ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Man who claims Taco Bell poisoning has history of suing

By Erika Gonzalez
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0tF6_0kL3CK1i00

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 has learned new details in the case of a man who claimed he was poisoned after eating at a Taco Bell restaurant in Aurora.

Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was in fact rat poison in the man’s food . But the big questions linger: How and when did that get into his food?

On Sunday, a disturbance was reported over the soda machine not working inside the restaurant. This all happened at the drive-thru window of the Taco Bell at Smoky Hill and Buckley roads.

D.P. Dough driver accused of forcing himself on women

Officials confirmed the man who made the rat poison claim was the person involved in the disturbance call.

That happened around 1 p.m. on Sunday. The man who made the rat poison claim was taken to the hospital around 8 p.m. that night.

According to investigators, the man said he waited until later in the day to eat his food and then become violently ill shortly after he did.

Court records show lawsuits, restraining orders

Court records also show that the man in this case has a long history of filing lawsuits in the state. FOX31 is still going through the more than 60 civil court cases he’s involved in but have gleaned some details from the records.

In one case, he filed a lawsuit against a local venue for what he described as a clash with several of their employees after last call. That case was dismissed.

In a separate case, he sued his employer for allegedly committing libel against him. That case was also dismissed.

FOX31 has also learned there have been at least three protection orders filed against him. In at least one of those cases, the restraining order was granted.

Derek Wolfe kills huge mountain lion in Colorado

FOX31 has texted the man and the Problem Solvers also left a business card at his house, Meanwhile, reporters also tried to speak with a manager at the Taco Bell restaurant, but they would not provide a comment.

Investigators say they are poring through surveillance video from inside the restaurant and say there is plenty of video to view. They say the restaurant’s staff has been cooperative.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 13

Molly Barrett
3d ago

just think, those poor taco bell employees could have been charged with attempted murder...many ppl were condemning them before more if the story came out.

Reply
2
my two cents
4d ago

Case solved…. Once a con, always a con… looking for a settlement… can you say….. die

Reply
5
66mustangdee
4d ago

60 civil suits? What a winner. All about the money.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Man sentenced for violently attacking woman on a popular Colorado trail

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for violently attacking a woman on a popular Colorado trail. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office shared details on the sentence for 25-year-old Julio Cesar Gonzales with the public on Monday. The attack reportedly happened just after 6 in the morning on July 11, 2020, along the High Line Canal Trail in Aurora. The victim, a woman, was attacked by a man with a board.
AURORA, CO
Motorious

Colorado Car Thieves Slapped With 90-Count Indictment

Five people who are accused of stealing just under $1 million worth of cars and other property in Colorado have been slapped with a 90-count indictment after a grand jury convened in December. That’s a big step in helping to deter future car thefts in a state which has seen a decade of increases in the crime, including a 31 percent increase from 2020 to 2021.
COLORADO STATE
97X

UPDATE: Police Say Poisoned Man’s Rat Poison Was NOT From Taco Bell

Authorities in Colorado do not believe that a Taco Bell employee added rat poison to a customer's meal, despite news headlines and allegations from the customer Friday claiming they did. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office released a statement Friday in response to claims from a customer that he was poisoned...
AURORA, CO
12tomatoes.com

Officer Responds To Noise Complaint And Ends Up Buying Groceries For Struggling Woman

This Denver police officer went well beyond the call of duty to assist a woman in need and this story is sure to put a smile on your face. The nonprofit group Citizens Appreciate Police decided to provide her with some much-needed acknowledgment for her efforts. The story starts innocently enough, too. According to a Facebook post from the organization, Officer Melissa Martin of the Denver Police Department was on the job one day.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Friend of Loveland carjacking, shooting victim recounts memories

Dalin Dotson says he can't believe his friend Nas is gone.  "I didn't think it was true at first," he said. They graduated from Mountain View High School last year. Dotson says Nasier Graham was the first person to welcome him when he moved to Colorado from Arizona back when they were just little kids. "He was a very good guy he was kind always there for everybody always had a very big smile on his face always helped people out when they're down," Dotson said. Nasier's life was cut short Friday night while he was sitting in a car the Brookstone apartment complex...
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

3 suspects wanted in fatal Loveland shooting

Three suspects are on the lam in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and a teen hurt in Loveland. Police said a trio rolled up to the Brookstone Apartment Homes on the 2500 block of East 1st Street Friday night and fired at least 10 shots. An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 16-year-old was hurt; he teen remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a white Dodge ram pick-up truck with tinted windows.
LOVELAND, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy