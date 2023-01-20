ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Big Get: The Sklar Brothers bring shows to Denver

By Dave Althouse
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7TSd_0kL3C1LA00

DENVER (KDVR) — Jason and Randy Sklar know sports. And of course, comedy.

The Sklar Brothers, the twin comedians, are the Big Get on the Jan. 19 episode of “Colorado Sports Night.”

Currently, Randy and Jason Sklar record two hit podcasts. For sports fans, their podcast “View from the Cheap Seats” stands squarely at the intersection of sports and comedy, boasting huge guests of both worlds, from Bill Burr to Bob Costas.

Coach Prime vaults Buffs into championship odds

Their other podcast, “Dumb People Town” with co-host Dan Van Kirk, is currently being developed as a narrative animated show with Sony for YouTube Premium.

The Sklar Brothers will be performing January 19-21 at Comedy Works South.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX31 Denver

Animal House with Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald

Have you ever wondered what breed your mutt is? Our favorite veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald talks about the pros and cons of getting a DNA test for your pets. A dog DNA test is easier than you might think. A lot of the tests, the requirement is a simple cheek swap from your dog and […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Denver’s boutique warehouse sale is back and helping a great cause

Denver’s Boutique Warehouse Sale will return on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Number Thirty Eight from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with a VIP shopping hour starting at 9 a.m.   The Boutique Warehouse Sale features 12 of Denver’s best female-owned-and-operated local boutiques.  Ticket sales from the event benefit the Rocky Mountain Alliance (RMA) Children’s Foundation, a local nonprofit organization […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy