembered

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Mymy Nhan was a regular at the Star Ballroom for more than a decade, choosing the Los Angeles-area dance hall popular with older Asian Americans as the place to “start the year fresh" with Lunar New Year celebrations, her niece said Monday. What...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Voice of OC

A Tiny Green Makeover for A Santa Ana Neighborhood in Need

Plenty of eyes have grown numb to that bland, empty lot running diagonal between Fairview Street and 10th in the Artesia Pilar neighborhood of northwest Santa Ana. And when you’ve lived around it as long as the president of the area’s neighborhood association, Ruby Woo, you start to appreciate any natural scenery you can get.
SANTA ANA, CA
yovenice.com

Judge Hands Down Five-Year Prison Sentence to Disbarred Attorney Caught Running Fake Real Estate Investment Fund Including Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach, and Los Angeles Properties

Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Cold Weather Alert issued for parts of LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in parts of SoCal over the next few days, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert Monday. The alert will be in effect overnight in the following areas, according to the Los Angeles County Department of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Former OC Democratic power broker pleads guilty to wire fraud

This week, former Democratic Party leader and OC political power broker Melahat Rafiei agreed to plead guilty to attempted wire fraud. In 2019, she allegedly tried to help pass an Anaheim ordinance on behalf of a local cannabis retailer in exchange for a planned payment of at least $300,000. She...
ANAHEIM, CA
morningbrew.com

10 killed in mass shooting in Monterey Park, CA

Ten people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, CA, on Saturday night. The attack occurred as thousands celebrated Lunar New Year’s Eve in this majority Asian American city just east of Los Angeles. Yesterday, police found the suspected gunman, 72-year-old...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count

The homeless Point In Time count is gearing up to start next week. See the 2022 (PIT) count article for reference. The City's Point in Time Count will start at the Palm Springs Convention Center at 5:30 a.m. #PointinTimeCount Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The Homeless Count is a county-wide event requiring many volunteers to canvass The post Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
dailytitan.com

Small businesses bring Disney magic to Fullerton outdoor market

This month’s ToonTown Market in Fullerton brought fairytale fashion and magical meals from over 50 Disney-inspired vendors and activities. The month’s honey-sweet theme, decided via an Instagram poll, was Winnie the Pooh. Wednesday, January 18, was National Winnie the Pooh Day. The market’s 59 vendors were not limited...
FULLERTON, CA
countynews.tv

Santa Ana: Fireworks Fly At Massive Lunar New Year Celebration

01.21.2023 | 11:00 PM | SANTA ANA – A Lunar New Year celebration involving a wealth of fireworks and firecrackers lasted for hours blocking traffic and causing at least one person to seek medical treatment, late Saturday night. The celebrations at the Hue Quang Buddhist Temple, located in the...
SANTA ANA, CA
Daily Digest

10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival

On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
