Read full article on original website
Related
channel1450.com
Pleasant Plains Picks Up Second Win Over Athens In Four Days For Sangamo Victory
Pleasant Plains and Athens met last Thursday for the Sangamon County title in Pleasant Plains. The Cardinals hosted the Warriors on Monday in Sangamo conference play and Plains picks up the 41-27 victory to stay perfect in conference action.
Effingham Radio
Winter Storm Warning Issued for Montgomery, Bond, Fayette, Clinton, Marion Counties
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the counties of Montgomery, Bond, Fayette, Clinton, and Marion. Including the cities of Sullivan, Centralia, Salem, Litchfield, and Vandalia. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY. WHAT…Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 5...
1470 WMBD
NWS: Snow storm to impact Peoria area Wednesday, but worse south and east
LINCOLN, Ill. – A winter storm is coming, but the biggest impacts might not be in Peoria. National Weather Service Meteorologist Ed Shimon in Lincoln says the Peoria area could receive around four inches of snow during the day Wednesday. “East of the Illinois River, (storm totals are) in...
channel1450.com
Loggers Drop First MWAC Matchup At Home
The Lincoln Land women’s basketball team hosted #7 Illinois Central on Saturday afternoon. The Loggers had one bad quarter which cost them a 71-60 loss. Both teams came ready to play which lead to a competitive 18-17 ICC lead to start the game. Kayla Kodat and Avrie Schmidt provided a balanced Logger attack with 4 points a piece. Six Loggers scored in the frame but still trailed by 1 point.
977wmoi.com
Clay County Fair Queen Paige Van Dyke Crowned 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois January 20-22, 2023. One of the highlights of the annual event is the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant, held Jan. 22. Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville, IL, 20, was crowned...
channel1450.com
Rochester Picks Up Conference Win Over Springfield on Saturday Afternoon
The Rochester Rockets continue to pick up conference wins as they defeated Springfield High 42-32 on Saturday. The Rockets were led by Kaylen Reed with 15 points as they improve to 12-0 in the CS8. Cheresse Mitchell had 12 points for the Senators.
channel1450.com
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: January 16-21
Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Kloe Froebe (Lincoln Girls Basketball)...
WAND TV
Troopers called to deadly crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers and Morgan County deputies were called out for a deadly crash Tuesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of US Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Part of US Route 67 northbound and US Route 67...
Central Illinois Proud
Decatur man identified after death in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner’s Office has identified the Decatur man who was killed by gunfire Sunday as 35-year-old Stashaun L. Wheeler. Wheeler, of W. Marietta Street in Decatur, was found dead in a Casey’s parking lot just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Preliminary...
channel1450.com
Froebe Leads Railers Past Guyton and Peoria
Two of the top three girls teams in 3A faced off on Saturday afternoon with Peoria (No. 2) visiting Lincoln (No. 3). Kloe Froebe finished the game with 28 points while Aaliyah Guyton finished with 26 as Lincoln defeated Peoria 48-41.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Rivermen heading to Bloomington on March 4th
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Bloomington will see some familiar faces in March. The Peoria Rivermen are heading to the Grossinger Motors Arena on March 4. The arena will have to prepare the locker rooms for the team, but the ice is all ready to go. Although...
channel1450.com
Lincoln Land Men’s Basketball Earn A Big MWAC Win
Illinois Central College – 68 — A Saturday afternoon Mid-West Athletic Conference showdown turned into a dogfight that saw Lincoln Land come away victorious 69-68 over Illinois Central College. Neither team was able to pull away by more than 7 points and most of the game was played...
wmay.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Central Illinois
Brace yourself for the possibility of a winter storm in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of the WMAY listening area. Springfield is not currently part of the watch area, with the forecast calling for one to three inches...
WAND TV
Brit Miller appointed Head Football Coach at St. Teresa High School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- St. Teresa High School appoints Brit Miller as Head Football Coach for the 2023-2024 school year. Miller will replace recently retired Coach Mark Ramsey who served as Head Coach since 2016. Miller has been an assistant coach in the football program, serving as defensive coordinator for the...
nprillinois.org
Snow expected in central Illinois
Accumulating snow is expected to arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow is forecast for all of central Illinois, but the heaviest amounts are likely east of I-55. The Springfield and Jacksonville areas could receive between 3 to 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service. The timing of the...
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect in ‘good condition’ after officer-involved shooting
STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspect is recovering in a Peoria hospital after being shot twice in an officer-involved shooting in Streator late Monday morning. According to Streator Police Chief John Franklin, officers responded to a call regarding a man armed with a knife in a park on Wisconsin and Elm. Officers arrived just after 11:30 a.m. and the shooting occurred at 11:37 a.m.
Drunk driver linked to damaged cemetery, stop sign in Moweaqua
Shelby County deputies said a driver in Moweaqua damaged 15 headstones at Tolly Cemetery last Friday.
Central Illinois Proud
Decatur man killed in West Peoria overnight
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man from Decatur was shot to death in West Peoria early Sunday morning. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Casey’s Gas Station on Farmington Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
Coroner identifies man in fatal McLean Co. crash
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the 29-year-old man who died in a fatal crash on Route 24. Conner M. McHale of Normal, Ill., died from multiple blunt injuries after his pickup truck collided with an SUV. The crash happened on Route 24 at 2480 East between Gridley […]
capitolwolf.com
Here it comes: heavy and wet
Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
Comments / 0