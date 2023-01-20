ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

1470 WMBD

NWS: Snow storm to impact Peoria area Wednesday, but worse south and east

LINCOLN, Ill. – A winter storm is coming, but the biggest impacts might not be in Peoria. National Weather Service Meteorologist Ed Shimon in Lincoln says the Peoria area could receive around four inches of snow during the day Wednesday. “East of the Illinois River, (storm totals are) in...
PEORIA, IL
channel1450.com

Loggers Drop First MWAC Matchup At Home

The Lincoln Land women’s basketball team hosted #7 Illinois Central on Saturday afternoon. The Loggers had one bad quarter which cost them a 71-60 loss. Both teams came ready to play which lead to a competitive 18-17 ICC lead to start the game. Kayla Kodat and Avrie Schmidt provided a balanced Logger attack with 4 points a piece. Six Loggers scored in the frame but still trailed by 1 point.
LINCOLN, IL
channel1450.com

Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: January 16-21

Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Kloe Froebe (Lincoln Girls Basketball)...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Troopers called to deadly crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers and Morgan County deputies were called out for a deadly crash Tuesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of US Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Part of US Route 67 northbound and US Route 67...
Central Illinois Proud

Decatur man identified after death in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner’s Office has identified the Decatur man who was killed by gunfire Sunday as 35-year-old Stashaun L. Wheeler. Wheeler, of W. Marietta Street in Decatur, was found dead in a Casey’s parking lot just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Preliminary...
DECATUR, IL
channel1450.com

Froebe Leads Railers Past Guyton and Peoria

Two of the top three girls teams in 3A faced off on Saturday afternoon with Peoria (No. 2) visiting Lincoln (No. 3). Kloe Froebe finished the game with 28 points while Aaliyah Guyton finished with 26 as Lincoln defeated Peoria 48-41.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Rivermen heading to Bloomington on March 4th

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Bloomington will see some familiar faces in March. The Peoria Rivermen are heading to the Grossinger Motors Arena on March 4. The arena will have to prepare the locker rooms for the team, but the ice is all ready to go. Although...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
channel1450.com

Lincoln Land Men’s Basketball Earn A Big MWAC Win

Illinois Central College – 68 — A Saturday afternoon Mid-West Athletic Conference showdown turned into a dogfight that saw Lincoln Land come away victorious 69-68 over Illinois Central College. Neither team was able to pull away by more than 7 points and most of the game was played...
LINCOLN, IL
wmay.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Central Illinois

Brace yourself for the possibility of a winter storm in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of the WMAY listening area. Springfield is not currently part of the watch area, with the forecast calling for one to three inches...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Brit Miller appointed Head Football Coach at St. Teresa High School

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- St. Teresa High School appoints Brit Miller as Head Football Coach for the 2023-2024 school year. Miller will replace recently retired Coach Mark Ramsey who served as Head Coach since 2016. Miller has been an assistant coach in the football program, serving as defensive coordinator for the...
DECATUR, IL
nprillinois.org

Snow expected in central Illinois

Accumulating snow is expected to arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow is forecast for all of central Illinois, but the heaviest amounts are likely east of I-55. The Springfield and Jacksonville areas could receive between 3 to 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service. The timing of the...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Suspect in ‘good condition’ after officer-involved shooting

STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspect is recovering in a Peoria hospital after being shot twice in an officer-involved shooting in Streator late Monday morning. According to Streator Police Chief John Franklin, officers responded to a call regarding a man armed with a knife in a park on Wisconsin and Elm. Officers arrived just after 11:30 a.m. and the shooting occurred at 11:37 a.m.
STREATOR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Decatur man killed in West Peoria overnight

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man from Decatur was shot to death in West Peoria early Sunday morning. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Casey’s Gas Station on Farmington Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
WEST PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies man in fatal McLean Co. crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the 29-year-old man who died in a fatal crash on Route 24. Conner M. McHale of Normal, Ill., died from multiple blunt injuries after his pickup truck collided with an SUV. The crash happened on Route 24 at 2480 East between Gridley […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
capitolwolf.com

Here it comes: heavy and wet

Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

