Read full article on original website
Related
Yale Daily News
Yale researchers confront racially exclusionary practices in neuroimaging
Termara Parker GRD ’23 said she has never been considered a “good” candidate for brain imaging. Her hair is considered too thick for an adequate brain signal to be recorded, and is often in protective styles — used to maintain Black hair — such as braids or twists.
Yale Daily News
PROFILE: Sarah Tishkoff, the geneticist leading a historic genetic variation study
Courtesy of Yale Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. The experiences Sarah Tishkoff GRD ’96 had at Yale will sound ordinary to any current student. She drank beer — albeit at biological anthropology lectures — met her now-husband at a party he bartended and even sailed at the Yale Corinthian Yacht Club on weekends to decompress. Her achievements since graduating, however, are anything but typical.
Yale Daily News
Yale history professor set to publish highly anticipated book on indigenous history
History professor Ned Blackhawk’s forthcoming book “The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of US History” landed on the Washington Post’s 2023 reading list at the start of this year. The book, which is slated to be released on April 25, conducts a sweeping...
Yale Daily News
U.S. News rankings to be modified, Yale Law doubles down on withdrawal
A Jan. 2 letter from U.S. News and World Report addressed law school deans across the country after Yale, Harvard and a slate of peer law schools withdrew from consideration for the decades-old ranking system. The letter pledged a series of changes to the website’s ranking criteria following a series...
Yale Daily News
What AI art means for society, according to Yale experts
For “AI artists,” the art-making process involves figuring out what string of words will generate the best image — not what colors to mix or brush strokes to try. Even the artistically challenged can produce decent, sometimes deceptive, images using artificial intelligence text-to-image generators. In a survey of 504 Yale undergraduates, respondents could tell if art was AI-generated or human-made an average of 54 percent of the time.
Comments / 0