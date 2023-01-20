ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yale researchers confront racially exclusionary practices in neuroimaging

Termara Parker GRD ’23 said she has never been considered a “good” candidate for brain imaging. Her hair is considered too thick for an adequate brain signal to be recorded, and is often in protective styles — used to maintain Black hair — such as braids or twists.
PROFILE: Sarah Tishkoff, the geneticist leading a historic genetic variation study

Courtesy of Yale Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. The experiences Sarah Tishkoff GRD ’96 had at Yale will sound ordinary to any current student. She drank beer — albeit at biological anthropology lectures — met her now-husband at a party he bartended and even sailed at the Yale Corinthian Yacht Club on weekends to decompress. Her achievements since graduating, however, are anything but typical.
U.S. News rankings to be modified, Yale Law doubles down on withdrawal

A Jan. 2 letter from U.S. News and World Report addressed law school deans across the country after Yale, Harvard and a slate of peer law schools withdrew from consideration for the decades-old ranking system. The letter pledged a series of changes to the website’s ranking criteria following a series...
NEW HAVEN, CT
What AI art means for society, according to Yale experts

For “AI artists,” the art-making process involves figuring out what string of words will generate the best image — not what colors to mix or brush strokes to try. Even the artistically challenged can produce decent, sometimes deceptive, images using artificial intelligence text-to-image generators. In a survey of 504 Yale undergraduates, respondents could tell if art was AI-generated or human-made an average of 54 percent of the time.

