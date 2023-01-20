Read full article on original website
Gas prices up again
Average gasoline prices in Virginia are up nearly 19 cents per gallon since last week, averaging 3-34 today. That’s according to a GasBuddy survey. Commonwealth prices are up almost 40 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Prices at Harrisonburg pumps range from 3-35 to 3-37, while outlying...
WSVA Early Mornings, 1/24/23 – City of Harrisonburg
On this edition of In the Garden, Andre Viette talks about taking care of your tools including sharpening, cleaning and lubrication. Listen to In the Garden on Saturday morning between 8 – 11 a.m. on WSVA Radio and streaming at www.wsvaonline.com and on Alexia and Google Home. Saturday, January...
State Police Release Identify of Crash Victim
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police have released the name of the teenager who died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported that the accident happened shortly after 2 am Saturday when a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned.
Augusta County crash kills one
Virginia State Police are investigating another deadly crash over the weekend in Augusta County. Spokesperson Corrine Geller says a Ford Explorer was traveling on Hildebrand Circle just after two o’clock Saturday morning when it ran off the road and struck a tree. The agency did confirm one person died as a result of their injuries.
Court date continued for Timberville man
The Timberville man arrested following a 19-hour standoff with police has seen his court date continued for another month. According to online records, a “review progress” hearing for Joshua Ryan Litten was continued until February 24th in Shenandoah County General District Court. He’s facing five total charges, including three counts of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.
