Kah-Nee-Ta was once a thriving resort and tourist destination in Warm Springs. The resort featured an Olympic size swimming pool, lodge, spa, restaurants, golf course, and RV park. Living out most of its peak season in the summertime, adored by families for decades, quickly becoming an annual vacation destination for those near and far. Those days all came to a screeching halt in 2018 when the resort sadly shuttered its doors for good. Or so we thought.

WARM SPRINGS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO