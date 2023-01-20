Read full article on original website
A Hiker’s Dream: Oregon’s ‘Sleeping Giant’ Volcano and Lava River Cave
The Newberry National Volcanic Monument sits in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend in central Oregon. The park covers over 54,000 acres and includes vast old lava flows, lakes, the 1.5-mile Lava River Cave (that you can hike), and an active volcano, “Newberry Crater”. The crater is currently seismically and geothermally active and if you decide to make the trip, you will see hundreds of cinder cones, vents, miles of basalt flows, and amazing wildlife.
KDRV
News publication in Bend launches new Medford newspaper after Mail Tribune closes
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Mail Tribune has been a part of the Southern Oregon community for more than a hundred years. On January 13, the newspaper permanently closed down. The Bulletin is a local newspaper publication in Bend, Oregon. The company announced its plans of creating a new newspaper in the city in an article written on Friday, January 20.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Why are the street lamps purple at Empire and Purcell in Bend?
When the sun’s out, they look like normal street lamps. But after it gets dark, the difference is night and day. You may have seen the street lights illuminating the roundabout at Purcell Boulevard and Empire Avenue with cones of blue and purple light. “It has maybe something to...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Airports Break Records For Weapons Discovered During Screening
According to the Transportation Security Administration, a record number of travellers were apprehended trying to illegally transport weapons past airport security on Wednesday. This includes an all-time high at two airports in the state of Oregon. In 2022, TSA employees reportedly discovered 6,542 guns at 262 airports. In 2019, the...
KTVZ
Pet Pals: Socks is a great, loving new arrival in Bend
A puppy named Socks (his paws tell why) arrived at the Humane Society of Central Oregon just this week from a crowded shelter in Northern California, one of four new arrivals. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful...
thatoregonlife.com
Kah-Nee-Ta Resort Approves Funding For Reopening In 2023
Kah-Nee-Ta was once a thriving resort and tourist destination in Warm Springs. The resort featured an Olympic size swimming pool, lodge, spa, restaurants, golf course, and RV park. Living out most of its peak season in the summertime, adored by families for decades, quickly becoming an annual vacation destination for those near and far. Those days all came to a screeching halt in 2018 when the resort sadly shuttered its doors for good. Or so we thought.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Sneak Peek at Saturday’s Portermania in Redmond
Central Oregon has more breweries per capita than any other area in the United States. But most of what we’re known for around here is our IPAs or India Pale Ales. In the interest of fairness and tastiness, our own Meteorologist Scott Elnes decided to take a trip down the road to get a sneak peek at “Portermania.”
California pair’s SUV slides off snowy forest road SE of Bend; Deschutes County Sheriff’s SAR comes to rescue
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers came to the aid of two California residents whose SUV slid off a Forest Service road near Swamp Wells Butte southeast of Bend Thursday and got high-centered in deep snow and ice. The post California pair’s SUV slides off snowy forest road SE of Bend; Deschutes County Sheriff’s SAR comes to rescue appeared first on KTVZ.
WWEEK
Bend Brewfest Is the Latest Oregon Craft Beer Celebration to Cancel in 2023
First the Oregon Brewers Festival called it quits for 2023, and now organizers of the region’s second-largest craft beer celebration are pulling the plug. Today, Bend Brewfest announced on its social media accounts that it is pushing pause this year. However, unlike OBF, which cited higher costs, lower attendance and extreme weather as reasons for canceling, the Central Oregon event says that construction is behind its break.
focushillsboro.com
Safeway Receives A $7250 Penalties From OSHA For Occupational Safety Breaches At The Bend Shooting Site
Oregon’s workplace safety bureau looked into the August 2022 shooting at the east Bend Safeway after receiving a complaint about the incident, in which a shooter opened fire, killing a worker and a customer before turning the pistol on himself as police closed in. After the inquiry, Safeway was fined $7,250 for two separate infractions.
centraloregondaily.com
Bend surgeon who trained Ethiopian neurosurgeons to treat children dies at 76
A doctor and trailblazer in ethiopia’s neurosurgery field passed away in Bend this week. Dutch-American Doctor Marinus “Dick” Koning trained Ethiopia’s first generation of neurosurgeons to treat babies and children with spina bifida. That’s a condition that affects the spine and is usually apparent at birth.
KTVZ
Public invited to Friday groundbreaking for new NeighborImpact food warehouse; donations sought
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact’s Food Bank is building a new food warehouse, and in celebration of the project, the organization invites the public to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at 9 AM on Friday, at 2303 SW First Street in Redmond. NeighborImpact’s Food Bank stores and distributes nearly four...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Thinking of moving’: Bend residents react to new quality of life survey
Results for a new community survey show Bendites’ opinions on their quality of life is dwindling. “I have actually been thinking of moving out of town, because it’s different than it was 20 years ago,” Bendite Molly Connors said. The survey conducted last year and presented to...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Dill update: Injured pup getting rehab, but may not regain use of back legs
A puppy named Dill who was injured in a head-on collision in Bend last weekend is now getting acupuncture and physical therapy after undergoing surgery on his fractured femur. But it remains unclear if he’ll regain full use of his back legs. Bend Animal Emergency (BAE) said Dill’s surgery...
Bend woman shares painful story of losing her brother, in hopes others can avoid tragic fate
In this special report, NewsChannel 21's Patrick Priest spoke with a Bend woman who shared the painful loss of her brother to a suspected fentanyl overdose, in hopes that others will seek out the help they need, which is available, to avoid similar tragedies -- even as simple as a $20 test kit you can The post Bend woman shares painful story of losing her brother, in hopes others can avoid tragic fate appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 200-ton building moving Saturday for Bend Highway 97 project
First it was a house. Now, Instant Landscaping in Bend is about to move a 200-ton building to make way for a new highway. The landscaping supply company will move their masonry truck shop about 1/2-mile north. The move starts at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. The move is to make room...
centraloregonian.com
A view of Prineville Reservoir from above
From a height of 3,500 feet, Prineville Reservoir looks a lot more like the Crooked River that initially ran through the area than the massive body of water that has become a recreational destination in recent years. Because of multiple years of drought, the reservoir is just 10% full. And...
Dozens of trees, street signs toppled, destroyed in NW Bend; police seek tips in costly trail of damage
Bend police said Sunday they are seeking citizen information, witnesses and security video as they try to find whoever left behind a trail of costly vandalism in northwest Bend late Friday or early Saturday, including dozens of toppled roadside trees and damaged street and school signs. The post Dozens of trees, street signs toppled, destroyed in NW Bend; police seek tips in costly trail of damage appeared first on KTVZ.
Fire destroys camper at Bend’s Hunnell Road encampment; cause traced to smoking
A fire destroyed a small camper at the Hunnell Road homeless encampment late Saturday afternoon, putting up tall flames and black smoke. Investigators determined it was accidental in nature, related to someone smoking inside. The post Fire destroys camper at Bend’s Hunnell Road encampment; cause traced to smoking appeared first on KTVZ.
Crook County SAR rescues motorist stranded in deep snow at Big Summit Prairie
Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue came to the aid Tuesday night of a stranded motorist from Redmond whose pickup truck became stuck in heavy snow in the Big Summit Prairie area northeast of Prineville. The post Crook County SAR rescues motorist stranded in deep snow at Big Summit Prairie appeared first on KTVZ.
